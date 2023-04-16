RACELAND Emily Cole only needed one run Saturday night when Lewis County met Cabell Midland in the Tri-State Showcase at Raceland.
Kayla Sullivan gave her two.
After a scoreless gridlock through seven complete, Sullivan laced a two-out triple in the eighth to score the runner who started at second to begin the extra frame. Sullivan followed her hit by stealing home to give the Lions a 2-0 win over the Knights.
Cole surrendered only one hit in her eight innings of work and struck out 12. Sullivan collected two of the Lions four hits, both going for extra bases. Sarah Paige Weddington doubled in her only hit. Maggie Tatum singled in the seventh for the Knights only hit.
Cabell Midland missed a golden scoring opportunity in the fourth after Rebecca Conrad opened the inning with a walk and Olivia Bell reached on a one-walk walk to give the Knights a pair of runners in scoring position. Cole would fan the next batter and induce a ground out by Tatum to keep the contest scoreless.
Audrea Watts allowed four hits while striking out 14 in the loss.
LEWIS CO. 000 000 02 — 2 4 0
C. MIDLAND 000 000 00 — 0 1 0
Cole and Lucas; Watts and Rose. W—Cole. L—Watts. 2B—Weddington (L), Sullivan (L). 3B—Sullivan (L).
Boyle County 13
Raceland 10
An offensive slugfest to begin the contest turned into a nine-inning marathon between Raceland and Boyle County with both teams leaning on late-inning heroics in the decision.
Tied 10-10 to start the ninth, Havannah Maddox launched a two-out, three-run blast to right center for a 13-10 lead. Raceland, however, could not find an answer in the home ninth as the Rebels held on for a 13-10 win.
Courtney Sandy went 4 for 5 from the leadoff spot for the Rebels. Summer Ray smashed a homer and a triple while driving in five and Maddox’s lone hit in the contest erased her three previous strikeouts. Kali Vance, Reagan Mackie and Makena Francis each had a pair of hits for the Rams. Vance and Mackie doubled. Bryna Wellman double in her only hit. Baylee Burney tripled.
Boyle County capitalized with nine two-out RBIs.
Grubb struck out 10 in the losing effort. Abby Peavler earned the win in relief of Peyton Guerrant, working 4.1 innings without allowing an earned run. She gave up three hits and struck out three.
BOYLE CO. 320 103 013 — 13 16 6
RACELAND 230 040 010 — 10 10 3
Guerrant and Peavler (5) and Cheek; Grubb and Vance. W—Peavler. L—Grubb. 2B—Wellman (R), R. Mackie (R), Vance (R). 3B—Cheek (B), Ray (B), Burney (R). HR—Ray (B), Maddox (B).
Cabell Midland 13
Raceland 13
The game was scheduled to begin Saturday morning at 10. The first pitch came at 10:08 p.m.
After heavy rains overnight forced the opening game of Day 2 to the end of the five-game slate, Cabell Midland and Raceland used two-out magic in nearly every inning with neither team finding an answer to stop the other as the affair halted well after midnight in a 13-13 stalemate.
Midland found itself down to it's final out of the game in the top of the seventh while trailing 10-8 before making the final rally of the game for the Knights. Addy Perdue evened the game at 10-10 with a two-out, two-RBI double and Rebecca Conrad gave the Knights an 11-10 lead with a RBI single. Kaitlyn Wallis crushed a two-run blast to right as the Knights turned a two-run deficit into a three-run lead going to the home half of the seventh.
After two quick outs by the Rams, Davanna Grubb delivered an RBI single to trim the Knights lead to two. Reagan Mackie singled to put the tying run aboard and Makena Francis smacked a two-RBI double off the wall in center to even the contest at 13-13. Raceland, however, could not get Francis to the plate as the game was called after play spilled into early Sunday morning.
Kali Vance deposited two home runs, including a grand slam in the fifth while driving in six. Bryna Wellman, Francis and Mackie each doubled. Olivia Bell also homered for the Knights and drove in four. Wallis hit for the cycle with going 4 for 5 and driving in three.
C. MIDLAND 100 142 5 — 13 17 6
RACELAND 002 350 3 — 13 12 5
Vaughan and McCallister (5) and Rose; Webb and Vance. 2B—Perdue (M), Wallis (M), Wellman (R), Francis (R), R. Mackie (R). 3B—Wallis (M). HR—Vance 2 (R), Bell (M), Wallis (M).