ASHLAND The Boyd County Health Department recommended Ashland’s football team abstain from “all football-related activities” on Thursday after a Tomcat was exposed to COVID-19, Ashland superintendent Sean Howard said.
The athlete in question is only known to have been exposed. Results from a test to determine if the player has contracted COVID-19 were not yet available as of Thursday afternoon, Howard said.
Plans for next steps await pending further guidance from the health department, Howard said.
Ashland is the eighth northeastern Kentucky school to announce a coronavirus-related stoppage in its athletic program. Most of the others have been for two weeks and involved a positive test of one or more players and/or coaches.
Most recently, Fleming County paused a program until further notice on Monday. Russell, Bath County, Greenup County, Johnson Central, Paintsville and Lawrence County all have experienced pauses, as has Ironton.