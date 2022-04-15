RUSSELL Gallia Academy looked poised to add to its advantage on Friday night in its opener at the Tri-State Showcase.
The Blue Angels had just loaded the bases in the sixth inning on three straight bunt singles. They couldn’t push a run across and had to endure a big inning from Russell in the bottom of the frame.
Now facing its first deficit of the contest, Gallia Academy quickly erased memories of the previous inning with four straight hits in its final at-bat and reclaimed the lead for good in a 6-5 victory over the host Red Devils.
“It was a pretty up-and-down game,” Gallia Academy coach Mike Burke said. “But we’ve talked all year about everything in softball and in life is overcoming adversity. When bad things happen, you have to pick your head back up and move on.
“It was pretty daggone cool to watch the kids go back out and get over it,” he added. “We came back to do damage with the bats and make up for the mistakes that happened on the other side.”
Russell had collected just one hit off Blue Angels starter Bella Barnette entering the home half of the sixth inning.
After Raegan Osborn reached on an error, she stole second and came home on Audrey Patel’s run-scoring single. Lili Smith stepped in the box and laced a double to the center-field wall, scoring Patel.
Paige Hutchinson followed with a single and Sam Roark brought the go-ahead runs home with an opposite-field triple.
“We made the adjustments and felt more comfortable at the plate,” Russell coach Nikki Beek said of the sixth inning. “They started swinging at their pitches. They found their pitch instead of getting too excited in there.”
Burke said Barnette had an elevated pitch count heading into the game and may have lost firepower as the innings were completed. She left the game in the sixth inning. The Blue Devils have more games to play this weekend.
“She pitched over four innings against Ironton (the night before) and seven on Wednesday against Coal Grove,” Burke said. “I think she ran out of gas. She threw one heck of a game up to that point. Taylor (Mathie) did a great job bouncing back and finished it off in the last inning.”
Beek said she was pleased with the resolve of the team after rebounding from miscues in the early innings.
“As they grow, they are starting to keep their emotions in check,” Beek said. “Once they break through that barrier after having a good inning, we can stay up instead of sitting back on their heels. It’s just part of growing.
“Once they get a taste of those type of innings, it will be something they want more,” she added. “They will be excited and evaluate their level of play.”
After playing small ball in the sixth stanza, Gallia Academy (4-3) started to swing away in the seventh. The Blue Angels opened the frame with four straight base hits.
Bree Cremine, Emma Hammons and Mathie each collected RBI singles to reclaim the lead. Patel erased another threat for the Red Devils with a pair of strikeouts after eliminating a bases-loaded jam with a fly out and a foul out in the sixth.
Burke wanted to switch up the offensive game plan in the late innings.
“We don’t a lot, but it was a situation where we scored three runs in the first two innings, then there were a lot of zeroes on the board,” Burke said of the bunting approach. “We can keep doing the same thing or we can try something different.”
Mathie picked up the win in relief for Gallia Academy. She also hit a home run during her 3-for-4 night. Emma Hammons tallied two hits.
Smith was 2 of 3 at the plate and scored twice for Russell (3-10).
GALLIA 120 000 3 — 6 12 2
RUSSELL 010 004 0 — 5 5 3
Barnette, Mathie (6) and Meadows; Patel and Cameron. W—Mathie. L—Patel. 2B—Smith (R). 3B—Roark (R). HR—Mathie (GA).
(606) 326-2654 |