LLOYD Greenup County got halfway to fulfilling Zack Moore’s stated goal.
After three empty possessions on Friday night, the host Musketeers played bully ball to get in the end zone and back within one score of Ashland on the first of Tyson Sammons’s three touchdown runs with 3:50 to go in the first half.
“We went into this thing saying we wanted to make it a fight and not a race,” Moore said. “We made it a race, and we weren’t gonna win that.”
Three minutes and 50 seconds was indeed more than enough for the Tomcats to get that one back on LaBryant Strader’s 1-yard scoring plunge with 11 seconds to spare.
And Ashland got the ball first in the second half and took off half the third-quarter clock before Braxton Jennings’s 1-yard scoring run.
Greenup County never got closer than two possessions again in a 34-21 Tomcats victory in the de facto Class 3A, District 7 title game.
Ashland (6-4, 3-0 district) won its fourth consecutive game after dropping four of its first six outings to claim the district championship and No. 1 playoff seed.
“It’s been a pleasure watching these guys grow and mature throughout the season,” Tomcats coach Chad Tackett said. “To overcome the adversity we’ve had throughout the season and the early struggles, and to see them mature and go from 1-3 to 6-4 and district champs, it just speaks volumes about their character.”
Tackett tabbed Ashland’s offensive effort as “phenomenal,” particularly in its situational approach. The Tomcats used both a fast-break style and slowed it down when burning clock was to their advantage.
Ashland needed 2:30 to cover 95 yards on its first drive, capped when Brandon Houston ran under Strader’s 62-yard scoring strike.
The Tomcats also had touchdown drives of 2:50, 3:29 and a mere 54 seconds.
But when it behooved them, the Tomcats also took their time. Up two scores coming out of the intermission, Ashland spent 6:13 on a 12-play, 63-yard drive capped by Jennings’s score.
And when the Tomcats took over up two scores with 7:15 to play, they never gave the ball back, allowing time to expire having advanced to the Greenup County 1-yard line.
“It’s really just managing the clock,” Strader said. “If we need a spark, we can go get it quick. We got playmakers out there, and I trust (the guys) up front. If we need to take some time off the clock, we can do it.”
Strader completed 12 of 15 passes for 164 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. The No. 6 passer in Class 3A also ran 12 times for 81 yards.
Jennings ran 17 times for 106 yards and three TDs, and Houston caught four passes for 88 yards. Asher Adkins chipped in three receptions for 45 yards and Tay Thomas added 56 yards rushing.
Tackett credited the play-calling of offensive coordinator Steve Dowdy and the blocking of Ashland’s offensive line and tight end Nate Freize.
“I thought we did a great job mixing up the run and pass and the tempo,” Tackett said. “At times, our best defense tonight was our offense, just chewing up clock and keeping Tyson Sammons off the field.”
Sammons, the No. 4 rusher in Class 3A coming into the game at 139 yards per game, inflated that average by rushing for 178 yards and three scores on 23 carries.
But Ashland answered each of Sammons’s first two scores with touchdowns – the aforementioned drive to end the second quarter, and an even quicker one midway through the second half.
After Sammons ran for a 4-yard TD with seven seconds to go in the third quarter, Jennings was back in the end zone from 29 yards out by the 11:10 mark of the fourth frame.
“Our kids played hard all night. (Ashland) came in here and they beat us,” Moore said. “They’re the more talented team right now, and they proved it. They’re the best team in the district. After playing all three teams, there’s no doubt about that.”
Greenup County (6-3, 2-1 district) fell short of claiming its first district championship since 2007. But considering where the Musketeers came from to have that opportunity – a winless-on-the-field 2021 – Moore saw Friday as a growth moment.
“Once you’re winning, losing makes you even more sick than it was this time last year, when we were just trying to scratch and claw for just one win,” Moore said. “Now after you’ve done it six times, you want it so much worse.
“The only way this is a failure is if we don’t bounce back and go up to Maysville next week and really put forth a great effort,” Moore continued, referring to the Musketeers’ regular-season finale at Mason County.
After that comes the playoffs for both teams. In two weeks, Ashland will host Magoffin County, while Greenup County will entertain Pike County Central.
“We just stayed with it, man, and once we got that winning feeling, we just didn’t want to lose it,” Strader said. “I think we’ve carried that all throughout the year.”
Ashland avoided a potential first non-winning regular season since 2007 and extended its win streak over Greenup County to 24 games. The Musketeers last beat the Tomcats in 1999. Ashland leads the all-time series, 41-9.
ASHLAND 12 8 8 6 — 34
GREENUP CO. 0 7 7 7 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
A – Brandon Houston 62 pass from LaBryant Strader (kick blocked), 6:08
A – Braxton Jennings 25 run (run fails), 2:37
SECOND QUARTER
GC – Tyson Sammons 6 run (Carson Wireman kick), 3:50
A – Strader 1 run (Braxton Jennings pass from Strader), :11
THIRD QUARTER
A – Jennings 1 run (Houston pass from Strader), 5:44
GC – Sammons 4 run (Wireman kick), :07
FOURTH QUARTER
A – Jennings 29 run (run fails), 11:10
GC – Sammons 3 run (Wireman kick), 7:20
A GC
First Downs 22 13
Rushes-Yards 44-248 37-203
Comp-Att-Int 12-15-0 3-6-0
Passing Yards 164 34
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-1
Punts-Avg. 1-1.0 2-32.0
Penalties-Yards 3-30 3-16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Ashland rushing: Jennings 17-106, Strader 12-81, Thomas 13-56, Luckett 1-5, Team 1-0.
Greenup County rushing: Sammons 23-178, Henderson 13-30, Team 1-(-5).
Ashland passing: Strader 12 of 15 for 164 yards.
Greenup County passing: Sammons 3 of 6 for 34 yards.
Ashland receiving: Houston 4-88, A. Adkins 3-40, Jordan 4-26, Brown 1-10.
Greenup County receiving: Hunt 1-14, Boggs 1-13, Clevenger 1-7.