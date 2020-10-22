LLOYD The Ashland at Greenup County football game scheduled for Friday is off after a Musketeer tested positive for COVID-19, Greenup County Schools superintendent Traysea Moresea said on Thursday night.
"We make this decision to protect both teams," Moresea said in a letter posted to social media.
It's the second time a Tomcats-Musketeers game this year has been canceled for that reason. They had been scheduled to meet in a non-district game on Sept. 11, but an Ashland player tested positive for COVID-19.