ASHLAND Pikeville put Rheyce Deboard in the corner. Literally.
But the Panthers couldn’t keep him there.
Ashland’s star point guard hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter, so on the first possession of the fourth on Saturday night, Pikeville’s Eli Johnson face-guarded Deboard immediately.
Deboard, seeing this, was content to trot to the corner near the half-court line and the scorer’s table at Anderson Gym, clearing space for the Tomcats to run their offense four-on-four.
“I trust my teammates 100%,” Deboard said. “I don’t have to be involved in that. Zander (Carter), Tucker (Conway), Tristin (Davis) and all them, they can make their own shots. I trust them to do that.”
Ashland got off a 3-pointer, which missed. Nate Freize got a hand on the ball, which caromed toward the other sideline. Deboard got loose, chased the ball down and popped a trey.
And drained it.
Ashland extended a 10-point lead through three frames to win, 84-66, in a matchup of the defending champions of the 16th and 15th Regions.
Deboard scored 26 points – 17 in the second half – and Davis added 13 – all after intermission – to complement 28 from Carter, who had 17 in the first half.
The Tomcats won for the fifth time in seven outings after alternating victories and losses in their first eight games.
The Panthers, who had won six of seven, remained within three points in the last 93 seconds of the third frame. That’s when Carter scored in transition off a Deboard steal, and Deboard added two treys in the final 1:13 of the third frame.
“It doesn’t matter, man or zone, once he hits a couple, it’s just like that basket gets bigger to him,” Pikeville coach Elisha Justice said of Deboard, “and when he saw the first couple go in, he started hitting some tougher ones.”
Ashland interim coach Ryan Bonner pointed to the Tomcats’ rebounding and defense as catalysts. Bonner touted Davis’s work on the offensive glass and Braxton Jennings’s efforts keying pressure D.
Though Pikeville shot 50.9% from the field (27 for 53), the Panthers committed 10 second-half turnovers.
“We had three days of practice leading up to Johnson Central (a win on Thursday), and everything that we did from a practice standpoint centered around getting a stop, getting a score and then getting a stop,” Bonner said. “They are probably sick of me saying ‘stop, score, stop,’ because I did it for 2 hours a day for three days leading up to Johnson Central, but I think that’s sticking.
“We grinded them pretty hard in practice, and I thought it put them in a position to be the toughest team on the floor tonight. We have to continue to do that.”
Ashland grabbed 12 offensive rebounds, according to the Tomcats’ stat sheet.
Carter, Deboard and Davis each had at least five boards. That was a change of pace after Pikeville dominated there early.
Three and a half minutes in, the Panthers led the game 7-1, and junior center Charlie Fitzer, listed at 6-foot-8, already had four rebounds. But he was soon whistled for his second foul and took a seat.
Two possessions later, the Tomcats collected three offensive rebounds. They didn’t score on that trip, but the tone was set.
“When you have the shooting ability that we have, those offensive rebounds are huge,” Bonner said, “because a lot of times, off those offensive rebounds, you’re gonna have a kickout 3 somewhere.”
Between Fitzer sitting and the end of the first quarter, Conway, Carter and Deboard hit treys before Carter canned another at the horn.
Ashland (9-6) was also able to adjust other aspects with the big man out other than the glass.
“It allowed us to play man (defense) a little bit more freely and match up and not have to worry about them throwing it inside,” Bonner said. “I thought it allowed Zander to get downhill and not have to worry about finishing against that length at the rim.
“I thought Zander and Rheyce both did a really good job of pushing tempo, especially early in the game ... that we are going to run for 32 minutes.”
Rylee Samons scored 29 points to lead all scorers for Pikeville (7-4), which begins defense of its All “A” Classic state title this week on Monday in region small-school tournament play.
Fitzer pitched in 10 points – all in the second half – and grabbed 11 rebounds. Johnson, a transfer from Menifee County, netted eight points and six boards.
Ashland improved to 12-2 in the series dating to 1998, which is as far back as comprehensive online KHSAA records go.
PIKEVILLE FG FT REB TP
Johnson 4-11 0-0 6 8
Samons 11-16 4-5 3 29
Jarrell 2-8 0-0 3 4
Fitzer 5-7 0-1 11 10
Hughes 4-7 0-0 2 11
Onkst 1-4 2-2 2 4
Bolden 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTAL 27-53 6-8 30 66
FG Pct.: 50.9. FT Pct.: 75.0. 3-pointers: 6-14 (Hughes 3-4, Samons 3-5, Johnson 0-4, Jarrell 0-1). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Carter 10-17 4-4 7 28
Adkins 2-6 0-0 2 4
Deboard 10-17 0-0 6 26
T. Davis 6-11 0-1 5 13
Conway 3-7 0-0 4 8
Lalonde 0-1 1-2 0 1
Freize 1-3 0-0 2 2
Jennings 1-2 0-0 0 2
Team 2
TOTAL 33-64 5-7 28 84
FG Pct.: 51.6. FT Pct.: 71.4. 3-pointers: 13-32 (Deboard 6-9, Carter 4-7, Conway 2-6, T. Davis 1-4, Adkins 0-3, Lalonde 0-1, Freize 0-1, Jennings 0-1). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
PIKEVILLE 11 17 22 16 – 66
ASHLAND 15 17 28 24 – 84
Officials: Charlie Graham, Nathan Sutton and Kenny Kegley.