Deborah L. Malloy, 69, of Greenup, Ky., died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland. Deborah was born February 10, 1951 in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late Lawrence H. and Wilma J. Hatfield Kazee. She was a member of the Second Freewill Baptist Church.…