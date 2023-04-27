ASHLAND The ball disappeared faster than the Ashland lead in the sixth inning.
After East Carter put four runs on the board in the top half of the frame, Colin Howard stepped up to the plate with a runner on second after a hit and an error.
Howard belted a bouncing ball down the third base line that caromed off Gavin Sexton’s glove at the hot corner. It took a few seconds for the Raiders to locate the ball which gave Sawyer Edens enough time to score the eventual winning run in the Tomcats’ 9-8 win at Alumni Field on Thursday night.
It was Ashland’s seventh victory in a row and coach Shane Marushi keeps admiring the resiliency of his team.
“I didn’t like our sense of urgency coming out of the gate,” Marushi said. “It was our third big game of the week along with Boyd County and Cabell Midland. I really didn’t like the way we looked in batting practice today. Sometimes you have to win a game, 2-1, and sometimes you have to win it 9-8. We are maturing and showing that we can win in different ways.”
East Carter (16-5) erased a four-run deficit in the sixth stanza. The Raiders opened the at-bat with three straight singles. Andrew Tomolonis followed suit with a base hit that scored two runs. Ty Scott added an RBI single along with an error that scored the tying tally.
“We have a lot of fight in us,” East Carter coach Jeremiah Shearer said. “We got down four, but put back four in the sixth to tie it up. We could have laid down but we showed fight. Credit to Ashland. They are a good-hitting ball club. We are too. Both teams put a lot of pressure on the other. It was a good ball game.”
Drew Kelley came on in relief for Ashland (13-14) and picked up the victory on the mound. He helped himself out with with a run-scoring double and single in the late innings to keep his team in front after the Raiders attempted a rally.
After East Carter’s offense exploded in the sixth, Kelley closed the game with a 1-2-3 inning in the final frame.
“I’ve known Drew since he could walk,” Marushi said. “I can just about read what Drew is going to do. I’m always talking to him saying, ‘Drew, did you throw enough in the bullpen or are you loose?’ He had two huge hits. He really gave us a lift for sure.”
East Carter starter Harley Bowen suffered his first defeat of the season after five straight wins. Shearer felt his lone senior battled and showed character as the Tomcats keep attacking.
“He didn’t have his best stuff but he was gutsy and gave us a chance to win,” Shearer said. “Ashland stuck the bat out a few times and got some dinks and hit it where we weren’t. They had good at-bats against Harley but he is always going to be around the zone.”
Ashland took its first lead in the home half of the fourth. After Brady Marushi had a leadoff walk, Kelley laced a double over the left fielder’s head to score courtesy runner Austin Pack.
Kyle Cordial got plunked and Ryan Brown broke a tie game with a two-run hit to right field.
East Carter threatened in the second inning without hitting the ball out of the infield. Blake Hall and Jaxon Barker reached base with a hit and a throwing error.
Another ground ball looked to be headed for a double play. The Tomcats conceded one run but a second error allowed another run to score.
Tate Scott lined an RBI single to right field to stake the Raiders to an early 3-0 lead.
Ashland get two runs back in the third inning. The first two Tomcats were sent down by Bowen but Brown made it to first base with a Raiders miscue. LaBryant Strader went opposite field for a run-scoring single down the right-field line. After a wild pitch and a stolen base, Strader was 90 feet away from paydirt. Edens knocked him in with a solid single past the shortstop.
Tomolonis was 3 for 4 at the plate with a pair of doubles for the Raiders. Tate Scott was 2 for 4 from the leadoff spot.
Edens was 3 for 4 at the dish for the Tomcats.
Ashland honored its lone senior, Layne Brammer, before the game on senior night.
E. CARTER 030 014 0 — 8 12 3
ASHLAND 002 331 X — 9 11 4
Bowen and Barker; Edens, Kelley (5) and Marushi. W—Kelley. L—Bowen. 2B—Tomolonis 2 (EC), Kelley (A), Barker (EC).