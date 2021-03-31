Ashland is in chill mode this week after earning its third straight 16th Region title on Saturday.
The Tomcats are preparing for another trip to the Sweet Sixteen with a different perspective than the one the enveloped that program last year.
Ashland recorded one of its best campaigns a season ago — the first undefeated season in nearly a century. The first Kentucky school to reach 2,000 wins, a No. 1 ranking and features on SportsCenter and Sports Illustrated.
The Tomcats enter their opening round game with Knox Central today with a renewed and relaxed mentality after solidifying a spot, and their 34th appearance, in the state tournament.
“We had more pressure last year then we ever had this year,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said. “I think one of the reasons why we have a more relaxed mindset is because of the schedule that we played this year. Some of the teams we had on our schedule are playing in the state tournament. There’s really nobody that we look at and say what are we going to do if we get there. I think we’re a lot more chill.”
“I think our schedule has really helped our mentality,” he added. “I think our issue right now is our health. Colin (Porter) was only about 30% on Saturday (against Rowan County). … We hope to have him about 90% on Thursday. We need a healthy Colin Porter.”
Mays said he chose a hands-off approach to start the week of preparation for the Panthers. He felt his team needed a few days to rest, heal and refresh after outlasting West Carter and Rowan County in two grueling overtime games to close out the region tournament.
“I left them alone Saturday night, Sunday and Monday,” Mays said. “It’s just something I’ve never done. We’ve opened the gym up for voluntary shooting workouts and, of course, everybody was here. That’s what this team does. I was watching my son play on the JV baseball team. They were getting shots up.”
The Tomcats are still focused on the task at hand. Ethan Sellars said the short break has been beneficial after a few pressure-packed days in Morehead.
“We were gassed,” Sellars said. “It was hard on us physically and mentally due to how close the games were. The past few days we’ve taken some time off. We’ve hung out with each other. We’ve relaxed and done some different rehab stuff to get ready for the state tournament.”
Sellars scored all seven of Ashland’s points in overtime in the region final against Rowan County. It came after the Tomcats erased a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter without Porter on the floor. He fouled out with five minutes remaining in regulation.
“He’s one of our are best scorers,” Sellars said of Porter. “Colin went out and his scoring went with him. I needed to be more aggressive in overtime on the offensive side and try to pick things up to help us win.”
Mays believes Ashland has grown from this year from adversity and it will serve them well this weekend at Rupp Arena. Managing a difficult slate of games, traveling, staying in hotel rooms and battling injuries have all blended into the team’s determination and will to win.
“The reason that we were able to pull those two overtime games out against West Carter and Rowan County is due to the nature of our kids,” Mays said. “I’ve been here since Cole was a freshman and I’ve never seen him flinch. The first game he played was against Rowan County at home his freshman year and he hit the shot to send it to overtime. He didn’t play any games that year until that game coming off the ACL injury.”
“He hit the shot at West Carter last year,” he continued. “Colin has been a part of that. I think it’s rubbed off on him then he hits a big shot against West Carter (at the region tournament). Selly didn’t flinch when he hit those big shots in overtime against Rowan County. That’s just who they are. It has very little to do with me. It has a lot to do with how these kids are as people.”
The Tomcats will meet Knox Central today at Rupp Arena at 8 p.m. Ashland enters the contest winning their last 11 games, including impressive victories over North Laurel and Dunbar in Lexington, and completing comebacks to win district and region titles.
“It was getting down to that time where you have win or you are going home,” said Sellars, who dazzled with his shooting display against North Laurel to score 37 points. “I think we’re doing all the little things needed to do to win, whether it’s a defensive play, getting on the ground for a 50-50 ball or securing an offensive rebound. We want to do all those little things so we can win.”
The Panthers have also won three straight region titles and defeated Reed Sheppard and North Laurel in the 13th Region championship game.
Jevonte Turner averages 26 points a game for Knox Central and hits 47% from 3-point range. He also leads his team in rebounding with 8.1 a game from the guard position. Isaac Mills, who Mays refers to as the Panthers’ glue guy, totes a 14.6-point scoring average.
Freshman Gavin Chadwell is a power forward that took home Most Valuable Player honors in the 13th Region Tournament.
“Jevonte Turner is just a really good player,” Mays said. “He has legit NBA range. He’s just as good attacking the rim, especially in transition. Part of our game plan is focusing on making him earn all of his attempts not just his makes. Chadwell is a 6-foot-5 kid and looks like a WWE wrestler. … They’re not necessarily the most talented team to come out of the 13th but they are the toughest team. Just like us, this isn’t going to be new for them.”
Sellars can still recall his first experience at the Sweet Sixteen in 2019. He feels more prepared to handle the environment he will face tonight.
“For me personally, I was sweating, and I was really nervous,” Sellars said. “I mean, it was Rupp Arena. There are thousands of people there watching you. I know what it will be like now. I think we will be more confident, calm and more focused going into the game.”
Sellars is one of three Tomcats averaging double figures. The junior tallies 13.7 points a game. Porter and Villers scores 17.8 and 22.7 points a night, respectively.
Sellars said the key to four more victories will be the other end of the floor.
“We know we have to be locked in defensively,” Sellars said. “That’s going to win us games. We know we can score on offense. It’s going to come down to how we execute things on defense.
“Last year was very tense, especially with COVID-19. You didn’t know what was going to happen. This year, we know exactly what we’re going into. We are more relaxed. We know what it’s like to be there. I think we are excited and ready to play.”
