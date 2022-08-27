ASHLAND Ashland just had to get out of its own way during the first quarter.
Unfortunately for Boyd County, the turning point of the game occurred when miscommunication on fourth-and-1 inside the 5 ended a pivotal Lions drive after two Lions ran into each other midway through the third frame.
It allowed the Tomcats to burn their rivals again with a big pass play. Quarterback LaBryant Strader pinpointed a throw to Terell Jordan and the wideout sprinted for a 76-yard touchdown.
It was the second aerial display in Ashland’s 22-8 win at Putnam Stadium on Friday night.
Tomcats coach Chad Tackett saw plenty of growth from his team, only six days removed from its season opener.
“It was on both sides of the ball, especially offensively,” Tackett said. “We were able to move the ball and sustain some drives. Defensively, we had some guys that stepped up in the secondary. It was just a total, all-around effort from our guys.”
The Tomcats were moving the football effectively, but their first two drives ended abruptly with a fumble inside the Boyd County 10-yard line and a pair of holding calls in their opponent’s territory.
Ashland quickly found its rhythm in the second 12 minutes behind the hard running of Braxton Jennings and the speed of Brandon Houston.
“It was just a sign of maturity,” Tackett said. ”We are going to continue to work on those things. It goes back to our youth and inexperience. You just have to overcome those things. Good teams can overcome those mistakes. We did that tonight.”
Strader was making his first varsity start on his home turf. The sophomore felt more relaxed in more familiar surroundings. A strong defensive effort aided his comfort level.
“It was very different,” Strader said when asked to compare his first two weeks. “During the first game, you have all those first-time nerves. We got to settle in, and we came back home. I’ve played a lot of games at Putnam. We are a young team, but we had a lot of confidence coming into tonight. I think it showed on the field.
“You don’t have to stress,” he added. “When you know the defense will come out and shut them down, you play well, and you have time to get your adjustments. You can ask any quarterback, when you have a good defense, you are very confident.”
A long pass play from Strader to Houston set up the team in the red zone to begin the second stanza. Jennings produced runs of 10 and 9 yards to get in the end zone and get Ashland on the board.
After a Lions three-and-out, it took just two plays for the Tomcats to find paydirt again. Strader found Houston behind his defender, and he hit him in stride for a 73-yard TD strike.
Tackett credited the offensive line, which gave Strader time to operate.
“We did a good job with our pass protection,” Tackett said. “Ian Justice and Cole Christian led the charge there. Adam Frame and Eli Alley along with Tucker Rogers, who we started at center, and Brady Marushi, a freshman, all played well. Hat's off to Marushi for stepping in during a big game like this and playing as well as he did. We gave the guys some time and opened up some holes. We had a balanced effort offensively and that’s what we want.”
Jennings totaled 103 rushing yards on 17 carries. Strader accumulated 345 total yards. The quarterback threw for 239 yards and ran for another 106.
“Our offensive line did a great job up front,” Strader said. “Our playmakers made plays tonight. That’s what it came down to. We were much improved. I was really proud of those guys up front.”
Boyd County (1-1) found more fortune with Ashland penalties later in the contest. A pass interference call moved the ball into the red zone. Rhett Holbrook threw a dart to brother Trey at the 2-yard line with a minute remaining in the first half.
Dakota Thompson found a seam and scored with the wildcat formation on the next play. The senior also completed the run on the two-point conversion to trim the Tomcats’ halftime lead to 15-8.
The Lions’ opening drive of the second half took six minutes off the clock. After Boyd County took the ball to the 4-yard line, two players darted the same direction on the next snap and the Tomcats held on fourth-and-short.
Strader gave the Tomcats breathing room with a 20-yard run after they regained possession. Jordan sprinted past the secondary to catch the pitch from his quarterback and the Lions could not catch him before he crossed the goal line.
“It’s high school football and kids are going to make mistakes,” Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said. “They played hard. It was a big momentum-changer. That play definitely hurts, and then to follow that up with the big-play touchdown behind that ... if we make that play, it’s a 15-15 ball game and all the momentum was in our favor. I can’t fault our effort. We have to get our execution better, so we are going to get to work.
“We have to work on how to assert our will on other teams,” he added. “We have some guys that are capable of it, and they have to keep working to improve to get there.”
Ashland’s final scoring drive showed Strader’s versatility. The signal-caller can be a great equalizer for keeping possessions alive during the season.
“Teams have to worry about who they drop in coverage when you have a quarterback that can run,” Tackett said. “It was the same thing with Boyd County. Holbrook can run. We had to be careful on how many guys we can drop back and still contain him. Having LaBryant show that facet of his game, it will be a huge benefit for us.”
Strader said there is plenty of work left to do, but an early-season rivalry win can energize the Tomcats as they prepare for their trip to Charleston on Friday.
“Now, you can roll into the next practice week,” Strader said. “You are going to go hard, and you are going to be excited to be back out there. I think that will only help us in the future and next week (at George Washington). We will keep rolling and take it week by week.”
Jordan caught two balls for 111 yards for Ashland (1-1). Houston added two catches for 108 yards.
(606) 326-2654 |
BOYD CO. 0 8 0 0 — 8
ASHLAND 0 15 7 0 — 22
SECOND QUARTER
A—Braxton Jennings 9 run (Jake Sexton kick), 7:59
A—Brandon Houston 73 pass from LaBryant Strader (Jennings run), 5:45
BC—Dakota Thompson 2 run (D. Thompson run), 1:11
THIRD QUARTER
A—Terell Jordan 76 pass from Strader (Sexton kick), 2:42
BC A
First Downs 13 18
Rushes-Yards 31-101 35-205
Comp-Att-Int 11-21-0 7-14-0
Passing Yards 96 239
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Punts-Avg. 4-44.5 1-47
Penalties-Yards 6-55 8-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Boyd County rushing: Wheeler 14-37, R. Holbrook 9-34, Thompson 8-30.
Ashland rushing: Jennings 17-103, Nichols 1-4, Strader 12-106, Thomas 104, Team 4-(-12).
Boyd County passing: R. Holbrook 11 of 21 for 96 yards.
Ashland passing: Strader 7 of 14 for 239 yards.
Boyd County receiving: Thornton 4-42, T. Holbrook 5-29, Thacker 2-25.
Ashland receiving: Jordan 2-111, Houston 2-108, Adkins 1-10, Brown 2-10.