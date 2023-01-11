ASHLAND Ashland took down Madison Central Tuesday night, 81-68, in a game where Rheyce Deboard put up 33 points and seven made 3-pointers.
“Our guys are figuring out that you have to keep the game simple,” Ashland coach Ryan Bonner said. “I know it sounds cliché, but if you just play your heart out and as hard as you possibly can, things have a way of working themselves out for you. They’re starting to figure that out and I think that’s a big part of this three-game stretch we’ve been on. Bottom line, we’re just playing really, really hard and I hope our guys see that and continue to do that.”
Ashland improved to 10-6 and is amidst a three-game winning streak, scoring 80 or more points in each victory.
The first quarter was neck and neck, as both teams tried to dictate the pace of the game but neither capable of pulling ahead.
The second quarter leaned the Tomcats way early and stayed in that direction through to the half.
“Robby Todd was doing a really good job of getting the ball in the middle of our zone,” Bonner said. “So, our adjustment going into the second was to really crowd him so he couldn’t turn around and shoot that shot. We were able to get a few shots in a row and hit some 3s off of it. That helped put us in front.”
Senior Rheyce Deboard went wild, putting up 15 for Ashland in the second quarter, including three made 3s.
“Deboard controlled that game,” Madison Central coach Allen Feldhaus said. “Not just his shooting, but he got wide-open shots for other people too. We couldn’t do anything with him.”
The 3-ball was an issue for Madison Central, who made just one shot, courtesy of senior Jaylen Davis, off of 11 attempts.
“I don’t have enough people who can hit the perimeter shot,” Feldhaus said. “I have one, but he didn’t hit a thing tonight.”
At the break, the Tomcats led 44-30.
Deboard was at the front of the pack for scorers with 20.
Todd led Madison Central with 11 points. He was a perfect 5-5 from the field for the half.
Deboard still looked hot to start the third quarter, sinking a 3-pointer on his first touch of the half.
The Indians tried to make up some ground in the middle part of the third quarter, but Ashland was able to put their foot back on the pedal to keep their opponents at bay.
“We’re not going to let them lay down and quit,” Feldhaus said. “They always keep battling, but we were just shorthanded here tonight.”
The fourth quarter started the same as the third for Ashland, with Deboard making another 3-pointer, his seventh of the game, on his first touch.
“Our offensive tempo really set a good tone for us,” Bonner said. “Rheyce is the one that sets that for us and, by doing that, I think it opens up his game offensively and he’s starting to figure that out. It gets him in an early shooting rhythm, and it gets others involved because when he’s shooting like that, the defense has to start accounting for that. But our tempo from the time the ball was tipped really set the tone for us.”
Madison Central again tried to cut the deficit, this time getting an assist at the free throw line because it was in the bonus early in the frame.
“If you look at our schedule and who we’ve played, it’s been brutal,” Feldhaus said. “And then you come up here and play a team like this, it’s tough, but hopefully it’s going to pay off in the long run.”
But Ashland again managed to keep Madison Central at arm’s length, despite giving up 11 points from the free throw line.
The Tomcats stayed in front to the final buzzer and walked away with a victory.
Todd led the Indians for the game with 19.
Madison Central (8-7) looks to regroup against Great Crossing on the road Friday. The Warhawks, who are currently ranked sixth in the state according to KHSAA’s RPI, defeated the Indians last year in the 11th Region Tournament.
When asked what his game plan was for the matchup, Feldhaus laughed and gave a simple answer:
“We’re just going to pray.”
Ashland looks to keep this momentum going when it hosts Bath County on Thursday.
“It seems like every team we play has a guy that can score on all levels,” Bonner said. “Zach Otis is a phenomenal player. He’s definitely put his stamp on this region and he’s a guy you have to figure out how you’re going to stop. They’re well-coached and I think they’re one of the best teams in the 16th Region. But creating that adversity for us is a good thing and I think we’ll continue getting better from it.”
MADISON CEN. FG FT REB TP
Todd 8-11 3-4 2 19
Steele 5-7 6-8 7 16
Davis 5-15 3-4 2 14
Mullins 2-3 5-7 2 9
West 3-7 2-2 4 8
Stewart 1-1 0-0 0 2
Landsaw 0-3 0-0 2 0
Morrison 0-2 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 24-49 19-25 19 68
FG Pct.: 48.9 FT Pct.: 76 3-pointers: 1-19 (Davis 1-10, Landsaw 0-3, Morrison 0-2, West 0-2, Mullins 0-1, Todd 0-1). PF: 17. Fouled out: Steele. Turnovers: 7
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Deboard 12-19 2-4 2 33
Carter 3-10 7-8 4 13
Adkins 3-8 2-3 8 10
T. Davis 3-7 2-3 5 8
Frieze 2-3 3-4 4 7
Jennings 3-5 0-0 5 7
Strader 1-3 0-0 4 3
Lalonde 0-1 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 27-56 16-22 32 81
FG Pct.: 48.2 FT Pct.: 72.7 3-pointers: 11-30 (Deboard 7-12, Adkins 2-6, Jennings 1-2, Strader 1-3, Carter 0-3, Davis 0-3, Frieze 0-1). PF: 18 Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10
MAD. CENT. 19 11 17 21 — 68
ASHLAND 19 25 16 21 — 81
Officials: Roy Wright, Shane Ramey, Michael Ginn.
