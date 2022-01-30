ASHLAND Cole Villers banged his fist on the Anderson Gym floor in frustration after another apparent injury looked to derail his participation in a top 10 matchup on Saturday night.
The Ashland senior landed on a defender’s foot after a long jumper and rolled his ankle. Villers left the court, but he returned and was greeted with a standing ovation before the first quarter ended.
For the next three frames, the Tomcats’ defense caused Covington Catholic to experience plenty of exasperation in Ashland’s 71-60 win.
The Colonels, No 3 in last week’s Associated Press poll, featured a front line with 6-foot-8 Mitchell Rylee and 6-foot-6 Chandler Starks.
The undersized Tomcats relied on the physicality and defense of Ryan Atkins around the basket, according to Ashland coach Jason Mays.
“We were overthinking this game early on because we thought we had to double team the post,” Mays said. “I haven't taught that to them since I've been here. I rejected that notion. Ryan Atkins has figured out angles. He's smart and he's tough.”
“We wouldn’t have won the game without two people,” he added. “It was Ryan’s toughness inside on both post players. He may have not gotten the rebound, but he kept others from getting the rebound. Associate head coach Ryan Bonner’s game plan was unbelievable.”
No. 7 Ashland withstood a six-minute scoring drought in the third quarter and Colonels, who averaged 75 points a game, still hadn’t reached 50 points with two minutes left in the contest.
The Tomcats’ quickness and active hands on defense forced Covington Catholic to commit 18 turnovers.
“There was one thing that stuck with us from last year,” said Ethan Sellars, who led the Tomcats with 23 points. “We went up there and lost by nine at their place. It left a bad taste in our mouths. We wanted to come out and play as hard as we could. We had to outwork them on the glass and do the little things like win the 50-50 balls. It’s what won us the game tonight.”
Villers and Sellars connected on consecutive 3s to start the game for Ashland, but midway through the first quarter, Villers ended up on floor in pain after a 3-pointer. He left the gym determined to continue after missing several games due to injury this season.
“I just felt the ankle roll,” Villers said. “I hurt the same ankle back in the summer, so it was like, here we go again. It is a normal ankle sprain. It hurt so bad. I couldn't even bend it, but it started to get better the more loose I got.”
Asher Adkins entered the game during Villers’s absence and splashed his first long ball. Mays acknowledged his bench keeps providing valuable time on the floor.
“There will be games where their minutes will exceed what they normally are,” Mays said, “and there be games where they don't play as much. Asher played seven minutes. Tucker (Conway) played around 10. They went in and they knew their defensive assignments. They took open shots. We are coming together at the right time.”
Evan Ipsaro hit a baseline jumper to pull the Colonels within three at 25-22 in the second stanza. Ashland followed with a 12-4 run to close out the frame, highlighted by Villers’s four-point play. Colin Porter scored all eight of his first-half points during the stretch.
“We just had to be smart,” Sellars said. “It's a possession-by-possession game. We had to take care of the ball. We had nine turnovers in the first half. We had to play as a team.
“We used a few more offensive sets tonight,” he added, “and did more things off the ball overall. We were still able to play with our game plan.”
Covington Catholic (18-4) opened the second half with 10 straight points to close the gap to one, but Ashland once again had the answer.
Sellars hit two free throws to start a 11-2 surge for the Tomcats. Porter capped it with a layup, a dish to Atkins for an easy bucket and a contested 3 before the third quarter buzzer.
“We had to get good looks,” Covington Catholic coach Scott Ruthsatz said. “We thought that if we get the ball into our post players, it was our advantage. We missed some easy ones. When you miss easy ones and then they go down and hit a 3, that is demoralizing. It can be a five-point swing. It happened more than one time tonight.”
Even though it took time for Ashland to find points in the second half, Mays thought a slower approach was warranted to find the offensive flow.
“I told Colin he was forcing it too early,” Mays said. ‘’We were trying to score during the first 10 to 15 seconds of a possession. … In the second half of the possession, we get the ball reversed a few times. We want open 3s and rim attacks and we did that. It was a subtle change but an important change.”
Villers believes the offensive fortunes turned on the other end of the floor.
“We weren't getting stops,” Villers said. “They scored the first four possessions of the second half. Against a good team, if we don't get stops, then we are not going to score. We have resilience. We know what we can do. We have faith in ourselves.”
The Colonels closed the deficit to 48-40 early in the final quarter, but it would be as close as the visitors would get. Sellars drained a corner 3 on the Tomcats’ next offensive trip after a determined Zander Carter gave his team four chances to score with his tenacity on the glass.
Ashland sealed the victory at the line. Porter, Villers and Sellars went a combined 20 of 21 from the charity stripe.
“We made a good run and then Ashland goes on another run,” Ruthsatz said. “You have to give them credit. They hit big shots. They got offensive rebounds and we didn't rebound well. The second chance points really cost us.”
Porter added 19 points and Villers netted 12 for the Tomcats.
Rylee posted 23 points and eight rebounds for Covington Catholic. Ipsaro finished with 21 points and Starks contributed 11.
Ashland improves its record to 16-4.
C. CATHOLIC FG FT REB TP
Ipsaro 9-17 2-2 4 21
Wilson 0-0 0-0 4 0
McGillis 2-5 0-1 2 4
Rylee 8-11 7-9 8 23
Starks 5-13 1-2 8 11
Johnson 0-1 0-0 0 0
Hussey 0-3 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 24-50 10-15 28 60
FG Pct: 48.0. FT Pct: 66.7. 3-point FGs: 2-8 (Ipsaro 1-2, McGillis 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Hussey 0-1) PF: 20. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 18.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Carter 2-7 3-5 5 7
Atkins 2-2 0-2 3 4
Porter 5-7 8-8 7 19
Sellars 5-11 9-10 0 23
Villers 3-10 3-3 7 12
Conway 1-3 0-0 1 3
Adkins 1-2 0-0 0 3
Team 2
TOTAL 19-42 23-28 25 71
FG Pct: 45.2. FT Pct: 82.1. 3-point FGs: 10-22 (Carter 0-2, Porter 1-2, Sellars 4-5, Villers 3-8, Conway 1-3, Adkins 1-2) PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
C. CATHOLIC 15 11 12 22 — 60
ASHLAND 20 17 11 23 — 71
Officials: Maurio McKissick, Mike Whisman, Joe Coldiron