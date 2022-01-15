ASHLAND Sixty-one points wins a lot of high school basketball games.
Ashland scored that in the first half of an overwhelming 91-51 victory over Huntington on Saturday night in Anderson Gymnasium.
The Tomcats (13-4) never trailed and led 61-25 at halftime after sinking 11 shots from 3-point range. Ashland quickly turned a 13-8 advantage to 27-12 by the end of the first quarter. A 13-2 start to a 35-point second period allowed the Tomcats to put the game out of reach with 5:25 remaining until halftime.
Ashland bombed away from long distance and was equally adept driving to the basket as all five starters scored in double figures. Cole Villers led the way with 18 points. Ryan Atkins scored 17, Colin Porter and Zander Carter totaled 11 each and Ethan Sellars pitched in 10.
“As long as we kept them in front of us, we were fine,” Tomcats coach Jason Mays said of the Highlanders. “Even when they did get by us, we made them take tough twos. We limited them to six offensive rebounds.”
Ashland led by as many as 46 points after a basket by Atkins with 2:38 left in the third quarter. The Tomcats made 37 of 63 shots (58.7%) and outrebounded the Highlanders 33-22.
Mikey Johnson led Huntington, which went 22 of 44 from the floor, with 18 points. Malik McNeely scored 10.
The Highlanders committed 19 turnovers to Ashland’s six.
“Our best offense is our defense,” Mays said. “It creates transition opportunities and spacing and that’s where we get our 3s.”
Huntington played without starter Jaylen Motley. Mays said his team took advantage of the junior guard’s absence.
“Our guys aren’t dumb,” Mays said. “They knew Motley wasn’t in the lineup.”
HUNTINGTON 12 13 14 12 — 51
ASHLAND 27 35 20 10 — 91
Huntington (51) -- Jackson, McNeely 10, Stubbs 9, Johnson 18, Lochow 7, Hickman 1, Graves 4, Chandler 4, Crawford 6, Tye.
Ashland (91) -- Villers 18, Atkins 17, Porter 11, Carter 11, Sellars 10, Mayor 2, C. Davis 4, Conway 6, Padron 4, Adkins 5, T. Davis 3.