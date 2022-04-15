RUSSELL Gallia Academy looked poised to add to its advantage on Friday night in its opener at the Tri-State Showcase.
The Blue Angels had just loaded the bases in the sixth inning on three straight bunt singles. They couldn’t push a run across and had to endure a big inning from Russell in the bottom of the frame.
Now facing its first deficit of the contest, Gallia Academy quickly erased memories of the previous inning with four straight hits in its final at-bat and reclaimed the lead for good in a 6-5 victory over the host Red Devils.
“It was a pretty up-and-down game,” Gallia Academy coach Mike Burke said. “But we’ve talked all year about everything in softball and in life is overcoming adversity. When bad things happen, you have to pick your head back up and move on.
“It was pretty daggone cool to watch the kids go back out and get over it,” he added. “We came back to do damage with the bats and make up for the mistakes that happened on the other side.”
Russell had collected just one hit off Blue Angels starter Bella Barnette entering the home half of the sixth inning.
After Raegan Osborn reached on an error, she stole second and came home on Audrey Patel’s run-scoring single. Lili Smith stepped in the box and laced a double to the center-field wall, scoring Patel.
Paige Hutchinson followed with a single and Sam Roark brought the go-ahead runs home with an opposite-field triple.
“We made the adjustments and felt more comfortable at the plate,” Russell coach Nikki Beek said of the sixth inning. “They started swinging at their pitches. They found their pitch instead of getting too excited in there.”
Burke said Barnette had an elevated pitch count heading into the game and may have lost firepower as the innings were completed. She left the game in the sixth inning. The Blue Devils have more games to play this weekend.
“She pitched over four innings against Ironton (the night before) and seven on Wednesday against Coal Grove,” Burke said. “I think she ran out of gas. She threw one heck of a game up to that point. Taylor (Mathie) did a great job bouncing back and finished it off in the last inning.”
Beek said she was pleased with the resolve of the team after rebounding from miscues in the early innings.
“As they grow, they are starting to keep their emotions in check,” Beek said. “Once they break through that barrier after having a good inning, we can stay up instead of sitting back on their heels. It’s just part of growing.
“Once they get a taste of those type of innings, it will be something they want more,” she added. “They will be excited and evaluate their level of play.”
After playing small ball in the sixth stanza, Gallia Academy (4-3) started to swing away in the seventh. The Blue Angels opened the frame with four straight base hits.
Bree Cremine, Emma Hammons and Mathie each collected RBI singles to reclaim the lead. Patel erased another threat for the Red Devils with a pair of strikeouts after eliminating a bases-loaded jam with a fly out and a foul out in the sixth.
Burke wanted to switch up the offensive game plan in the late innings.
“We don’t a lot, but it was a situation where we scored three runs in the first two innings, then there were a lot of zeroes on the board,” Burke said of the bunting approach. “We can keep doing the same thing or we can try something different.”
Mathie picked up the win in relief for Gallia Academy. She also hit a home run during her 3-for-4 night. Emma Hammons tallied two hits.
Smith was 2 of 3 at the plate and scored twice for Russell (3-10).
GALLIA 120 000 3 — 6 12 2
RUSSELL 010 004 0 — 5 5 3
Barnette, Mathie (6) and Meadows; Patel and Cameron. W—Mathie. L—Patel. 2B—Smith (R). 3B—Roark (R). HR—Mathie (GA).
Scott 15
Greenup Co. 3
RUSSELL Scott’s Jayden Elkins left the softball field with a cherished accessory around her neck on Friday night.
The senior produced four hits in her four plate appearances and saved the biggest one for last — a towering home run over the left-field fence in the sixth inning against Greenup County.
The long ball capped off a seven-run frame for the Skyhawks from Madison, W.Va., and the club pulled away for the victory at the Russell Softball Complex.
Scott coach Eric Harper said the team’s big-game chain, as it is affectionally known, originated at the Showcase last year. It created a party atmosphere in its original form and now it’s emboldened with the team mascot. The player who made the biggest impact on the game gets to wear it until the next outing.
“We actually need a spark when we played in this tournament last year,” Harper said. “It was the beginning of our season because of COVID-19. We bought a chain and put a disco ball on it. This year, we went to the hawk head. Whoever has the biggest game gets to wear that chain. They have to wear it to school and wear it home. The girls have really enjoyed it. “
Elkins’s performance sparkled as bright as the chain in the field lights. The senior scored twice and tallied three singles before stepping to the plate in the sixth stanza.
The Skyhawks had already received RBI singles from Cambri Barker and Kayleigh Ellis. Hailey Capps produced a double that plated another run. Elkins still had two runners aboard in her final at-bat.
The Musketeers remained within shouting distance at 8-3 after their plate appearance in the fifth inning. But Elkins’s three-run blast highlighted the scoring outburst and put the game over the 10-run mercy threshold.
Harper has seen the power display from Elkins several times this year. It was her eighth home run of the season.
“She has really come on here lately,” Harper said. “She is absolutely mashing the ball. We played our rival back home on Tuesday and she hit three home runs in that game. She is my senior leader, and we go as she goes. My girls feed off her. She is my only senior, and it will be tough to replace her next year.”
Greenup County coach Jenni Gollihue missed the game due to an illness. Assistant coach Brad Quillen watched the Musketeers slice an early deficit in half with three runs in the third inning.
Greenup County (5-8) got on the scoreboard courtesy of a Scott error and plated another with an RBI groundout from Karmin Chapman. Kaylie Lawrence sent Hannah Blevins home with a double.
“We’ve been in a little bit of a slump lately,” Quillen said. “We are struggling to hit the ball. We hit a lot of pop ups. We played on Thursday night and that pitcher wasn’t quite as fast as the one we faced here on Friday. We just have to work on some things.”
The Musketeers put more runners on base in the following frames, but they could not find the hit to send them home against Skyhawks’ starter Tatum Halley.
“Our confidence goes up and down,” Quillen said. “If one girl is up, everybody is up. If one girl is down, all of them are down. We have to work on trying to keep an even keel and not get too high or too low.”
Halley was 2 for 4 from her leadoff spot for Scott. She scored twice and drove in two runs. Barker stepped on home plate three times during the game and had two hits. Capps scored twice and collected two RBIs.
The Skyhawks finished with 16 hits. Harper said the team’s bats have been red hot this week.
“We play in that Cardinal Conference in West Virginia and it’s a tough game every night you play,” Harper said. “You always play someone good with a good pitcher. In the last three ball games, we’ve had 35 hits and we had another 16 (on Friday night). We struggled with that at the beginning of the season.”
“My assistant coaches have really worked hard on getting everybody back to where we need to be,” he added. “They’re all hitting right now and that is a good thing. It’s fun to sit there and watch them play. Everybody wants 15 hits a night.”
SCOTT 123 207 — 15 16 2
GREENUP CO. 003 000 — 3 7 7
Halley and Capps; Kegley, K. Lawrence (6) and S. Lawrence. W—Halley. L—Kegley. 2B—K. Lawrence 2 (GC), Halley (S), Capps (S). HR—Elkiins (S).
