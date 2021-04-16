ASHLAND Johnson Central’s and Nitro’s softball hurlers made true the conventional wisdom Craig Delong offered on Friday night.
“Pitching’s a lot farther ahead than the hitting right now,” the Lady Eagles’ assistant coach said after watching the Lady Wildcats edge No. 15 Johnson Central, 1-0, in the Tri-State Softball Showcase at Ashland.
Johnson Central’s Chloe VanHoose and Nitro’s Lena Elkins combined to allow one run and produce 28 strikeouts in an early-season matchup of teams that played in their respective state tournaments the last time they were contested, in 2019.
The Lady Wildcats found the game’s only run in the top of the fifth inning when Isabella Savilla blooped an RBI single to left field, plating Kerigan Moore.
Elkins made it stand up, pitching her way out of Johnson Central base traffic in the bottom of the fifth and sixth frames — with an assist from shortstop Carly Mathes.
The Lady Eagles’ ninth-place hitter, Claire Gamble, legged out an infield single with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and stole second. Mayson Delong hit a sharp ground ball to the left side, but Mathes ranged deep into the hole, backhanded the ball and got Delong by a step at first to end the inning.
That was part of a strong outing for Mathes, the younger sister of Caiti Mathes, who was named Co-Player of the Year by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association in 2019 as a senior at Hurricane and went on to Marshall.
The younger Mathes, a sophomore, is working through following a sister who left that size footprints, Nitro coach Mike Taylor said. Friday night should help — Mathes went 2 for 2, including a double, and was walked intentionally.
“She’s trying to play short where (Caiti) did, same number, and that’s big shoes to fill,” Taylor said. “We’ve been trying to tell her that we don’t expect that out of you. Honestly, she’s been great in practice and struggled a little bit with the glove in the game, but I think that backhand and the double to left-center (helped).”
Johnson Central (7-1) got two runners in scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but could push them no farther.
“That’s all we’ve faced so far, is good pitching,” Craig Delong said. “We’re gonna have to learn to hit that if we’re gonna go far in the postseason, but we’ll come around.
“(Nitro) got a few bloops and we didn’t. That’s the name of the game. We hit one hard ball in the gap and (Mathes) got it.”
Elkins and VanHoose traded impressive escapes. The Lady Eagles got two runners on in the second inning before Elkins fanned the side after that.
VanHoose topped that by allowing at least the first Nitro batter into scoring position in the second, third and fourth frames — then stranding them there with three punchouts in each inning.
VanHoose took a tough-luck decision, scattering seven hits and two walks — one intentional — around 14 strikeouts. It was reminiscent of the last time she pitched in Boyd County — a no-hitter in a 1-0 loss to Ashland in the 2019 semi-state tournament round.
“Chloe’s Chloe,” Craig Delong said. “She’s dominant. She spins it, hits her spots. ... She pitched incredible. Got out of a lot of jams just because of her experience.”
Elkins allowed four hits and issued one walk. She fanned 14 Lady Eagles.
Moore and Mathes each had two hits for Nitro.
Taylor said the Lady Wildcats are just glad to be playing against someone else.
“We had four weeks of the preseason, which normally we have about 14 days, so we’re tired of seeing each other,” Taylor deadpanned. “They don’t like each other anymore. So somebody in another uniform pitching balls to us (was good).”
Emily Adkins was 2 for 3 with a double for Johnson Central, which saw its best start since 2009 conclude.
“As long as we keep swinging at good pitches, I think we’ll come around and our offense start catching up a little bit,” Craig Delong said, “and then we’ll be a dangerous team.”
Delong is filling in as the skipper for Johnson Central coach Joey Estep, who is on a leave of absence as his father is in hospice care, Delong said.
NITRO 000 010 0 — 1 7 1
J. CENTRAL 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Elkins and Cawley; VanHoose and M. Delong. W — Elkins. L — VanHoose. 2B — Moore (N), Mathes (N), Adkins (JC).
Nitro 15, Ashland 4
In the nightcap, the host Kittens tallied three runs in the bottom of the fifth to turn a 7-1 deficit into a three-run hole.
The Lady Wildcats' response was eight unanswered runs in their final two at-bats to close the door.
"That's a pretty good ballclub. They beat two pretty good teams tonight," Ashland coach Scott Ingram said, referencing Nitro's win over No. 15 Johnson Central earlier Friday night. "It got away from us. I thought we were really gonna come back there and make a game of it. Gave up too many early, and you can't do that against good teams, especially good pitching."
Ashland indeed rallied within three runs of the 2019 West Virginia Class AA state semifinalists when Lauren Spears cranked a two-run double and Kenzi Robinson followed with an RBI single, bringing the Kittens within 7-4 through five frames.
But Nitro (2-2) got those three runs back in the top of the sixth on Sydni Cawley's two-run two-bagger and Chloe Beckner's sacrifice fly, and the Lady Wildcats tacked on five more in the seventh to blow it open.
Isabella Savilla hit an RBI single ahead of Tessleigh Morton's bases-loaded two-run bloop single and Beckner's two-run double to set the final count at 15-4.
All the offense was a welcome sight for Nitro, which had scored just three runs in its first three games of the season coming into Friday's second outing.
"I think they just started to feel good about themselves," Lady Wildcats coach Mike Taylor said. "First couple ball games, we didn't hit well. It's a contagious thing. Somebody hits one; the next one seems a little bit easier."
Ashland (3-4), meanwhile, got nothing after its fifth-inning rally. Nitro brought in Lena Elkins, who shut out Johnson Central in the first game, in relief, and she retired the Kittens in order in the sixth and seventh frames — four of them via the punchout. That gave Elkins 18 strikeouts in nine innings of work on the day.
Nitro scored three runs in the top of the first — on Carly Mathes's RBI infield single that died about 20 feet in front of the plate and Avery Sayre's two-run single through a drawn-in infield. Ashland got one back on Taylor Craft's RBI groundout in the second, but the Lady Wildcats notched four more in the fourth when Kerigan Moore doubled to the fence in right-center to score a run, Elkins singled home another and Savilla went deep to center with a runner aboard.
Elkins went 4 for 4 and Moore, Savilla and Mathes enjoyed two-hit games. Beckner and Savilla each drove in three runs.
"They swung it really well tonight," Ingram said of Nitro. "Maybe not our best overall pitching performance, but at the end of the day, you've gotta give them credit.
"We're not playing for the Tri-State Showcase championship, so just keep grinding away. That's all we can do."
Savilla got the win in the circle, allowing four runs on seven hits over five innings, with two walks and two punchouts.
Jada Erwin took the decision for Ashland. She lasted 3 1-3 frames. Spears was 2 for 3 with two RBIs to back her.
NITRO 300 403 5 — 15 15 1
ASHLAND 010 030 0 — 4 7 3
Savilla, Elkins (6) and Cawley; Erwin, Robinson (4) and Spears. W — Savilla. L — Erwin. 2B — Moore (N), Cawley (N), Beckner (N), Spears (A), Hillard (A). HR — Savilla (N).
(606) 326-2658 |