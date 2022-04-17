RACELAND As one of the host teams for the Tri-State Showcase, Destiny Houston’s Raceland Rams drew two of the tougher teams in the area in Cabell Midland and Ironton on Saturday.
Defensive miscues in both contests helped extend innings for the Knights and Fighting Tigers as the offenses for both squads made the Rams pay in taking the two contests by a combined score of 26-7.
“I’m not disappointed in the way they played against Cabell Midland today,” Houston said of her team’s 13-4 loss to the Knights. “I’m a little disappointed in the Ironton game.”
Cabell Midland took the lead in the top of the second inning on an RBI double by Sabrina Rose that scored Addi Perdue.
The defending West Virginia Class AAA champions sent eight batters to the plate in the top of the third and scored three more runs for a 4-0 lead.
Raceland rallied in the bottom of the third with an RBI single by Reagan Mackie, followed by a three-run home run by Davanna Grubb that tied the game at 4-4.
That momentum proved to be short-lived as Cabell Midland took a 5-4 lead on Hailey Roe’s RBI single in the fourth. Raceland’s defense limited the damage by catching the Knights’ K.K. Wallis in a rundown between second and third.
Wallis was tagged out at second base to end the fourth.
The Rams’ defense wasn’t so fortunate in the fifth. Three errors by Raceland led to as many runs and put Midland ahead by 8-4.
The Knights’ Olivia Bell smacked a solo home run to left-center field that cleared the netting behind the outfield wall and stretched the lead for the visitors to 9-4 through the top of the sixth.
The Rams allowed four more runs in the seventh and put runners at the corners in the bottom of the seventh but were unable to get another run home.
While Houston’s team struggled, Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett celebrated his team’s third win of the showcase.
“Hopefully, we’re finally coming out of our slump,” Beckett said. “I guess we’ll find out next week.”
The Fighting Tigers’ victory over Raceland followed immediately after Cabell Midland’s win.
In that contest, an error by Raceland extended the second inning with a defensive error and Ironton capitalized on it scoring six runs in the frame en route to a 13-3 defeat of the Rams.
Grubb, the starting pitcher against the Fighting Tigers, homered for the second consecutive game – a solo shot down the left field line.
Kaitlin Kartchner followed three batters later with a two-run double that cut the Ironton lead to 6-3, but that was as close as the Rams got.
A two-run home run by Kegan Moore in the sixth inning stretched the Fighting Tigers’ lead to 9-3.
Moore switched positions in the sixth to pitcher in relief of starter Bella Soribelli. Moore was as dominant in the circle as she was at the plate.
Moore struck out six in the five innings of relief while going 2-for-5 with the homer and two RBI.
“We’re young and we’re going to get better,” said Moore, a freshman. “Playing those teams, I think we did a great job because we came in kind of nervous.”
For Houston, giving away outs is the biggest obstacle her team needed to overcome, she said. It’ll get that chance Monday against Ashland.
CABELL MIDLAND 013 131 4 — 13 10 1
RACELAND 004 000 0 — 4 10 3
Bannister, Terry (3) and Rose; Bradley and Vance. W — Terry. L —Bradley. HR – Bell (CM), Grubb (R). 2B — Terry (CM), Perdue (CM), Rose (CM), Vance (R), Francis (R), Kartchner (R).
IRONTON 060 012 4 — 13 15 0
RACELAND 000 300 0 — 3 5 3
Soribelli, Moore (5) and Brammer; Grubb and Vance. W — Moore. L —Grubb. HR — Brammer (I), Moore (I), Soribelli (I), Grubb (R). 2B — Brammer (I), Soribelli (I), Moore (I), Kartchner (R).