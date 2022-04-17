CANNONSBURG As the Tri-State Showcase grew near, Kenny Williams wasn't sure if Bath County was about to bite off more than it could chew.
"If you'd have told me two weeks ago -- I didn't feel like we were playing really good two weeks ago -- we were gonna come out here and take two out of three," the Wildcats coach said, "I'd have laughed at you."
And through four frames on Saturday afternoon, having broken even in its first two Showcase games, Bath County was indeed down 4-0 to defending 15th Region champion Johnson Central.
But by that time, Williams had figured out that was business as usual.
"I haven't let them give me gray hair for the first three or four innings, only because that's our team makeup this year," Williams said. "It takes three or four innings and then we get going, and we got that big one and that got the momentum on our side."
The "big one" was a seven-run fifth frame for the Wildcats, highlighted by Kirsten Vice's two-run home run that put Bath County ahead to stay in an 8-4 victory at Boyd County's old complex.
Vice, Ashlee Rogers, Rae-Leigh Purvis and Isabella Hughes had two hits apiece for the Wildcats (18-5), who a year after their winningest season ever are off to Bath County's best start since comprehensive online KHSAA records came about in 2002.
Vice knocked in three runs and Purvis added a pair.
None of them came about before that 7-spot in the fifth inning. Before that, the Golden Eagles controlled the game.
Jaden Bowling's bunt leaked through Bath County's infield to score a runner from second base, Mayson Delong tripled to the right-field fence to score two runs and Clara Blair's grounder produced an error and an RBI to stake Johnson Central to a 4-0 lead.
Vice survived that in the Bath County circle, throwing a complete game to get the win despite allowing 12 hits. She recorded five strikeouts and no walks.
"Her composure is by far as good as any pitcher that I've seen," Williams said. "You never see emotion. She can be striking them all out, 14 strikeouts, or they can be dinking and dunking everywhere and scoring and scoring and scoring. You just don't get any emotion out of her. She's very mature for her age, and I'm glad she's wearing our uniform."
Bath County got it all back and then some in the fifth. Taylor Hodson knocked in a run on a forceout, Purvis singled home two more and Vice went deep with her two-run shot to left.
After a Johnson Central pitching change, Macie Howard drove in a run and another Wildcat came home on an error.
Golden Eagles starter Madelyn Vaughn wore down in that frame, coach Joey Estep said, after going seven innings earlier Saturday in Johnson Central's 5-1 loss to Lincoln County (West Virginia). And the Golden Eagles didn't have their usual No. 2 available, Estep said, due to a sore arm.
"I didn't expect (Vaughn) to throw 14 (innings), so it's no fault to her," Estep said. "She just got tired. The spin stopped moving some; she had problems with control. She just got tired."
Vice singled home one more run in the sixth.
The Golden Eagles (9-6) hit a number of balls hard, including four extra-base hits, but couldn't get the big ones to drop after Bath County's rally. The one Estep pointed to was a double play Randi Delong lined into in the first inning after Johnson Central had two runners on with no out.
Wildcats right fielder Kassidy Thomas made six putouts, including all three outs of the seventh inning.
"We did hit a few balls," Estep said. "(Vice) stayed away from us a lot, and we were able to stay back and let the ball travel and hit it. We just got under it a little bit too much and (Thomas) made every catch she had to."
Bowling and Mayson Delong had three hits each for the Golden Eagles. Vaughn produced two hits. Delong drove in two runs.
Bath County avenged a 3-2 loss to Johnson Central on March 19 in Paintsville.
BATH CO. 000 071 0 -- 8 11 2
J. CENTRAL 031 000 0 -- 4 12 3
Vice and Hughes; Vaughn, Stambaugh (5) and Gamble. W -- Vice. L -- Vaughn. 2B -- M. Delong (JC), R. Delong (JC), Vaughn (JC). 3B -- M. Delong (JC). HR -- Vice (BC).
Scott (W.Va.) 9, Boyd County 7
The host Lions led 4-0 through three frames before the Skyhawks hung a 4-spot in the top of the fourth, touching off a roller-coaster ride to the finish that included four ties, countless big hits, four pitching changes, Scott coach Eric Harper being relegated to the dugout for arguing and a Skyhawk fan sent to the exit.
By the time it all ended with Scott scoring two runs in the top of the ninth on a Boyd County error and Hailey Capps's RBI single, the Skyhawks had gotten what they came from Boone County, West Virginia, for.
