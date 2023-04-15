CANNONSBURG Jim Dyer saw personification in the softball team he coaches on Saturday morning.
“We really grew up today, and I think this is a good kick-start, a good start to the finish of our season,” Ironton’s coach said after a 3-2 victory at Boyd County in the Tri-State Showcase. “In true Fighting Tiger fashion, fought ‘til the end. Sky’s the limit for this bunch.”
Ironton, indeed, picked up its first win against the Lions since at least 2001 – it hadn’t won in the series since comprehensive KHSAA records became available a year later – by answering Boyd County’s Makenna Mulhearn’s game-tying two-run homer in the second inning when Emily Weber scored on a wild pitch in the next half-inning.
That set the final score, though not because the Lions quit threatening. The Fighting Tigers’ Braylin Wallace pitched around base traffic in every inning except the third, but allowed nothing other than Mulhearn’s blast.
Wallace stranded five Lions in scoring position, including runners at second and third base in the sixth frame and the would-be tying run at third base in the seventh.
After Boyd County’s Addi Miller reached third on a wild pitch with two outs in the final frame and the heart of the Lions order up, Wallace left her there by inducing a popout to third baseman Katelyn Moore to end it.
“We bend but don’t break,” Dyer said. “Gosh, I just can’t say enough. I’m kinda starstruck right now. Big win.
“Boyd County has a great team. Nothing away from them at all.”
Indeed, the Lions (14-4) had their best record at this point of the season since starting 25-3 in 2015, and after Ironton’s Bella Sorbilly belted a two-run homer in the top of the second, Mulhearn responded in kind.
But after that, Boyd County couldn’t capitalize on all its baserunners.
“It’s about execution,” Lions coach Dave Wheeler said. “When you play 21 outs, all 21 outs are very important, and you gotta take advantage of situations. When you got runners on second and third, somehow you gotta get those guys in. Seven out of 10 times, you don’t. It happens.”
Sorbilly was 2 for 3 for Ironton (7-5).
Wallace allowed two runs on five hits, with three strikeouts and five walks.
Boyd County seventh-grader Elyn Simpkins nearly matched her effort, yielding three runs on five hits, six punchouts and three free passes.
Each team committed one error. Wheeler liked that better than the Lions’ four boots a night earlier against Huntington High, and Dyer surely enjoyed himself more than in the Fighting Tigers’ 18-0 setback to Lincoln County on Friday.
“Kids are gonna have errors,” Wheeler said. “But we minimized them to where they didn’t affect us to a great extent.”
IRONTON 021 000 0 – 3 5 1
BOYD COUNTY 020 000 0 – 2 5 1
Wallace and Brammer; Simpkins and Hamilton. W – Wallace. L – Simpkins. 3B – Hamilton (BC). HR – Sorbilly (I), Mulhearn (BC).