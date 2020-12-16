ASHLAND As a soccer striker, Calyx Holmes doesn’t often have to kick for long distances.
As a soccer defender, SJ Lycans doesn’t take many shots on goal.
Dual-fall-sport seniors Holmes and Lycans trade roles when they leave Ashland soccer games for the Tomcats’ Friday night affairs. They did so with great effect in the state semifinals against Belfry.
Ashland led 10-3 with 2:26 to play on Friday night but had stalled offensively and would have to either go for it on fourth-and-4 from its own 42-yard line or give the ball back to the Pirates’ powerful rushing attack. The Tomcats trotted Holmes into punt formation.
Echoing between his ears was one simple imperative.
“They told me the whole week never to kick it to No. 3, Dixon,” Holmes said of electric Belfry playmaker Isaac Dixon. “Never. Not even get close. That’s why my first one soared out-of-bounds, because I was never gonna give him the ball.”
Holmes didn’t give it to any Pirates on his second punt either: he drove it 53 yards to pin the Pirates at their own 5. Not only that, he kicked from the left hash mark and the ball landed between the numbers and the right boundary.
The Pirates had moved Dixon to the line, to the other side of Ashland upback Vinnie Palladino, to try to come off the edge and block the punt. Palladino spotted Dixon and stopped him, and Belfry returner Zayne Hatfield could only watch helplessly as Holmes’s boot sailed to the opposite side of the field from where he stood.
“I was pretty ecstatic when I saw the ball go flying,” Holmes said, laughing.
That put Belfry into a tough position — needing to cover nearly the length of the field with little time to do so and operating from a deliberately paced offense. Ashland took advantage, securing the victory on Jack Alley’s interception with 58 seconds to play.
“He has got a leg on him that just boots the ball, and it makes a different sound than most people have when it comes off of his foot,” Tomcats coach Tony Love said of Holmes. “He just has that ability.”
Lycans did his part as well against the Pirates. He booted an extra point and a 20-yard field goal.
Lycans is Class 3A’s leader in field goals — six placements without a miss — and tops in extra-point percentage among kickers who have tried at least three per game, having connected on 38 of 40 tries for a 95% clip.
“It put in perspective all the blood, sweat and tears me and (Holmes) have put into it,” Lycans said of the success he and Holmes have shared, “starting out in the summer, having to deal with COVID, going out on our own, helping each other progress in the world of kicking. It just feels amazing to see our hard work be put to use.”
Lycans also produced a second-quarter 33-yard field goal that eventually provided the final margin in the Tomcats’ 10-7 win over Russell in the Class 3A, District 7 title game.
“We’ve kicked more field goals this year than we ever have,” Love said.
Lycans and Holmes are only two-thirds of that group. Freshman Jake Sexton is 5 for 5 on extra points, all of them on Oct. 24 at Bell County.
Sexton was called upon that Saturday afternoon because Lycans and Holmes were playing in Ashland’s first state soccer game in seven years at the same time at Boyd County.
Love said he encouraged Lycans and Holmes to play soccer and forego the trip to Log Mountain — a game that had been scheduled about 24 hours prior — and communicated that to Ashland soccer coach Preston Freeman.
“We had another kicker and that was Jacob and we were gonna be fine,” Love said, “and regardless of if we were gonna be fine or not, I think it was important, with the magnitude of that game, that they go be part of it.”
Holmes and Lycans are both in their first year playing football at Ashland. Lycans kicked at Lawrence County last year, where he made 28 of 30 points-after and one of two field goals.
Lycans said the trip from the pitch to the gridiron didn’t require too much adjustment, especially because he’s accustomed to taking goal kicks.
“Just a different-sized ball,” Lycans said. “You have to be a little bit closer to the ball because of timing and everything, but ... same leg swing, same follow-through, everything.”
Lycans added Tomcats long-snapper Jack Latherow and holder Tyree Clutters have made his job smoother.
“All I gotta do is kick the ball,” Lycans said, chuckling. “It’s hard to snap and it’s hard to hold, and I’ll tell you this, I cannot do either.”
Love has been cajoling Holmes and his father, Dr. Jeremiah Holmes, with whom he once coached wrestling, to play football for years, he said. The Holmeses were cautious, Calyx said, because he is also a proficient swimmer and that may be his future path, but he struck a deal with his parents that he would kick — a position regarded as requiring less physicality.
“I really thought they were gonna try to stop me,” Holmes said, grinning. “I guess they gave in. I was pretty happy. I feel like coach Love was kind of amazed to see me walk into the locker room.”
Lycans, Holmes and Sexton have all worked with Rick Sang, a prominent former Ashland specialist who runs Prokicker.com camps.
Love doesn’t remember ever having three kickers at his disposal, he said.
“But I’ve been part of a high school that didn’t have any kickers,” Love added. “I remember back in coach (Leon) Hart’s day, we’d go for two every time. We’re very blessed.”
