RACELAND Ashland would not mind a return trip to ‘The Palace’ in the near future.
Shooting over 60% in the contest will do that for a team.
After trailing 11-8 in the first stanza, the Tomcats rolled off 10 straight for an 18-11 lead after one quarter and never looked back en route to a 79-46, running clock win over Raceland. Ashland shot 61.4% in the win and hit 11 of 21 trifectas.
“It was nice to see a few go in,” Ashland interim coach Ryan Bonner said. “Tristin Davis shot the ball well tonight. He went 4 for 4 from beyond the arc and all of them were good looks. I think our tempo helped create those open looks and we got a lot of open 3s in transition. Definity nice to see some shots fall tonight.”
Davis finished with 16 for the Tomcats.
Following a dismal outing from long range (3 of 21) in Ashland’s win over Bath County Thursday night, Bonner believed it was a great learning tool that allowed the Tomcats hot shooting.
“I think last night was a huge growth moment for us as a team because what we discovered by ourselves was when the shots aren’t falling, let's not worry about that,” Bonner said. “Let's just pick up the pressure and intensity defensively and let that create our offense for us.”
Ashland (12-6) raced out to a 6-2 lead to start the contest behind back-to-back Davis triples only to see Raceland (10-6) stake an 11-8 edge midway through the frame after Holden Topping finished an and-1 opportunity.
Down three, Rheyce Deboard ignited a 10-0 Ashland run with his first triple and followed with a runner in the lane to put the Tomcats ahead for good. Zander Carter started his night with a pair of freebies then followed with a triple to open the second quarter to push the Ashland lead to 23-11. Carter led all scorers with 25 points.
“I think (that run) was all about our pressure and intensity,” Bonner said. “Once we kind of settled in and really started focusing on getting stops, that was leading to some transition opportunities for us and allowed us to score and set our press and get pressure.”
Fresh off a 16th Region All “A” championship win over Menifee County Thursday night, Raceland bench boss Joe Bryan knew his team had to be creative in hopes of slowing the defending 16th Region champs.
“We tried to start out in a 2-3 to try and save some legs in case we could keep it close somehow,” Bryan said. “Maybe in the third quarter if we had kept it close, we would have some legs to try and do something. But they shot it 50% from the 3-point line (8-16) in the first half and we knew we were in trouble when those started going in.”
Landyn Newman and Parker Ison tossed in a quick five to pull the Rams to within six midway through the second, but the Tomcats would outscore the Rams 19-5 to close the frame and hold a 20-point lead at the half.
“I can’t be mad at my guys for anything tonight,” Bryan said. “Their legs are done. I thought we battled early when we had a little in the tank but once it got to empty, it got ugly pretty quick.”
Nate Freize put the running clock in motion late in the third quarter and Carter hammered home a dunk off a turnover before exiting the contest.
“Zander is so good of creating offense for himself downhill because of his length and strength,” Bonner said. “When he’s attacking the rim like that, it opens up so much for us offensively. Particularly outside the 3 because he is able to flatten out the defenses with his driving capabilities.”
Deboard tossed in 13. Jacob Gauze paced the Rams with 12.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Carter 5-5 9-9 2 25
Lalonde 1-1 0-0 0 3
Mayor 2-2 1-3 2 6
Adkins 1-2 2-2 2 4
Jennings 1-3 0-0 0 2
Lyons 1-2 0-0 1 2
C. Davis 0-1 0-0 0 0
Deboard 5-8 0-0 2 13
Messer 0-1 0-2 1 0
T. Davis 6-8 0-0 1 16
Clarke 0-1 2-2 1 2
Freize 2-4 0-0 3 4
Strader 1-2 0-0 5 2
TEAM 2
TOTAL 27-44 14-18 22 79
FG Pct.: 61.4. FT Pct.: 77.8. 3-pointers: 11-21 (Carter 2-4, Lalonde 1-1, Mayor 1-1, Adkins 0-1, Jennings 0-2, Davis 0-1, Deboard 3-5, Davis 4-4, Freize 0-1, Strader 0-1).PF: 7. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 5.
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Farrow 2-4 0-0 2 6
Topping 2-6 1-1 1 5
Waller 0-0 0-0 0 0
Newman 2-6 0-0 0 5
Arnett 0-3 0-0 0 0
Douglas 0-1 0-0 0 0
Jackson 1-1 1-2 0 3
Ison 2-6 0-0 3 6
Wallace 0-1 0-0 1 0
Thacker 3-5 1-1 3 7
Burton 1-1 0-0 0 2
Gauze 6-6 0-0 5 12
TEAM 1
TOTAL 19-40 3-4 16 46
FG Pct.: 47.5. FT Pct.: 75.0. 3-pointers: 5-10 (Farrow 2-3, Newman 1-2, Ison 2-4, Thacker 0-1). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
ASHLAND 18 28 27 6 — 79
RACELAND 11 15 11 9 — 46
Officials: Joe Coldiron, Jeff Adkins, Jeff Jobe