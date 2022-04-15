ASHLAND The Johnson Central Golden Eagles kicked off the Tri-State Showcase on the right foot Friday night, knocking off the Nitro Wildcats, 7-5.
“We were able to jump out early and that really helped us,” Johnson Central coach Joey Estep said. “That’s obviously what we needed here.”
The Golden Eagles got out to an early 3-1 lead thanks in large part to Clara Blair, who batted in two runs with a single to center field.
Nitro made a change in the circle in the second inning after starter Carly Mathes gave up another two runs, including a walk with the bases loaded.
With Lena Elkins throwing, the Wildcats managed to slow down Johnson Central’s offense, but Nitro was already down 5-1 after two innings.
“We just didn’t execute well,” Nitro coach Caiti Mathes said. “We had plays we needed to make that we just didn’t make.”
At the top of the fifth, Nitro tried to get things going on offense, scoring three runs, including an RBI double from Savannah Cartly.
“We tried to come back,” Mathes said. “This team is good at rallying, but tonight just wasn’t our night.”
Johnson Central managed to tack on another couple of runs, trotting home after both a wild pitch and after a dropped third strike.
Down 7-4, the Wildcats had one last chance to claw back into the game.
“We made some good plays there at the end,” Estep said. “We were able to keep them from rallying.”
Nitro managed to get one run off a sacrifice fly from Cartley, but that’s as far as things got.
“This was a good win and we want to feed off of it,” Estep said about heading into today’s Showcase games. “We don’t have any easy tasks so we have to stay focused.”
NITRO 100 030 1 — 5 8 3
J. CENTRAL 320 110 X — 7 6 1
Mathes, Elkins (2) and Lackey; Vaughn and Delong. W — Vaughn. L — Mathes. 2B — Cartley (N).