ASHLAND In a season with plenty of outside noise, Ashland managed to block out the distractions, come together as a unit with a new head coach, and punch their ticket to Rupp Arena.
“On Day 1, when I stepped into this interim role in November, I told our guys, ‘I understand what you’re going through is extremely tough right now,’” Ashland interim coach Ryan Bonner said. “‘You have a hard schedule in front of you. You’ve got noise outside the locker room, but I promise if you just stay together, good things will happen to this team. We hit our bumps, but they handled the adversity really well and handled it all with class.”
The Tomcats (22-11) now look ahead to the final stretch of the season. In their first game at the state tournament, which takes place tonight at the home of the Kentucky Wildcats, Ashland will meet against the champions of the Third Region, the Owensboro Red Devils (19-10), at 8:30.
It’s just the second meeting between these two programs in at least the last 25 years. The previous encounter, which was also in the first round of the Sweet 16, saw Ashland come out on top 58-50 in 2019.
For this year’s matchup, Bonner thinks controlling the tempo of the game will be key to his squad’s success.
“They’re a very fast team,” Bonner said. “They’re probably the fastest team I’ve seen on film all year. They go and they’re going to pressure in a variety different ways. So, ball security is going to be important and our spacing is going to have to be good. Once we get into the half court, if they start running traps at us, we’ll have to have that spacing. and defensively, because of their speed and tempo, we’re going to have to make sure that we’re getting back, stopping the ball, and locating early.”
A lot of Owensboro’s offense comes from getting behind the defense and finding paydirt in the paint. Bonner wants to make that as difficult as possible for the Red Devils.
“Once you get them in the half court, they want to pound the ball inside and score in the paint,” Bonner said. “We’ll have to do a good job of keeping the ball in front and do a good job of plugging those gaps so they can’t penetrate on us as much as they like to. It’s going to have to be a very physical basketball game, which our guys are comfortable with.”
Bonner and his staff evolved their gameplans as the season progressed, but took the final week of the season off to shore up any issues that were lingering with play calling before heading into the postseason.
The move, which no other team in the area replicated, paid off.
“Iat was big for us,” Bonner said. “It allowed us as a staff, ample time to correct some things that we knew we weren’t doing right but didn’t have the time to really go in and correct it. We were playing so much that it seemed like we were playing almost every night. So, this allowed us a chance to correct some things and also give our guys some rest and a chance to stay off their legs. But the practices we had leading up to Morehead were the best I’ve seen a group practice in the nine years I’ve been on staff here. They had a swagger about them that made you feel like something special is about to happen.”
This matchup will see two of the top 25 scoring teams in the state. Owensboro is ranked 22 and Ashland resides at 12. It will also present two of the top 40 individual scorers in the state.
Owensboro’s Kenyatta Carbon ranks 38th in the state this year, averaging 22.1 points per game, along with 7.4 rebounds. He’ll be going up against Ashland’s sophomore standout Zander Carter, who ranks 34th in the state, with 22.4 points and six rebounds per game.
Carter, who was named the MVP of the 16th Region Tournament, is looking for his squad to concentrate on the task at hand and remember who they are as a team.
“We want to stay focused,” Carter said. “(We) stay true to ourselves as a team and I think good things will come to us at Rupp. We just have to prep for each game like we did in the region tournament and look to come out victorious.”
Carter has taken a leadership role, alongside his senior teammates this season.
“He’s been a phenomenal locker room leader this year in a locker room that lost a lot of leadership,’ Bonner said. “We knew that somebody was going to have to fill that void. As much as Zander’s contributions on the floor were huge for us, his off-the-floor leadership was just as huge, if not more. It helped gel this team together.”
Other parts of that leadership include senior starters Tucker Conway and Rheyce Deboard.
Deboard, who will be making his first trip to play at Rupp Arena, is excited for the experience.
“It’s my first time so I’m excited about going down there,” Deboard said. “I think like what Zander said, we need to stay focused, keep working, and don’t take any plays off. We’ll go down there, make our best run, and hopefully come back a winner.”
Conway thinks it all comes down to preparedness.
“These practices are very important,” Conway said. “That’s what’s going to determine our outcome at Rupp. The practices before the region tournament, it helped us a lot and you saw the results of that. So, like they said, we have to stay focused.”
All three players talked about that outside noise that hovered throughout the season. They echoed their coach’s sentiments that it brought the team together.
“The togetherness in the locker room,” Carter answered when asked what pushed the team to Rupp Arena. “We want to keep our focus on God and our locker room and block out that outside noise.”
For Deboard, he thinks the outside noise to start the season was a motivation point for the team.
“I think all that noise just fueled the fire,” Deboard said. “It made us more pumped up and made us go out there and win even more. I think that was a big part of us winning the region tournament.”
“We just stayed together,” Conway added. “I feel like we’ve gotten closer because of all this mess. and I think we’ve proved that to everyone.”
The Tomcats were already on the same page Monday afternoon as they practiced. When Bonner was asked what the reason would be for his team winning on Wednesday, he unknowingly gave the same exact answer as his leaders.
“Togetherness,” Bonner said without hesitation. “I think that’s what got us to this point. When you look back to the region tournament, it wasn’t just one individual. So many guys contributed in unique ways. That’s a tribute to the fact that we’re together. Our guys aren’t concerned with who gets the notoriety. They just want to win.”
The Tomcats have qualified for the Sweet Sixteen for the fifth straight season, including the eventually canceled 2020 tournament due to COVID-19.
Owensboro, who defeated Owensboro Catholic 63-41 to win the Ninth Region, will make their first appearance since 2019.