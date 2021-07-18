BOWLING GREEN Through two days of the Little League Baseball State Tournament, District 6 teams have gone a combined 1-5 at Ephram White Park.
For Ashland’s 12U All-Stars and Russell-Flatwoods’ 10U bunch, Tuesday’s semifinal matchups are decided by record in three pool play games over the course of three days. Both divisions are eight-team tournaments with two pools — the top two teams from each pool advance to Tuesday.
Russell’s 11U group is seeded based on their record over the first two days. Russell landed in the 6-spot and will begin single-elimination play today.
12U All-Stars
Mighty Warren South clubbed 18 hits, including one home run, over four innings to wallop Ashland, 21-0, on Saturday. Three Warren South players had at least three hits apiece.
Gabe Long, River Lynch and Dawson Morris accounted for Ashland’s three hits.
Lexington Eastern toppled Ashland, 6-1, on Sunday. Connor Flowers’ double was Ashland’s lone hit. Flowers and Lynch combined to give up just eight hits over six innings, but the defense committed four errors. Flowers fanned seven batters. Ashland struck out only four times, a testament to Eastern’s defense.
Ashland will take on Paintsville today in its third pool-play contest.
11U All-Stars
Ian “Womp” Lother smacked a two-run home run over the 200-foot fence in center field as Russell shot out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning against Corbin on Sunday. Lother also pitched a scoreless first, but Corbin battled back to even things up at 3-3. It was a back-and-forth affair, and Corbin pushed ahead 7-4 in the fifth.
Russell charged back. In a 7-5 game in the top of the sixth, Lother drove in a pair to knot the duel up at 7-7.
Corbin answered the call, emerging with an 8-7 win on a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the sixth. Lother tallied four RBIs in the loss. Griffin Fisher went 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI. Ross Vanover had a pair of hits.
Lexington Eastern shut out Russell, 14-0, on Saturday.
10U All-Stars
Russell dropped Hazard Perry, 7-2, on Saturday and lost to Paintsville, 10-4, on Sunday.
In Russell’s defeat of Hazard Perry, Luke Melvin needed exactly 50 pitches to get through three innings and earn the win — Melvin himself flashed the leather in the second frame to wriggle out of a bases-loaded, zero-out situation and keep his team at a 1-0 deficit. He initiated two putouts at home and then struck out HP’s leadoff hitter.
A Rylan Pickett double play helped Melvin and company escape from a jam in the third.
Russell batted around and amassed seven runs in a pivotal top of the third. Brevin Snyder sparked the comeback with an infield single, and he supplied the Russell All-Stars with a two-run single to center field in his next at-bat to keep the inning going.
Ian Sarver racked up four hits for Russell. Snyder and Chris Whitt had two apiece.
Russell couldn’t solve Paintsville pitcher Braxton Duncan on Sunday.
Duncan faced 17 batters. He collected seven strikeouts and allowed only two runs. Paintsville poured on eight runs in the third inning.
Atreyu Qualls had two hits for Russell, who will be back in action today at 10 a.m. Central against Lexington Eastern, who is already 2-0 in pool play.