ASHLAND After a 16-1 loss to Montgomery County, Huntington High was willing to take runs any way it could get them against Ashland.
The Highlanders (6-15) scored eight unearned runs with two outs in the first inning, then held on to defeat the Kittens, 13-11, Saturday in the Tri-State Showcase.
"We showed up the first game and had two people puking, so I wasn't sure how the day was going to go," Huntington coach Mendi Clark said. "We definitely stayed together and played together and had each others' backs. It makes a big difference."
Abby Gibson, Lexi Black and Kami Langdon drove in two runs apiece in the first. Ashland scored four in the third, only to give those runs back in the fourth. Two Huntington High runs came off Izzy Johnston's single to make it 12-4.
Fours continued to be wild in the fifth as the Kittens closed within 12-8. The Highlanders, though, tacked on a run in the sixth when Hannah Adkins doubled in Bentleigh Christus.
The Kittens made one more run. Jenna DeLaney hit a three-run home run in the seventh to make it 13-11. Ashland (5-13) had the tying run at the plate, but couldn't score again.
Kittens coach Scott Ingram said Huntington High earned the victory and his squad showed perseverance.
"Give them credit," Ingram said. "That's what every coach wants, is for your team not to think you're out of it. We could've easily taken the mercy and gone to the house, but we competed."
Christus went 3 for 4. Langdon was 2 for 4 with two runs batted in. Alexis Gibson was 3 for 5, Sydney Earwood 2 for 5 and Abby Gibson 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Johnston was the winning pitcher.
For Ashland, DeLaney went 2 for 3 and knocked in four runs. Jada Erwin was 2 for 5, as was Erin Patrick. Aubrey Foster went 3 for 4.
Huntington High returns to action at 6 p.m. Monday at Riverside. The Kittens visit Boyd County at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY 22
ASHLAND 4
The Indians trailed 3-2 after four innings, then scored five in the fifth, two in the sixth and 13 in the seventh to crush the Kittens.
Montgomery County batted around twice, sending 11 batters to the plate in the fifth inning and 16 in the seventh. Cox, Reghan Oney and Emily Zink homered.
Cox was 3 for 6 with four RBIs, Martin went 3 for 6, Emily Zink drove in three, Sara Zink was 4 for 5 with 4 RBI, Jaiden and Oney knocked in a pair of runs. Winning pitcher Conley went 3 for 4 with five RBIs.
Ashland took a 3-2 lead thanks to alert baserunning by courtesy runner Kyra Taylor. Running for pitcher Addi Laine in the fourth inning, Taylor scored from second off an infield hit by Grace DeLaney.
"Kyra made a good play," Ingram said. "She listened and did a good job there."
Ingram said Montgomery County was stunningly impressive.
"I was really happy we were up 3-2," Ingram said. "We were back in it. Then ... you can't take a breath against a team like that. They swing the bat as well as any team I've seen in a long time. They swing it really well one through nine. They did other stuff well, also. Man, it was impressive."
Erin Patrick went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs for Ashland.
MONTGOMERY CO. 011 052 (13) -- 22 16 2
ASHLAND 002 101 0 -- 4 5 2
Conley, Martin (5) and R. Oney; Laine, Samuel (7) and Foster.
Hitting: (MC) Cox 3-6 HR 4 RBI, R. Oney HR, Martin 3-6, E. Zink HR 3 RBI, S. Zink 4-5 2B 4 RBI, Conley 3-5 2B 5 RBI; (A) Patrick 2-3 3 RBI.