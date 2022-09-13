ASHLAND It took 12 minutes for the first goal of the game when Ashland welcomed East Carter on Monday night.
It took only 20 seconds for what seemed to be a 1-0 East Carter lead, only to see the ball narrowly miss, hooking outside the left upright.
“It hits the net and everybody starts cheering, but I had a good angle at it and I knew it didn’t go in,” East Carter coach Quinn Huddle said. “It was kind of like, of course it didn’t go in. It's been seven days of unluckiness for us.”
The Raiders' unlucky streak followed them into the second half as well after an Austin Fruth shot clanged off the right upright, followed by a header from Tyler Bishop that sailed just over the crossbar.
But the Tomcats, while sharing their own misfortune, found a few lucky bounces for a 3-0 win over the Raiders.
“They came out early and tried to take it to us and did in the first two minutes of the game,” Ashland coach Preston Freeman said. “They had two scoring opportunities early. We got lucky on the one, and then we buckled down on defense and guys dealt with problems in the back.”
But the first goal featured a bit of good luck and a bit of bad luck at the same time after Drew Clark fired a shot at Raiders goalie Breck Sargent, which slipped just through his mitts and landed in the top right corner for a 1-0 Ashland lead in the 12th minute.
But a couple of Tomcats missed chances allowed the Raiders to hang around through halftime after a pair of goals bounced and rolled across the face of the goal mere inches from the line in the box.
“We were attacking well at times and doing the things we’ve been talking about in practice,” Freeman said. “We lacked control at midfield and we were giving the ball to them way too often in transition and was giving them chances of getting back in the game. We dominated the pace of the game and it was on our tempo, but they had some chances and were able to stay in the game.”
Down 1-0 at the break, East Carter instilled a ferocious offensive attack that did not produce a goal but left their skipper smiling with approval.
“I thought that first seven minutes were the most lively seven minutes we’ve played all season,” Huddle said of the second-half start. “I thought we were all over them, and you look back on that hand ball, it's just unfortunate. It's 2-0 and just a little bit more of unluck that we have to battle through.”
That handball came in the 49th minute after the Raiders were whistled for the infraction in the box. Gavin Maynard connected on the penalty kick for a significant change in the contest.
“2-0 is dangerous in the game,” Freeman said. “We all know that, but it's always good to score that second goal. We told our guys it was a 0-0 game at half and if we could get that first goal of the half, we would be up 1-0 again. We really emphasized getting that first goal of the second half and building from there.”
Ashland added to the lead on a goal from Zach McComis in the 53rd minute after a ball from the corner found his feet for the tap-in.
“Early in the second half, they brought it to us and had their opportunities in the half,” Freeman said. “We settled in at midfield and started completing passes and found the width on the field. Once we found the width of the field, we started completing more passes and dictating the tempo.”
Huddle still felt like his squad had a chance to flip the script.
“With the way the game was being played, either team could have scored three or four in one half,” Huddle said. “Our guys, we’ve been on such an unlucky streak and that happens in all sports. We are in a funk right now, and the only way to fix it is with hard work. We will get back at it because we have a tough game with Russell Wednesday.”
Huddle added: “We are always on the wrong end of games that the score doesn’t reflect it. It's really frustrating. I’m frustrated and I know the boys are frustrated. I think on a different night—some might call me crazy—I think the three could have been us and the zero could have been them on a different night. They took advantages of their chances and we didn’t, so the three set on their side of the scoreboard.”