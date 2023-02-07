ASHLAND With the weather taking a warm turn, the Tomcats decided to cool off by splashing jumpers.
Ashland defeated Rowan County, 75-44, on Tuesday night in a game where the Tomcats drained 16 3-pointers and gave the Vikings fits on the defensive side of the ball.
“I thought it was our defensive intensity and our sense of urgency to guard them in the half court” Ashland coach Ryan Bonner said of what gave Ashland the edge in the contest. “I thought that created a lot of energy for us. Any time we come out on the defensive end with that high intensity and sense of urgency, it typically leads to positive things on the offensive end for us.”
The win is the fifth straight for Ashland against Rowan County.
“Their 3-point shooting is a big part of it,” Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker said. “Defensively, I thought they were very physical and they were able to take advantage of doubling us and our size is a problem sometimes in getting good ball movement. It takes away a little bit of the playbook.”
The Tomcats were firing on all cylinders from the floor to start things out.
Ashland was putting on a show with their ability to move the ball around and wait for the open shot.
“It’s huge,” Bonner said. “We emphasize the concept of ‘one more.’ We always want to make that one extra pass. As the season has progressed, guys are more apt to make that extra pass. And that unselfishness always leads to higher field goal attempt. That’s huge for us.”
Ashland was 8 of 10, including five made 3s, in the first quarter sans a full-court heave from senior Rheyce Deboard at the buzzer.
Ashland junior Asher Adkins hit a pair of 3-pointers in the opening quarter, but also picked up two fouls and sat for much of the first half. He’d finish the night a perfect 3 of 3 from behind the arc.
Trailing 19-13, Rowan County tried to find a way to stay in the game in the second quarter.
“We’re still growing,” Thacker said. “We’re getting better. We’d won six of our last eight, but Ashland is where they are for a reason. They’re in the top 25-ish in the state. It was a growing and learning experience for us.”
After slipping into a 10-point deficit, the Vikings were able to rattle Ashland into some early-quarter turnovers, but it barely put a dent in the armor of the Tomcats.
“We’ve had a lot of games this year where we dug ourselves a hole early,” Bonner said. “That wasn’t the case tonight and it was good to see them come out ready to go and be focused.”
By the end of the second quarter, Ashland had expanded its lead to 14 and was shooting 65% from the field, excluding another full-court attempt at the buzzer.
The Vikings looked lost at sea for much of the first half, unable to find a rhythm or string points together.
In fact, Rowan County make consecutive baskets only one time without allowing a Tomcat score.
At the break, Deboard and sophomore Zander Carter shared the leading scorer spot with 10 points.
Rowan was led by junior Weston Maxey with six.
“We changed defenses a little bit,” Thacker said of the Vikings’ halftime adjustments. “But then number 25 (Tristin Davis) goes out there and makes a couple of 3s there. It was one of those things where we’re trying to pick our poison, but it’s hard to have the right dose with them because so many of their kids can score. There’s not a lot to take advantage of."
Up 38-24, Ashland kept applying pressure on both ends of the court to start the second half.
The Tomcats outscored the Vikings, 25-13, in the frame, including seven more made 3s.
“We are very much a perimeter-oriented team,” Bonner said. “We like to shoot the 3, but we also always preach ‘your shot is our shot,’ so we’re taking the right attempt from a field-goal standpoint. And going back to that extra pass, when we make that it almost always leads to a good look from us.”
Carter added another 11 points to his total in the third quarter.
With a score of 63-37 going into the final quarter, both teams put in their reserves.
Ashland managed yet another 3-pointer after clearing the benches, the last one coming from sophomore LaBryant Strader.
By the time the final buzzer sounded, Ashland had secured a dominating win.
Carter led all scorers with 24 points, including six made 3s.
Rowan County was led by Weston with 13.
Rowan County plays next on Thursday as they travel to East Carter.
“Eventually I’d like for us to get healthy,” Thacker said of looking ahead. “I’ve got five guys over there in street clothes. Colby Wilburn has been out, the first stint was seven games, this time it’s been five games. We’ve been without him twice this season, but getting healthy would be a good thing. I think we need to keep some momentum. We have to put this one behind us and be ready to go.”
Ashland finishes up the regular season on Saturday in Huntington against Spring Valley.
“We want to carry over that same defensively that we had tonight,” Bonner said of the matchup. “We’re going to have to have that same mindset going into Spring Valley. They’re a team that is very potent on the offensive end. We’ll probably see some zone again which means we’re going to have to make that extra pass and hit open shots. For me, what I want to see Saturday, is our guys with that same sense of urgency defensively from the start of the game.”
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Maxey 5-10 2-2 1 13
Hammonds 6-7 0-1 4 12
Ingles 2-8 2-2 1 8
Horton 2-4 0-0 1 4
Watson 1-7 1-2 0 4
Parker 1-3 0-1 1 3
Goldberg 0-4 0-0 0 0
Owen 0-0 0-0 1 0
Winkleman 0-3 0-0 2 0
TEAM 5
TOTAL 17-46 5-8 16 44
FG Pct.: 37. FT Pct.: 62.5. 3-pointers: 5-16 (Ingles 2-5, Maxey 1-2, Parker 1-3, Watson 1-3, Goldberg 0-1, Horton 0-1, Winkleman 0-1). PF: 4. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Carter 9-15 0-0 2 24
Deboard 6-11 2-2 4 17
Adkins 3-3 0-0 3 9
Davis 3-6 1-1 4 9
Lalonde 3-7 0-0 0 7
Frieze 2-5 0-0 5 4
Strader 1-1 0-0 1 3
Mayor 1-3 0-0 4 2
Jennings 0-0 0-0 1 0
TEAM 6
TOTAL 28-51 3-3 30 75
FG Pct.: 54.9. FT Pct.: 100. 3-pointers: 16-29 (Carter 6-8, Adkins 3-3, Deboard 3-8, Davis 2-4, Strader 1-1, Lalonde 1-4, Mayor 0-1). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6
ROWAN CO.. 13 11 13 7 — 44
ASHLAND 19 19 25 12 — 75
Officials: Gabe Brown, Jordan Mann, Andrew Zaheri.
