ASHLAND The only thing that could slow down Ashland running backs Braxton Jennings and Tay Thomas Saturday night was deciding who would go first in the postgame interview.
With both electing the other to go first, they agreed on the best possible way to solve the conundrum.
Rock, paper, scissors.
Thomas won the best two out of three, putting Jennings on the hot seat — which was the exact order in which the dynamic sophomores attacked Elizabethtown Saturday night to lead Ashland to a 27-25 win on a cold and rainy night at Putnam Stadium.
Jennings led the Tomcats with 131 yards on 17 carries and a pair of touchdowns, with Thomas tallying 113 yards on 17 totes and a score of his own.
“Just have to give all the credit to the guys up front for blocking for me,” Jennings said.
Jennings’s 36-yard rushing touchdown late in the first quarter gave Ashland a 7-0 lead and Thomas’s 10-yard TD dash extended the Tomcats edge to two scores with 8:04 to play in the contest.
“I just saw the hole was crowded and there was a big opening on the outside,” Thomas described the scoring play. “My wide receivers were blocking for me, so I knew if I just hit that, I was gone.”
Ashland (3-4) quarterback LaBryant Strader handed off the ball on 41 of the Tomcats' 50 snaps, believing in the ability of the youthful Ashland backfield.
“Both the backs ran hard,” Strader said of Thomas and Jennings. “They are both young backs, and they’ve been growing throughout the year. You have to give credit to the O-line up front. They gave holes all night and (the backs) made the cuts and it was good."
Ashland coach Chad Tackett, just as his backs praised the five guys up front, offered high praises for his line, especially late in the game.
“It speaks volumes for the guys up front,” Tackett said. “Our offensive line, we’ve been hard on them and been working and working and working to get two guys over 100 yards. You have to give credit to the guys up front blocking and our O-line coaches. Just super proud of those guys.”
After Elizabethtown (5-2) cut its deficit to two with 3:54 to play, its onside kick attempt was unsuccessful, leaving Tackett with one final demand for the Ashland offense.
“'Let’s drive it down the field and get a first down,'” Tackett said. “'Two hands on the ball and run this thing out.' We did that, and the offensive line, we were people-movers there at the end. We were able to pick up a couple first downs and eventually run the clock out.”
Ashland did just that as it took the ball with just under four minutes to play and never gave the Panthers a shot to execute the comeback effort. Needing to stop the Tomcats on a second-and-9 play with 90 seconds to go, Elizabethtown had a glimmer of hope — although its coach believed there was no reason to be in that position down late in the game.
“We shouldn’t have had to,” Panthers coach Ross Brown said. “It’s very disappointing the way we played tonight. It's alarming, and we’ve got to fix a lot of things.”
The Panthers missed two extra points and failed on a two-point conversion after their second score in the third quarter. But the biggest blow of the game came in the opening minute of the second half when Strader hit Brandon Houston in stride down the sideline for a 55-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-6.
“Brandon is a playmaker, man,” Strader said. “He’s one of the best around here and I’ve got confidence in all my guys. He went up and made a play, and that’s all on him.”
Tackett said the play allowed the Tomcats to stay in their ground-and-pound attack after forcing the Panthers to respect the pass.
“It was huge just to get that separation and get them on their heels because they were starting to creep up and get a little nosey and loading the box on us,” Tackett said. “Being able to stretch that field — that’s something we wanted to d— we were worried about how much we would be able to throw because of the weather. Any time Brandon is on the field, we think he’s one of the best players out there. Just to get the ball in his hands and see him make plays is great.”
But one of the biggest adjustments by the Tomcats came on the defensive side of the ball after Panthers quarterback Ryder Gregory started gashing his way up and down the field on the first Elizabethtown drive of the second half with a 28-yard scamper, concluding the two-play drive that trimmed the Ashland lead to nine.
“Early on when (Gregory) was getting some of those runs, we were overflowing with our pursuit because our weak-side linebacker was getting out of position,” Tackett said. “So, we kept him at home and when the quarterback came to scramble, he was there to make the tackle. That was a big adjustment to try and get them off the field.”
Gregory tossed a touchdown late in the third, but the biggest miss of the night for the Panthers came when the Tomcats' Cameron Davis intercepted a pass at the Ashland 1-yard line that negated an 11-play, 46-yard drive that looked destined to even the game at 7-7 late in the first.
“It has to be a total reset,” Brown said of his team’s performance before turning to district play next week. “Like I said, I’ve never been as disappointed as I am as the coach here tonight. “
The win takes the Tomcats into district play with a visit from district champion East Carter next Friday night. Strader believes the win was just what they needed going in.
“You get a big confidence-booster to take it into the next three (games),” Strader said. “Coach Tackett told us it was going to be rough early with a tough schedule, but now, coming into district play, we have confidence and I think we are ready to play.”
Tackett said the win could not have come at a more opportune time in the season.
“It's a reward for all the hard work these guys do,” Tackett said. “They just show up and work. For them to get rewarded with a big victory like this and going into district play with a little momentum under our belt, just so proud of them. They needed this win, our coaching staff needed this win and our fans needed this win. That’s the most rewarding thing out of all of it.”
Ashland has won all four series meetings against Elizabethtown, including state championship game encounters in 1967 and 2020.
E’TOWN 0 6 12 7 — 25
ASHLAND 7 7 7 6 — 27
FIRST QUARTER
A—Braxton Jennings 36 run (Jake Sexton kick), 1:52
SECOND QUARTER
E—Tyrin Jurnett 11 run (Aaron Silva kick fails), 6:05
A—Jennings 4 run (Sexton kick), 2:27
THIRD QUARTER
A—Brandon Houston 55 pass from LaBryant Strader (Sexton kick), 11:12
E—Ryder Gregory 28 run (kick fails), 10:22
E—Carter Moberly 35 pass from Gregory (conversion fails), 1:28
FOURTH QUARTER
A—Tay Thomas 10 run (kick fails), 8:04
E—Gregory 1 run (kick good), 3:54
E A
First Downs 16 20
Rushes-Yards 31-15541-276
Comp-Att-Int 6-15-1 5-9-0
Passing Yards 111 105
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-72 8-78
Punts-Avg. 3-26.3 3-30.7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Elizabethtown rushing: Durbin 13-46, Jurnett 5-16, Dean 2-7, Gregory 10-84.
Ashland rushing: Jennings 17-131, Thomas 17-113, Strader 4-19, Nichols 3-13.
Elizabethtown passing: Gregory 6 of 15 for 113 yards, 1 interception.
Ashland passing: Strader 5 of 9 for 117 yards.
Elizabethtown receiving: Durbin 1-20, Williams 2-7, Shelton 2-51, Moberly 1-35.
Ashland receiving: Jordan 3-22, Houston 2-95.