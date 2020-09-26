PARIS Ashland had to wait two extra weeks to begin the 2020 season, but the Tomcats were in midseason form as they raced to a 30-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 44-6 win over homestanding Bourbon County on Friday night.
Ashland was scheduled to begin its season against Greenup County on Sept. 11 but that game was canceled due to the coronavirus. A scheduled bye week left Ashland with its first game on Friday against a Bourbon County team that already had two games under its belt.
“We were miserable,” Ashland coach Tony Love said. “It was just the uncertainty. Not just with football but with everything, but we’re certainly not alone. You just don’t know what tomorrow brings. We had to modify our routine. I was concerned about our conditioning but it seemed like we were in shape tonight.”
Perhaps the biggest question the Tomcats had to answer heading into 2020 was the offensive line, which had to break in four new members. Ashland had no problems on Friday as the line repeatedly opened sizeable holes and the running backs took advantage.
Seniors Caleb Tackett and Keontae Pittman each eclipsed the 100-yard mark. Pittman finished with 107 yards on 13 carries, while Tackett led the Tomcats with 120 yards on five carries.
After a bad snap on a punt gave Ashland a short field on its first drive, Pittman needed just two plays to find the end zone. His 18-yard scamper put the Tomcats on the board. The team was more methodical on its next drive as Tackett capped off a nine-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown run up the middle for a 13-0 lead.
“I’m so proud of our guys. They came to practice and they knew (offensive line) was our area of concern this year,” Love said. “They did a great job tonight. I was very pleased. I’m sure there were some things and I’ll watch the video and see it but for this being their first game with no scrimmages under their belt, they did a great job.”
In addition to finding the right combination up front, the Tomcats also broke in a new quarterback against the Colonels. Brett Mullins directed the offense to scores on five of the team’s six first-half possessions. Mullins finished 7 of 11 passing for 85 yards, including an immediate connection with JT Garrett, the recipient of four passes for 69 yards.
Garrett made his biggest mark on the ground, though. He took his lone carry 58 yards for a touchdown that gave the Tomcats a 27-0 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. Garrett’s speed was not shocking but the play call was — a reverse.
“I’m about as vanilla as you can find," Love laughed. “I’m not flashy but every year my coaches try to get me to open it up and throw a wrinkle in. So, this year, with everything else that’s going on – why not give it some pizzazz? Juice it up a little bit. So that’s the first time I’ve run a reverse.”
While Ashland may have wondered how its new offensive parts would fare, it had no such concerns about its defense, which returned eight starters. It was obvious against the Colonels, who could not get untracked against Ashland’s defensive front. The Tomcats held Bourbon County to 39 yards of offense in the first half, including just 12 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Tackett helped start the mercy-rule running clock when he took a pitch, followed his blockers and cut outside on a 67-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter. Calyx Holmes added the extra point to make it 37-0.
Bourbon County switched quarterbacks at halftime and senior Clay Estes, a drop-back passer, led the team to its only scoring drive of the night. His 45-yard pass to Jeremiah Jones with 6:22 remaining helped the Colonels avoid the shutout.
ASHLAND 13 17 0 14 — 44
BOURBON CO. 0 0 0 6 — 6
FIRST QUARTER
A – Keontae Pittman 18 run (SJ Lycans kick), 8:25
A – Caleb Tackett 3 run (kick failed), 1:35
SECOND QUARTER
A – Pittman 11 run (Lycans kick), 5:31
A – JT Garrett 58 run (Calyx Holmes kick), 1:58
A – Lycans 30 field goal, :05
FOURTH QUARTER
A – Tackett 67 run (Holmes kick), 11:12
BC – Jeremiah Jones 45 pass from Clay Estes (pass failed), 6:22
A – Jared Brown 5 run (Lycans kick), :26
A BC
First Downs 15 7
Rushes-yards 31-360 24-24
Comp-att-int 7-11-1 17-29-1
Passing yards 85 174
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 2-20 4-51
Punts-avg. 1-24 3-27.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Ashland rushing: Tackett 5-120, Pittman 13-107, Garrett 1-58, Palladino 4-33, Brown 4-32, Gillum 3-10, Clutter 1-0.
Bourbon County rushing: Sidney 8-28, Landrum 5-9, Estes 4-(minus-3), Commodore 7-(minus-10).
Ashland passing: Mullins 7 of 11 for 85 yards, 1 interception.
Bourbon County passing: C. Estes 11 of 18 for 147 yards, 1 interception; Commodore 6 of 10 for 27 yards.
Ashland receiving: Garrett 4-69, Gillum 1-8, Humphrey 1-5, Pittman 1-3.
Bourbon County receiving: Jones 5-88, P. Estes 4-45, Heflin 3-24, Huckabay 3-16, Landrum 2-1.