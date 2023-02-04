ASHLAND Ashland coach Ryan Bonner was not pleased with the Tomcats effort on the glass in its loss to rival Boyd County Friday night.
He made a point of emphasis in preparing for their matchup with Ironton on Saturday.
His players listened as they outrebounded a physical Ironton Tiger squad, 33-25, to ignite their lethal transition game en route to a 69-53 win. The Tomcats were effective on the offensive glass as well, grabbing thirteen caroms.
“We knew Ironton would be physical," Bonner said. "That was the main point of emphasis coming into tonight’s game. We got out-toughed Friday night against Boyd. They outrebounded us and shot more free throws than we did. We very much wanted to be the aggressor tonight and we ended up with thirteen offensive rebounds. It was a great effort from our kids to recover last night’s loss."
Ironton coach Chris Barnes knew they would be facing a focused Tomcat squad.
“I told our guys that Ashland had lost two games in a row and that hasn’t happened here a lot in the past few years," Barnes said. "We knew they would come in very ready to play. They really hurt us on the offensive glass and once we missed some shots in the second half, they got their transition game going. We got a little tired and it led to some easy baskets for them. They are a really good team and this game will really help us down the road. We won’t see a team this good until our regional tournament.”
The two teams traded baskets in the first four minutes of the game with Ironton taking a 7-7 lead on a basket by Braden Schreck. The Tomcats responded with a 7-0 run led by senior Tristan Davis, who scored five points in the spurt. Ashland led 16-10 after the first eight minutes.
The Tigers continued to play well in the second quarter behind Schreck and sophomore guard Shawn Terry as they combined for nine of the Tigers 13 points in the quarter.
The duo of Rhyece Deboard and Zander Carter began to heat up for the Tomcats. The tandem combined for ten of the last 12 points for Ashland as they took a 31-23 lead into the intermission.
“We played as well as we could play in the first half," Barnes said. "The two things that kept us from leading at the half was their offensive rebounding and we missed 4-5 chippies at the rim. We were down eight at the half and I really thought we could have been leading. Their zone really gave us issues with their length and once we missed some shots they began to get on a couple of runs. I am very proud of our guys as we never quit at any point in the game."
The Tomcats found their first run two minutes into the second half as two baskets by Deboard bookended a 3 by Carter to push the Tomcat lead to 40-29 at the 4:30 mark of the third quarter.
The Tigers quickly cut the lead back to 42-34 before Ashland ended the quarter on a 13-4 run to stretch their lead to 55-34 heading to the final eight minutes. Davis and Nate Frieze provided scoring help in the run.
The lead swelled to 63-38 as Davis scored eight quick points to start the final stanza. His trey gave the Tomcats their biggest lead of the night at 66-40 with 2:58 left in the contest. The Tigers outscored Ashland, 13-3, over the final minutes.
“At halftime, we emphasized the importance of pushing the tempo to get some better looks early in the possessions," Bonner said. "Rheyce did a very good of pushing the ball and Zander did an excellent job of getting out in front of him. Tristan’s minutes were great tonight. He was very effective offensively. He also did a job getting some rebounds to start some fast breaks that really helped us to extend our lead."
Carter led the Tomcats (16-10) with a game-high 19 points with Davis close behind with 18. Deboard added 14 for the winners. Carter also pulled down 10 rebounds to register a double-double.
Ironton (12-6) placed four players in double figures. Schreck led the way with 14 points. Ethan White produced a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds on the evening. Terry added 11 points and Landen Wilson pitched in with 10 points.
IRONTON FGS FTS REBS PTS
Barnes 1-3 0-0 3 2
Wilson 4-6 0-0 2 10
Roach 0-2 1-2 0 1
Schreck 6-13 2-2 5 14
White 5-11 0-0 11 11
Terry 4-11 1-2 1 11
Markins 1-2 0-0 0 3
Cotton 0-1 0-0 0 0
Carpenter 1-2 0-0 0 2
TEAM 3
TOTALS 22-51 4-6 25 53
FG%: 43.1 FT%: 66.7 3-Pointers: 6-15 (Terry 2-6, Wilson 2-3, White 1-1, Markins 1-2, Roach 0-1, Cotton 0-1, Carpenter 0-1). PF: 4. Turnovers: 13.
ASHLAND FGS FTS REBS PTS
Carter 8-13 0-0 10 19
Adkins 3-5 0-2 2 6
Conway 0-3 0-0 3 0
Deboard 7-16 0-0 4 14
Davis 7-11 1-1 2 18
LaLonde 2-4 0-0 1 6
Mayor 0-2 0-0 2 0
Jennings 1-1 0-0 2 2
Strader 0-0 0-0 0 0
Clarke 0-0 0-0 0 0
Frieze 1-2 2-2 3 4
TEAM 4
TOTALS 29-57 3-5 33 69
FG%: 50.9 FT%: 60.0 #-Pointers: 8-24 (Carter 3-4, T. Davis 3-6, LaLonde 2-4, Mayor )-1, Adkins 0-1, Tucker 0-3, Deboard 0-5). PF: 6. Turnovers: 12.
IRONTON 10 13 15 15 -- 53
ASHLAND 10 15 24 14 -- 69
Officials: Roser, Farrow, Anderson.