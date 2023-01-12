ASHLAND Ashland brought the heat Thursday night forcing 23 turnovers in a 70-56 to win over Bath County at James A. Anderson Gymnasium.
“We were actually in zone during that spurt," Ashland interim coach Ryan Bonner said. "Our guys did a very good job with active hands which led to several deflections turning into layups. That pressure carried into the second half as well. We were 3 of 20 from the 3-point liine and I told our guys that can happen, but we can still win with our defense. If our kids play with the intensity they played with tonight on defense, we can really do some great things.”
Bath County coach Steve Wright agreed with the assessment.
“We turned it over carelessly a few times against their zone trap," Wright said. "In the second half, we got in some bad spots where they could use the sideline as an extra defender. I think we are better than that, but give Ashland credit for causing the turnovers.”
The Wildcats took a quick 10-3 lead to start the contest behind solid offensive play. Ashland responded with a 16-4 run to end the opening stanza behind 10 points from Rheyce Deboard for a 19-14 lead.
The run was fueled by six Wildcat turnovers.
A 3 by Zander Carter pushed the lead to 22-14 to open the second quarter. A basket by Braxton Jennings with two minutes left in the half gave the Tomcats a 31-22 advantage before the Wildcats made a mini run to end the half.
A Zack Otis basket finished an 8-0 Wildcat run and cut the Ashland halftime lead to 31-30.
“With Zack Otis, he is such a good scorer he is going to keep his team in the game," Bonner said. "Overall, I felt like we did a good job on him most of the night. Holding him to 15 was key to our win."
A basket by Just Nzungize gave Bath County a brief 32-31 edge to start the second half. The Tomcat pressure then turned the tide forcing numerous Bath County miscues.
Carter and Deboard combined to score 18 points in a decisive Ashland 20-5 surge. Most of the dynamic duo’s scoring came at the rim after Wildcat turnovers. The Tomcats led 57-42 heading to the final 8 minutes of play.
“You can’t give up layups like we did in the second. We are down 31-30 at the half and you have to punch somebody in the mouth not get punched in the mouth. They were the aggressor and we didn’t respond well”, said Wright.
Back-to-back threes by Sorrell and Montana Beshear cut the Ashland lead to 57-48 to start the fourth quarter. A Nate Frieze hoop stopped the 6-0 spurt to push the Tomcats back to 59-48 with 5:08 left in the game. The Tomcats pushed the lead to 64-50 on a Carter basket at the 3:10 mark of the final stanza. The Tomcats finished the game with a 70-56 win.
Bonner was pleased with other players stepping up in the absence of shooting guard Tyler Conway.
“One of things we are learning about this team is we have some excellent depth," Bonner said. "We have a lot of different ways to use that depth. We have guys who can contribute on both sides of the ball off the bench.”
Carter and Deboard led the Tomcats (11-6) with 24 points each. Nate Frieze added nine for the winners.
Bath County (9-5) was led by Otis with 15. Nzungize chipped in with 13 while Brashear and Taylan Sorrell had 12 and 10, respectively,
Despite the loss Wright found some positives in the game.
“We are walking out of here with a double-digit loss on the road against the preseason region favorite," Wright said. "We can draw some things from the loss. I feel like we are going to get better and you want to be your best at the end of the regular season.”
BATH CO. FG FT REB PTS
Sorrell 3-6 2-2 4 10
Nzungize 6-9 1-2 8 13
Brashear 5-8 0-0 5 12
Smith 2-4 0-1 5 4
Otis 5-12 5-5 7 15
Manley 1-1 0-0 1 2
TEAM 1
TOTALS 22-40 8-10 31 56
FG%: 55.0. FT%: 80.0. 3 Pt%: 40.0. 3-Pointers: 4-10 (Brashear 2-2, Sorrell 2-4, Otis 0-3, Smith 0-1). Turnovers: 23. PF: 12.
ASHLAND FG FT REB PTS
Carter 11-22 1-1 4 24
Adkins 1-5 0-0 2 2
Deboard 10-17 3-4 2 24
T. Davis 1-3 0-0 1 2
Frieze 3-4 3-4 0 9
Lalonde 2-3 0-0 2 5
C. Davis 0-1 0-0 0 0
Jennings 2-4 0-1 3 4
Strader 0-2 0-0 1 0
TEAM 3
TOTALS 30-61 7-9 19 70
FG%: 49.2. FT %: 77.8. 3Pt.%: 15.0. 3-Pointers: 3-20 (Deboard 1-7, Lalonde 1-2, Carter 1-4, Strader 0-2, C. Davis 0-1, T. Davis 0-1, Jennings 0-1). Turnovers: 3. PF: 11.
BATH CO. 14 16 12 14 56
ASHLAND 19 12 26 13 70
Officials: Nathan Sutton, Jeff Adkins, Joe Coldiron.