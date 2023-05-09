ASHLAND Ashland is known for the color maroon, but Tuesday night their bats were red.
They were red hot as the Tomcats took down Greenup County 16-6 in a six-inning mercy-rule win.
It was the third meeting between the two clubs this season.
Ashland won the March 27 matchup, 10-7, and the Musketeers came out on top 9-8 in the rematch on Saturday, making this contest the rubber match.
Greenup County looked great early. The Musketeers brought nine batters to the plate in the opening frame and scored three runs.
“I told them early on that playing behind Greenup County can make for a long night and they plated three in the first inning,” Ashland coach Shane Marushi said. “Luckily we were able to get back out in front. It was a matter of just staying focused, keeping the foot on the gas pedal and completing the game.”
The runs came off the bats of Carson Wireman, Cohen Underwood, and Gavin Roy.
Ashland did themselves no favors, committing a pair of infield errors in the top half of the inning.
The Tomcats responded by sending a whopping 13 guys to bat, scoring seven runs, and creating separation with Greenup County that the Musketeers could never make up for.
“We just weren’t ready to play,” Greenup County coach Steve Logan said. “You go up and get three runs in the first you should be high rolling. But you come out and walk people and walk more people and boot the ball around, it’s not a good recipe for success. It’s a rough night at the ballpark.”
Sawyer Edens and Brady Marushi had RBI singles in the frame.
Three of Ashland’s other runs were scored by error, a passed ball, as well as two runs coming via bases-loaded walks.
Greenup County went through three pitchers in the inning, starting with Bradley Adkins, switching to Carter Ratcliff and then transitioning to Cade Hunt.
After nearly an hour of play, the score was 7-3 in favor of Ashland with just one inning gone.
The Tomcats changed pace in the second frame with a 1-2-3 inning that concluded with a 4-3 double play.
Ashland added a couple more runs in the bottom of the second thanks to another RBI from Marushi and a sacrifice fly from Kyle Cordial.
After another 1-2-3 effort from the Tomcats, Marushi tallied yet another RBI in the bottom of the third, making him a perfect 3 for 3 to that point.
The Musketeers looked to turn things around in the top of the fourth, boosted by a pair of standup doubles in the frame.
Adkins hit the first double in the leadoff slot. He was brought to the plate with a squeeze play from Matthew Boggs.
After that run scored, Hunt hit a double of his own which brought Roy in for a run.
Hunter Clevenger managed to make the score 10-6 with an RBI single heading into the bottom of the fourth.
Greenup County had the bases loaded when Ashland recorded the third out, avoiding any more erosion from the Tomcat lead.
The Musketeers looked to turn Ashland away with their first scoreless inning until Ryan Brown drilled an impressive triple into the right field wall with two outs on the board.
Brown came home with a hit off the bat of LaBryant Strader before Greenup County got the third out on the next at-bat.
Ashland got back into the 1-2-3 mindset to start the fifth, turning away the Musketeers in three at-bats.
Greenup County finally blanked the Tomcats for a frame in the bottom of the fifth. The Musketeers held Ashland to no hits for the first time.
The Musketeers failed to capitalize on the moment, despite getting a standup double from Wireman and getting runners on second and third.
Unfortunately for Greenup County, it all happened with two outs on the board, and Ashland pitcher Layne Brammer fanned the next hitter to escape the top of the frame unscathed.
The game was put to bed in the bottom of the sixth inning as Ashland got a hat trick of doubles, which scored four runs.
The doubles came from Strader, Sawyer Edens, and Jayse Mays.
With the 15-6 score, the Tomcats were just a run away from a mercy rule, Greenup County intentionally walked Marushi and unintentionally walked Drew Kelley which loaded the bases.
Layne Brammer went to the plate with his teammates chanting, “Hammer! Hammer!”
Brammer needed no hammer. He also walked, which brought Mays home for the winning run.
Ashland plays again Thursday against Lawrence County on the road.
Greenup County will try to bounce back Thursday at East Carter.
GREENUP CO. 300 300 0 — 6 7 4
ASHLAND 720 100 5 — 16 12 3
Adkins, Ratcliff (1), Hunt (1) and Boggs; Brammer and Marushi. W — Brammer. L — Adkins. 2B — Adkins (GC), Hunt (GC), Wireman (GC), Strader (A), Edens (A), Mays (A). 3B — Brown (A).