"If you see how crazy that was, that whole game, that grit is what we've been looking for," Harper said. "We saw that grit today. It's like everybody feeds off that. It's not a negative thing. It got wild there for a little bit, but these girls fought back and I'm proud of them."
Natalie Green was 3 for 5, Hannah Price had two hits and Price and Capps drove in two runs apiece for Scott (14-6).
Jaycie Goad and Myla Hamilton each had three hits for the Lions (12-4 after a loss later Saturday to Portsmouth West). Alex Blanton had two hits. Goad went deep with a solo shot in the third inning and drove in three runs.
After the Skyhawks came back from four runs down to lead 7-6 entering the bottom of the seventh frame, Hamilton forced extra innings by singling home Kyli Kouns, who had gone from first to third on Emily Shivel's sacrifice bunt.
Scott tallied twice in the ninth. Green began the inning on second base, per international tiebreaker rules in effect, and scored on a Boyd County error on Abigail Cook's sacrifice bunt. Capps added an RBI, and the Lions went down in order in the home half.
Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler regarded the experience as a learning opportunity more so than a missed one, based on everything the Lions experienced down the stretch.
"It was a good game," he said. "We were in position, but it just didn't work out, which is OK. We'll grow from it. ... It didn't bounce our way today, but games like that will make you better over the course of the season."
The Lions couldn't overcome six errors in the field and struggles on the base paths. Boyd County ran into an out one way or another in each of the first five frames and also lost its tiebreaker runner at second on a double play to begin the eighth inning.
"We need to clean up some baserunning," Wheeler said. "Sometimes we want to think about running instead of reacting to running. For the most part today, we did a good job of reacting. A couple times there, we didn't react, we tried to think about it, and when you think about it, a lot of times things don't happen very well."
Tatum Halley got the win in relief for Scott. She had five strikeouts and allowed just three hits in six innings of relief.
Sara Bays took the decision out of the Boyd County bullpen.
SCOTT 000 401 202 -- 9 10 4
BOYD CO. 211 101 100 -- 7 11 6
Barker, Cook (3), Halley (4) and Capps; Thompson, Sharp (4), Bays (5) and Hamilton, Kouns (5). W -- Halley. L -- Bays. 2B -- Price (S), Green (S), Blanton (BC), Hamilton (BC). HR -- Goad (BC).
Portsmouth West 4, Rowan County 0
The Vikings could do nothing with Senators stud hurler Sydney McDermott, mustering only one hit and striking out 16 times. But Rowan County hung within 1-0 through six innings until Portsmouth West's Abi Boland yanked a three-run jack to left field.
Larry Slone didn't love the Vikings' stat line against McDermott, but found some positivity from Rowan County's level of competitiveness against a Senators side that improved to 12-1 by blasting Boyd County later Saturday evening.
"Hailey (Middleton) pitched very well, kept it under control, and we made some plays we needed to make," Slone said. "We just didn't hit the ball. (McDermott)'s got a nice little rise ball, and we swung through it a bunch. We couldn't even get a bunt down on it.
"But overall, it wasn't bad. We're 1-0 going to the seventh and they get a three-run shot. That's OK. I was pleased with it."
Middleton scattered eight Portsmouth West hits, pitched out of trouble time and again and avoided the big blow until Boland went deep in the seventh. Middleton stranded six Senators in scoring position and had five strikeouts.
McDermott was even sharper. She sat down the first 10 Vikings she faced before allowing Rowan County's first hit, to Trinity Lambert.
The Vikings got no more hits and only three more baserunners.
"Sydney's a baller," Portsmouth West coach Dani Coleman said. "We have a team full of them. ... Sydney always comes to play, no matter what. She always throws hands."
McDermott also accounted for the Senators' only offense until Boland's dinger with a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the second inning.
"We left a lot on base today," Coleman said. "That is not like us, so we have to really turn it up a little bit more. Our energy was good; we just weren't seeing the ball well in that first game."
Rowan County (10-7) was without star Haven Ford, who was playing travel basketball, Slone said.
"Any time you don't have Haven in the lineup, it's going to cause a little bit of moving people around, and then you lose a bat," Slone said. "But we have to learn to do some things without Haven, because she's not gonna be here forever either.
"We've got a really young bunch, and they're gonna have to step up and ... make plays and hit the ball."
P. WEST 010 000 3 -- 4 8 1
ROWAN CO. 000 000 0 -- 0 1 2
McDermott and Boland; Middleton and Pennington. W -- McDermott. L -- Middleton. 2B -- Picklesimer (PW). HR -- Boland (PW).