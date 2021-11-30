VANCEBURG The Lewis County spectator wondered how Ashland took so many shots.
“It's like they're wizards,” she said.
The three-time defending 16th Region champion Tomcats needed no such thaumaturgy. They raced to a 16-2 lead on the way to Tuesday's 83-35 running-clock win.
Ashland (1-0) needed no sorcery for four reasons: senior Ethan Sellars, who scored 19 points, senior Cole Villers, who contributed 18, junior Colin Porter, who added 11, and Tristin Davis, who came off the bench to score 10.
Villers said what the Tomcats did involved no magic.
“I think we know each other so well that we know each other's next move,” Villers said. “So it just helps us on defense especially because we can read each other's moves.”
Ashland coach Jason Mays said being close off the court helps, too.
“You can't share the ball well if you don't love one another, and our kids love one another,” Mays said. “They realize that their shot is their team's shot, so they want the best shot for the team.”
Ashland dominated every category. The Tomcats out-rebounded the Lions, 37-28 (Villers was tops with seven), forced 29 turnovers while committing only 10, forced Lewis County into 34.1% shooting, served 10 assists to Lewis County's one (Porter had seven) and racked up 22 steals (Porter had six, Villers had five and Ryan Atkins added four) to the Lions' three.
The Tomcats' prestidigitation started early: Sellars took an alley-oop layup on Porter's assist; Sellars's runout layup of his steal, and Porter's theft-and-score.
Result: Ashland, 6-0, in just 55 seconds.
It got worse, at least for the Lions (0-1) – Ashland made a 22-3 run in a little more than six minutes.
An early first-quarter sequence was illustrative. About four minutes into the game, Villers blocked a shot near the Tomcats bench, grabbed the loose ball and found Sellars with a length-of-the-court pass. Sellars converted the throw with a layup.
“It's the (Tom) Brady-to-Randy Moss connection from back in the day, that's what it was,” Villers said. “I just threw it up, and (Sellars) went and got it and finished the job.”
By the end of the first quarter, Ashland had a 26-3 lead.
Lewis County's Trey Gerike opened the second quarter with a bucket 37 seconds in. It was the Lions' last points for nearly four minutes.
Logan Liles led Lewis County with 14 points and Gerike added 12.
“I expected some growing pains because we only had two guys back with any experience, Logan and Trey,” Lewis County coach Scott Tackett said. “(Ashland plays) so fast; we didn't adapt to that very well at all.”
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Atkins 1-2 3-6 6 5
Sellars 7-14 2-2 3 19
Villers 6-13 4-6 7 18
Carter 1-7 0-0 6 2
Porter 4-10 2-2 3 11
Mayor 0-1 0-0 1 0
Conway 2-4 0-0 1 5
Padron 1-1 0-0 1 2
Adkins 4-7 0-0 3 9
C. Davis 0-0 0-0 0 0
T. Davis 4-6 0-0 2 10
Marcum 1-1 0-0 1 2
Team 3
TOTALS 31-66 11-16 37 83
FG Pct.: 47.0. FT Pct: 68.8. 3-point FG: 10-31 (Atkins 0-1, Sellars 3-5, Villers 2-6, Carter 0-5, Porter 1-6, Conway 1-3, Adkins 1-2, T. Davis 2-3). PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.
LEWIS CO. FG FT REB TP
Box 0-0 0-0 2 0
Liles 5-24 2-2 3 14
Collins 1-3 0-0 2 2
T. Gerike 5-9 0-2 4 12
Noble 2-3 1-2 6 5
Blankenship 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hardy 0-0 0-0 1 0
Howard 1-1 0-0 0 2
McGlone 0-0 0-0 0 0
B. Gerike 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ferguson 0-1 0-2 0 0
Team 8
TOTALS 14-41 3-8 28 35
FG Pct.: 34.1. FT Pct: 37.5. 3-point FG: 4-15 (Liles 2-10, Collins 0-1, T. Gerike 2-3, Ferguson 0-1). PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 29.
ASHLAND 26 20 18 19 – 83
LEWIS CO. 3 11 9 12 – 35