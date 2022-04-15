CANNONSBURG Sara Bays felt like she was still at the beach Friday night when Boyd County welcomed Rowan County in the Tri-State Showcase.
Bays did yard work for the Lions in the stiff spring breeze while swinging at a pitch that seemed the size of a beach ball to lead Boyd County to a 9-5 win over Rowan County.
Bays finished the night 3 for 3 with two home runs and six RBIs. Her first home run came in the home half of the first after Boyd County worked the bases loaded on a pair of hit batters and a walk.
With one swing of the bat, Bays deposited the ball well past the 210-foot sign in center field for a 4-1 lead.
“About a week ago, she was kind of jumping at the ball,” Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler said. “But since we’ve been back home, she’s started letting the ball travel. She hit the ball the first time really good, then she went opposite field on the second. That’s hard to do. You have to stay back and do everything right and she did.”
Bays’s second shot came in the third, a two-run shot to left for her second long ball in as many at-bats.
“(Trinity Lambert) had good speed and spin on the ball, and when I get up to bat, I just have to blank out everything and just swing,” Bays said. “If you blank everything out and just swing, you don’t even know where it's going.”
Rowan County veteran skipper Larry Slone said some early nerves by his pitcher collided with a hot-swinging bat of Bays created an outcome that was exactly to be expected.
“When you’ve got eighth-grade pitchers — and Boyd County is good — when you are playing against upperclassmen, you are treading water and you are running uphill,” Slone said. (Lambert) got a little nervous, I’m sure. She hit two and walked a batter and set the table for their gun and (Bays) delivered just like she is supposed to.”
Lions three-hole hitter Jaycie Goad went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a solo shot to open the fourth.
“Where me and Jaycie are in the three-four hole together, I always try to pace myself off Jaycie and if she hits it, I'm like, OK, I’ve got to get her in,” Bays said.
Wheeler said the combo completes the first lineup before starting over with another leadoff when Kyli Kouns steps in at the five hole.
Rowan County dented the scoreboard first when Haven Ford led off the game with a walk and went first to third on a sacrifice bunt by Lambert. One pitch later, Lauryn Eastham drove Ford in with an RBI double and a 1-0 lead.
Bays was more than just her hitting Friday night as the southpaw needed only 74 pitches to roll through the Vikings for the complete-game win.
“She always does throw strikes,” Wheeler said. “We always tell her, when you get ahead, waste something there. Something about them lefties. (Clayton) Kershaw the other day throws 80 in seven innings and she comes out her throwing like she did today. It keeps your defense from getting back on your heels and you can make some plays.”
Bays retired the side in nine or fewer pitches in three of the seven frames.
Rowan County tried to make things interesting late after putting runners at the corners in the fifth with the top of the order at the plate, only to see Bays swat down a sharply hit ball back at her in the circle to end the inning.
“In the fifth we get two runners on and Haven comes up,” Slone said. “If that’s back in the third, I’m going to bunt her because they are expecting her to put the ball in play and hit it hard. I’m going to put it on the ground and get the bases loaded or send in two on an error if they make it. Early in the game, we could’ve had that opportunity. Fifth inning, I’ve got to let her swing the bat.”
Rowan County plated one in the sixth off a pair of Boyd County errors and pushed across two in the seventh but could not overcome the seven-run deficit through five.
Wheeler said he was pleased with the way his team responded to the rally of an always dangerous 16th Region foe.
“Rowan County is a good program,” Wheeler said. “They are an established program in the region. They will always be tournament-ready.”
Eastham went 3 for 4 and drove in two. Ford was 2 for 3.
ROWAN CO. 101 001 2 — 5 9 0
BOYD CO. 402 120 X — 9 11 2
Lambert and Eastham; Bays and Kouns. W—Bays. L—Lambert. 2B—Ford (R), Eastham (R), Goad 2 (BC), Blanton (BC). HR—Bays 2 (BC), Goad (BC).