ASHLAND In the late Tri-State Showcase game at Ashland on Friday night, the Kittens weathered an early onslaught from the Frederick Douglass Broncos and a late-night rainfall to win in extra innings, 8-7.
“We just didn’t quit,” Ashland coach Scott Ingram said. “We got down early, but we’re not going to quit in the first inning.”
The Broncos looked to run away out of the gate, putting up five runs in the first frame off a pair of triples from Alyssa Wade and Jordan Bowman.
Ashland kept Douglass in check after the early flurry. The Kittens then rallied back with a grand slam from Katie Samuel to pull within one, 7-6.
“Even though we were behind, it just felt like we were gaining momentum,” coach Ingram said. “(Douglass) did a good job, they swing it well; it was just a really good win.”
Despite the early 6-0 deficit, the Kittens completed the comeback in the eighth inning as Jada Erwin hit a line drive into right field for the walk-off win.
“We had them down 6-0, and these kids never quit. You’ve got to give them all the credit in the world,” Broncos coach Larry McCullough said. “Those kids deserve to win.”
Now it's on to a pair of games on Saturday.
"It’s going to be tough, especially for the younger kids,” Ingram said. “They’re full of adrenaline now, but it’s going to be an early morning. As long as we bring energy and compete, we’ll be fine."
As for the Broncos, McCullough is looking ahead, not behind.
“We’ve got to put this behind us. We played well, but we just got beat,” McCullough said. “You can’t drop your head; it is what it is. We got beat and that’s the bottom line.”
DOUGLASS 510 010 00 - 7 13 0
ASHLAND 002 041 01 - 8 11 0
Hartlip, Harris (5) and Johnson; Samuel, Prater (6) and Patrick. W - Prater. L - Harris. 2B - Kelsey (A). 3B - Wade (FD) Jo. Bowman (FD) Long (FD). HR - Samuel (A)