BARDSTOWN Ashland extended its season-opening win streak to four games with a road victory at Bardstown on Friday night.
The Tomcats had several contributors to the stat sheet as they racked up 40 or more points for the third consecutive week in a 45-24 win.
“I was really proud of the kids,” Ashland coach Chad Tackett said. “First of all, it was a three-hour bus ride. When you go down to a place like Bardstown, it’s got a lot of tradition. We came out with a win and our kids showed a lot of composure. We played hard and played well enough to get out of there with a W.”
“They did some things that we hadn’t seen on film,” he added. “We had to adjust on the fly. Our kids did a good job with it.”
Ashland (4-0) fell behind on two separate occasions in the opening quarter but their explosive ability had the answer each time.
Braxton Jennings hauled in a 64-yard touchdown pass from LaBryant Strader midway through the quarter. The Tigers followed with a long TD reception but Cam Davis wouldn’t let the opponent celebrate long.
The sophomore weaved his way around tackle attempts before finding open air down the sideline for a 95-yard kickoff return to the house. The Tomcats led, 14-10, after the first frame.
Tackett said the offense’s chemistry and confidence keep growing every game.
“A lot of the guys on offense played last year,” Tackett said. “We are trying to improve week to week. The guys have some games under their belt now. They are starting to play at a high level. We still have a lot of work to do. We have so many guys that can make plays. I thought Cam Davis and Maverick Ashby really stepped up last night. Braxton Jennings did his thing. Cam did well at receiver and Mav came in late and made some nice runs for us.”
Davis also tallied a touchdown reception in the second quarter and Jennings added a 10-yd TD dash to stake the Tomcats to a 27-10 halftime advantage.
Jennings had 81 yards rushing on 15 carries and added two catches for 83 yards. He totaled three touchdowns. Davis had four catches for 81 yards. Ashby averaged more than 20 yards per carry and posted two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Ashland pulled away late.
“We were able to move the ball fairly well,” Tackett said. “Our biggest thing on defense is getting off the field on third down. We are making strides. We are trying to give our offense more opportunities throughout the game. It is a big key.”
Strader collected 205 passing yards and has not thrown an interception in 54 pass attempts this year. He increased his TD passes to nine this season with two more against Bardstown (1-3).
Tyleeq Williams scored twice for the Tigers.
Ashland will conclude its three-game road trip against rival Russell on Friday. The Tomcats have won 11 of their last 12 games dating back to last year.
ASHLAND 14 13 6 12 – 45
BARDSTOWN 10 0 7 7 – 24
FIRST QUARTER
B—Tate Blincoe 30 field goal
A—Braxton Jennings 64 pass from LaBryant Strader (Jake Sexton kick)
B—Tyleeq Williams 57 pass from Amonti Marshall (kick failed)
A—Cam Davis 95 kickoff return (Sexton kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A—Davis 45 pass from Strader (Sexton kick)
A—Jennings 10 run (kick failed)
THIRD QUARTER
A—Jennings 5 run (kick failed)
B—Marshall 8 run (Blincoe kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
A—Maverick Ashby 30 run (kick failed)
B—Williams 67 run (Blincoe kick)
A—Ashby 47 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Ashland rushing: Ashby 4-91, Jennings 15-81, Strader 5-14, Houston 2-12, Thomas 5-2.
Ashland passing: Strader 7 of 11 for 205 yards.
Ashland receiving: Jennings 2-83, Davis 4-81, Lyons 2-50, Adkins 1-20.