ASHLAND The Ashland Tomcats looked to extend their winning streak to 11 on Tuesday night as they clashed with the defending West Virginia Class AAAA state champion, George Washington.
The Tomcats did just that, besting the visiting Patriots 70-59 despite issues with free throw shooting throughout.
“We had several opportunities for this game to go south,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said. “But we have a mature team. Players led. This was a player-led win.”
Both teams got things going with a 3, one from Ashland’s Cole Villers and one from George Washington’s Zane McCarty.
Outside of that opening triple, Ashland struggled to find footing. After a pair of errant passes out of bounds, Mays was calling timeout to regroup his squad down 8-3 just over four minutes in.
Out of the timeout, Ashland managed to turn things around. The Tomcats went on an 8-0 run to close out the first quarter up 11-8.
The Tomcats kept cooking in the second quarter, extending their lead 21-14 and causing Patriots coach Rick Greene to take a timeout of his own halfway through the quarter.
“We hit a spurt where we weren’t sharp,” Greene said. “You can’t have a lull against a team this good.”
Some improved play, coupled with Ashland’s struggles from the free throw line, helped the Patriots pull back within striking distance.
“I was happy that we were able to get back within three at the half,” Greene said. “We just couldn’t get over that push from Ashland.”
At the end of the first half, Ashland led 28-25. That lead could have been more, but the Tomcats made just one of six from the charity stripe during the second quarter.
The Tomcats’ Colin Porter and the Patriots' McCarty led at the half in scoring, with eight points apiece. Both had a pair of made 3s.
Out from the break, Ashland picked right up where it left off, going on a 10-2 run in the first three minutes.
Greene tried to slow things down with a timeout, but was calling another just 50 seconds later. At this point, Ashland led 43-29.
Neither timeout fazed the Tomcats. They continued to get buckets in bunches and ended the third quarter up 54-37.
Going into the fourth quarter, the Patriots needed, appropriately enough, a Tom Brady-like comeback in order to climb back, down 17.
While George Washington was able to pull back within 11 points with only 1:25 left in the game, there just wasn’t enough time to undo Ashland’s dominant performance to that point.
“We are better having been here,” Greene said. “But we can’t keep doing the same thing over and over. We’ll hopefully get better by March.”
Ashland turned the lights out on George Washington from the free throw line, where they struggled until the very end. The Tomcats won by a final score of 70-59.
“We just missed free throws late,” Mays said. “We just mentally weren’t as sharp as we should’ve been.”
Unfortunately for the Tomcats, senior Colin Porter left Tuesday night’s game with a shoulder injury in the second half.
“He’s going to get scans tomorrow,” Mays said, adding he didn’t think it was a season threatening injury. “He’s resilient. He’ll keep his focus and work his way back.”
Ashland moves on to a 64th District matchup at Fairview on Thursday.
“Hopefully tonight serves as a tool to teach them not to play flat at Fairview,” Mays said. “It’s an interesting environment there and it gives us a chance to try some things with Colin out of the lineup.”
GEORGE WASHINGTON 8 17 12 22 — 59
ASHLAND 11 17 26 16 — 70
George Washington (59) — McCarty 15, Hoffman 13, Nicol 12, Fitzpatrick 6, Castleberry 5, McCallister 4, Monday 4. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (McCarty 3, Castleberry 1, Hoffman 1, Nicol 1). FT: 8-16. Fouls: 19.
Ashland (70) — Villers 17, Sellars 13, Carter 11, Porter 11, Adkins 10, Conway 8. 3-Pt. FG: 12 (Porter 3, Villers 3, Adkins 2, Conway 2, Carter 2). FT: 14-23. Fouls: 11.