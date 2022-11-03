When Nathan Totten sprints downfield with a ball, it usually means a soccer goal is forthcoming.
The stage had a different outcome in Putnam Stadium on Oct. 14. The Russell soccer star, turned football kicker, turned defensive back intercepted an Ashland pass and returned it 81 yards for the first six-point play of his varsity career.
Totten is a kicker at heart and the moment after his crossed the goal line, he could only think of one important task.
He wanted to add the most important point of all before he left the field.
“I was thinking, don’t miss the extra point,” Totten said. “I’ve been wanting to make all seven points in a game for so long. I had six of them there, but I wanted to make sure I made the last one on the reception. I just caught it and then ran as hard as I could.”
Boyd County’s Cole Thompson and Totten have taken their opportunity to play multiple sports and run with them. Thompson has been part of three region tournament championships on the pitch and helped the football Lions achieve their winningest season since 2008.
Boyd County won its first district title in 14 years with a win over Rowan County on Oct. 21.
“The transition was definitely difficult,” Thompson said, “but I’ve always had great coaches on both teams by my side. They are very understanding on splitting up my time. They also know that I always give 100% for both of them.
“l think over the last year, I’ve gotten my mind right,” he added. “That’s what it’s about with kicking. As long as you get your mind right, your body will do the rest of the work.”
Totten shares the same mindset when it comes to the production he delivers to excel at both sports. He shares practice time on a daily basis. The senior can’t pull himself away, even on game days.
“We were out here before their district soccer game (Oct. 4) and I see Nathan on our practice field,” said TJ Maynard, Russell’s football coach. “I asked him what he was doing, and he said, ‘I thought I’d get some kicks in.’ I said, ‘No, you got a district game tonight.’
“His brother Ben, who’s also on the soccer team, was dressed in full pads at our practice,” he continued. “That’s just their mentality. They come to work, and they want to play both sports. For us as coaches, we want to make sure that we protect them so that they can help both of us.”
Thompson has pulled double duty for the Lions over the last three seasons. When a friend, who was the football kicker at the time, fell to an injury, he jumped at the chance to try out.
Thompson played football when he was younger. After a suggestion from his parents, he thought he would try again.
“I played when I was 8 years old,” Thompson said. “I was on defense. I didn’t understand why I wasn’t allowed to touch the ball. After that, my dad tried to get me into kicking when I turned 12 and 13 years old. I think now it was good timing. I’ve been playing soccer since I could run. I was 3 or 4 years old when I was kicking the ball around. My parents signed me up on a soccer team. I’ve loved it ever since.”
Boyd County soccer coach Logan Price said Thompson remains diligent in his preparation for both sports, and his performance on the pitch and the gridiron has benefited greatly because of it.
“It shows a lot of leadership and a lot of character,” Price said. “It’s not easy playing two sports and not easy to play them at the same time. In football, special teams are a crucial factor to score points. Cole is very important to that team, but he never loses his soccer IQ. He never forgets his assignment and has a knowledge of the game. He has raised his game on both ends of it.”
Maynard believes Totten gives the Red Devils an advantage in all facets of kicking. Just like Thompson, not only does he handle the placekicking duties, but most kickoffs find their way to the end zone and his punts have shown improvement this season.
“With the leg he has shown, he is a weapon almost anywhere on the field,” Maynard said. “He’s been big in the kicking game in terms of kickoffs. It’s a blessing for us this year. We can put in some young guys in coverage. … His development and advancement with his punting has been phenomenal. He’s a guy that can do both at the next level.”
Soccer began Totten’s sports story. He possesses a talent for the game, but his future plans have gravitated toward the gridiron. Several schools, including Marshall, have shown interest in his kicking prowess.
Totten received his first dose of inspiration from a former teammate of his brother.
“I’ve always played soccer,” Totten said. “Michael Hughes played with my brother. He’s now kicking at Appalachian State. My mom convinced me to start kicking and it’s worked out pretty well.
“I would love to play both, obviously, at the next level,” he continued. “I’m leaning toward kicking footballs in college. I think that’s going be the plan. I feel like I’m good at soccer, but I don’t think I’m at the D-I level. We’re talking to Marshall. I’ve heard from smaller schools, and we are working on getting looks from bigger schools.”
Price feels many college coaches can appreciate a player like Thompson, not only for his talent level, but also for his commitment to both teams.
“I watched Cole when he was just starting out with football and you see that confidence rise,” Price said. “He’s been asked to do so much for us. He’s played so many different positions and different roles. He has a willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team. That’s where Cole stands out. You see a difference in Cole since he’s been playing football. He’s more well-rounded.”
Thompson has made 29 of his 32 point-after attempts and connected on four of his seven field goal tries. He posted 11 goals on the pitch this year and was named to the 16th Region All-Tournament Team.
He has encountered crucial moments in both sports and found ways to shine in a spotlight that’s only reserved for kickers when an outcome can hang in the balance.
“Having those big kicks during football, it’s kind of helped me in life, as well,” Thompson said, “with giving presentations in class and also public speaking in general. I don’t really get that performance anxiety as much now because of kicking. It’s a little surprising to say, but it does carry over to real life. I can also get (my teammates) hyped up sometimes on game day. I enjoy making those big kicks.”
Totten has made five field goals and 22 of his 23 PATs this year.
Russell had endured a winless campaign heading into its second-to-last regular season game against East Carter, with six games decided by seven points or less. The Red Devils snapped the losing stretch with a 16-7 victory, then won again a week later at West Carter.
Totten waited for the opportunity to help end the streak, and that time came late against the Raiders.
“Both of my sports didn’t go the way we wanted,” Totten said. “We lost in the first round of the district in soccer. I just want to be a guy that tries to pick others up. We feel that we’re far from done. In several games, we’ve only been one play away. We just have to do better in the fourth quarter.
“I’ve had a few chances this year,” he added. “We wanted some deep kicks. I just love game-winners. There’s a little bit of nervousness attempting them, but they are fun and everyone cheers.”
Totten’s schedule doesn’t lighten after the fall sports are done. He continues to spark the baseball team with his bat and his play in the field. He led the Red Devils in home runs and RBIs last year.
Russell soccer coach Randy Vanover said Totten makes an impact no matter what jersey he is wearing.
“Nathan has a lot of natural talent and a huge left foot,” Vanover said. “I have been around the Totten family since he was in second grade. I saw at an early age that he would be a great player. Nathan has worked hard and improved as a leader. … It is not easy to play two sports at the same time, but he has made it work.”
Totten touted the experiences in each sport and how they can enhance his performances in the other.
Maynard said the senior stepped up this season when the team was short-handed in the defensive backfield. The coach said Totten got to showcase his dual-threat capabilities during a one busy night last year.
“He now knows what to expect,” Maynard said. “Hats off to Randy Vanover. He has been great to work with. Last year, we moved the Lawrence County game to Thursday, but Nathan had a soccer game at West Carter that same night. He had a hat trick in that match, then he drove to our game. He had just got out of the car, and he went in for an extra point try.”
Thompson touts the physicality in both fall sports that he plays. He shows it in different ways. He also finds himself having to alter the vector of his kicks from one game to the next.
“Sometimes when I go to soccer practice after football, I will catch myself shanking them a little bit,” said Thompson with a grin.
Lions football coach Evan Ferguson said Thompson’s work ethic and his dedication to the team stay spot-on.
“Having Cole on our team, it’s been great,” Ferguson said, “and I’m sure coach Price would say the same thing. He is a team captain for soccer and truly epitomizes what our ‘#HardWorkWorks’ slogan is all about in football. His development from Day 1 to now has been amazing. I can’t wait to see where it takes him.”