ASHLAND Ashland fans finally have the opportunity to fete the undefeated boys basketball Tomcats.
The team awards banquet for Ashland, which went 33-0 but lost its shot at statewide glory when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Sweet Sixteen, is scheduled for July 31 at the Delta Hotel by Marriott, Tomcats coach Jason Mays announced on social media.
The event is open to the public, but limited to the first 150 reservations in order to comply with social distancing directives.
Attendees are asked to wear masks to the event, per CDC guidelines, Mays said, at least until parties are seated.
Also, temperatures will be scanned at check-in. Those whose temperature registers 100.3 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be asked to watch the event on live-stream outside the hotel.
The Delta is using three banquet rooms with 50 people or fewer, meeting state protocol.
The doors open at 6:15 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:30. Admission is $25 per person at the door.
Attendees can RSVP by text message to (859) 536-7295 or email jason.mays@ashland.kyschools.us.