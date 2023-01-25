WESTWOOD Fairview had all the momentum midway through the third quarter against region favorite Ashland after cutting the Tomcats lead to 39-38 on a basket by Tanner Johnson.
Tomcats interim coach Ryan Bonner used a timeout and his team responded with a 14-3 to end the quarter en route to a 77-55 district win.
Zander Carter grabbed two offensive rebounds to start the run. His assist to Tucker Conway set up a 3 and the second board resulted in a putback hoop to put the Tomcats back in control.
“Zander made his mind up in the second half that he was going to make more tough plays," Bonner said. "He is a really good rebounder and he can do that every possession because of his length and athleticism. As many 3s as we shoot, he can get long rebounds and find great shooters on the perimeter like Tucker. Those two plays turned the momentum for us."
Eagles coach Clarence Thompson agreed those were big plays in the game.
“We have a young team," Thompson said. "They haven’t been in these big games a lot. We missed a couple block outs, and they made us pay. Fairview hasn’t been at this level in a long time to be competitive with teams like Ashland. We just didn’t do the little things to win the game.”
Steven "Bubba" Day poured in 14 points in the opening half to keep the Eagles within 30-27 at the half. Rheyce Deboard scored 11 of his team-high 18 points in the first 16 minutes of play.
Bonner warned his team at halftime that Fairview wasn’t going to go away in the second half.
“Fairview played extremely hard," Bonner said. "This is not an easy place to win. We won an ugly one here last year. We told our guys at halftime that they are not just going to go away. We told them it is your job to put them away on the defensive end of the floor. We did that by actually turning them over with our zone defense and turning those into baskets on the offensive end.”
Following the Tomcat run to end the third quarter, Ashland heated up from the 3-point line to seal the game in the final quarter. The Tomcats drained six 3s, including three by Conway and two by Asher Adkins to coast to the win.
Thompson was proud of his team’s effort in the game and so far this season.
“To be 10-10 and averaging 70 points a game that is a compliment to our kids," Thompson said. "But I am competitor, as you know I have been all over the world as a player and coach at every level. I have won many championships and don’t like to lose, but in my mind, I know these kids are young and we have to keep getting them better. We just don’t have the weapons Ashland has right now, but in the coming years, I feel we can be competitive with everyone in the region.”
Deboard led four Tomcats (13-7) in double figures with 18. Carter followed with 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. Adkins and Conway scored 16 and 15 respectively.
Bonner was pleased to see four players in double figures, especially Adkins.
“Asher is doing a lot of good things for us on both ends," Bonner said. "He has good length and athleticism to go up and grab balls off the rim. He is shooting the ball better, attacking the rim and creating for others.”
The Eagles (10-10) got an excellent performance from Tanner Johnson with a game-high 23 points. Day finished with 16 points and Izaac Johnson added 10.
“Bubba and Tanner have carried us all season," Thompson said. "Tanner is getting some looks from some colleges plus he excels in the classroom, which will help him to get his colleges paid for. Bubba can put it on the floor and shoot it well as you saw tonight. He has a bright future ahead of him. Both of those kids played well tonight to give a chance to win.”
ASHLAND FG FT REB PTS
Carter 6-14 4-5 9 17
Adkins 6-10 1-1 3 16
Conway 5-10 0-0 2 15
Deboard 6-13 3-5 3 18
Davis 2-8 0-0 6 5
LaLonde 1-3 0-0 2 2
Mayor 0-0 0-0 0 0
Jennings 0-2 0-0 4 0
Clarke 0-0 0-0 0 0
Frieze 1-1 0-0 1 2
TEAM 4
TOTALS 27-61 8-11 34 77
FG%: 44.3. FT%: 72.7. 3-Pointers: 15-37 (Conway 5-10, Adkins 3-5, Deboard 3-8, Frieze 1-1, LaLonde 1-3, Davis 1-4, Carter 1-5, Jennings 0-1). PF: 10. Turnovers: 8.
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB PTS
Smith 0-4 0-0 1 0
T. Johnson 10-17 1-2 0 23
I. Johnson 3-5 3-3 7 10
Clutters 2-4 0-0 3 4
Day 7-12 0-0 6 16
Adams 1-2 0-0 3 2
Cox 0-4 0-0 2 0
Kouns 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 4
TOTALS 23-48 4-5 27 55
FG%: 47.9. FT%: 80.0. 3-Pointers: 5-16 (T. Johnson 2-5, Day 2-5, I. Johnson 1-1, Cox 0-2, Adams 0-1). PF: 9. Turnovers: 16.
ASHLAND 22 8 23 24 -- 77
FAIRVIEW 10 17 14 14 -- 55
Officials: Justin Royster, Jeff Adkins, Jeff Fraley.