ASHLAND Ashland coach Chad Tackett felt the growing pains his team experienced during the early part of the schedule would help the Tomcats stand tall during district games.
Ashland took another growth spurt when Russell mounted a late rally on Friday night.
The Tomcats answered a defensive touchdown by the Red Devils with their own big play in the second half. Tay Thomas provided the pivotal takeaway in the final seconds to preserve Ashland’s 20-14 win over their rival at Putnam Stadium.
“It has prepared us and put us in this position for sure,” Tackett said. “We had to do a lot as far as maturity and we made sure we didn’t get too down on ourselves or lose too much confidence. The guys have responded to adversity well throughout the season and put themselves in position to play for a district championship.”
The Tomcats improved to 2-0 in district play and will travel to Lloyd next Friday to play Greenup County, which won at East Carter, for the title and top seed when the Class 3A playoffs begin next month.
Russell was content to play keepaway against Ashland in the first quarter. The Red Devils ran 22 plays in the opening 12 minutes to just four for the Tomcats. Russell could not finish its lengthy and time-consuming drives with points.
“It was part of the philosophy,” Russell coach TJ Maynard said. “We wanted to try and get the ball out of their hands as much as we could. We wanted to eat that clock. We were trying to shorten the game and limit their possessions with their athletes. But when you possess like that, you have to get points out of it. … I am proud of our kids’ effort, and we have to work better as coaches to put those guys in a better position to make plays at the end of the game.”
Ashland (5-4) didn’t start its second possession until the 9:55 mark of the second quarter. The drive stalled at the Russell 10-yard line.
The contest was still scoreless when the Red Devils coughed up the football deep in their own territory two plays later. Senior Jarod Brown recovered the fumble. It only took another three plays for the Tomcats to cash in the miscue after Braxton Jennings rumbled in for a 3-yard touchdown run. It would be the only score of the first half.
“I thought we played really well,” Tackett said. “We just had a hard time getting off the field on third down. (Russell) did a good job utilizing the short passing game. It kept some drives alive for them. We have to figure out how to play a little tighter on third down and not give up those easy completions.”
Even when Russell (0-8) tied the contest with an interception and TD return in the third quarter, Ashland had the answer with a huge scoring strike.
Nathan Totten stepped in front of a LaBryant Strader pass and returned the pick 81 yards to paydirt. The senior also kicked the extra point to knot the score at 7-7.
Strader kept his short memory on the sideline. He used a pump fake to get the defensive back’s attention and fired a long pass down the field. He hit Asher Adkins in stride, and he took it the rest of the way for a 62-yard TD reception.
“I think it’s a good sign of maturity, especially for a sophomore quarterback,” Tackett said. “You give up a big play, then you come back with a big play. He’s a competitor and he lets things roll off his back. He showed maturity lining up and completing that ball downfield.”
Strader extended the next drive with his legs. Ashland faced a fourth-and-5 to start the final quarter and the spry signal-caller ran for the first down and tallied more yardage as he dragged defenders 15 yards.
Maynard continues to see improvement each week and did so again on the defensive side of football.
“I thought our tackling was better tonight,” Maynard said. “It still wasn’t great at times, but overall, it was better than it has been. We had some opportunities to make some plays and we didn’t. Hat's off to our kids. It’s been a frustrating year for everybody.
“The majority of our kids come in every day and try to get better,” he added. “We keep coming out here and competing, but we keep coming up short. Hopefully, we can break on through to the other side and make that play to win. That’s a few weeks in a row where if we can get a stop or a score, we can win the game. We haven’t been able to do it.”
Jennings finished off the drive with his second visit to the end zone. He slashed through the defense for a 5-yard touchdown.
Russell would not go down quietly. Andre Richardson-Crews capped a late drive with a his own 5-yard scoring run. The Red Devils received a final possession and mounted one last charge to derail their winless season.
Russell moved the ball into Ashland territory. Ethan Pack attempted to find a passing lane over the defense on fourth down, but the toss could not elude the grasp of Thomas. The leaping interception sealed the Tomcats’ third straight victory.
Carson Patrick had five catches for 62 yards for the Red Devils.
Maynard said his team will get back to work this week with two more opportunities to reverse their fortunes before the season concludes.
“Life is hard sometimes,” Maynard said. “It’s tough, and what are you going to do when it’s tough? We keep challenging our kids and tell them that you can’t feel sorry for yourself. You can’t pout. You have to go out there and do something yourself to make the change. It’s coming to practice every day and coming to the weight room.”
Jennings finished with 87 rushing yards for Ashland. Brandon Houston caught three passes for 60 yards.
The Tomcats celebrated their 12 seniors before the game. Tackett said their impact exceeds what patrons witness on Friday nights.
“There are guys behind the scenes that don’t play as much,” Tackett said, “but they are there every day, and they work. Dylan Pierce, Isaiah Luckett, DJ Shelton and all those guys are the core of our team. They lead by example. And the guys that play a bunch have gotten better as the season has gone on. They are guys we really depend on this year.”
RUSSELL 0 0 7 7 — 14
ASHLAND 0 7 7 6 — 20
SECOND QUARTER
A—Braxton Jennings 2 run (Brian Church kick), 5:20
THIRD QUARTER
R—Nathan Totten 81 interception return (Totten kick), 4:46
A—Asher Adkins 62 pass from LaBryant Strader (Church kick), 3:31
FOURTH QUARTER
A—Jennings 5 run (kick failed), 10:34
R—Andre Richardson-Crews 5 run (Totten kick), 6:12
R A
First Downs 15 15
Rushes-Yards 37-133 27-150
Comp-Att-Int 10-27-0 7-20-1
Passing Yards 107 193
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Punts-Avg. 2-36.5. 5-40.0.
Penalties-Yards 3-35 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Russell rushing: Pack 5-14, Richardson-Crews 12-58, Oborne 7-25, Rock 13-36.
Ashland rushing: Jordan 1-5, Strader 7-51, Jennings 16-87, Houston 1-13, Team 2-(-6)
Russell passing: Pack 10 of 26 for 107 yards, Patrick 0 of 1 for 0 yards.
Ashland passing: Strader 7 of 20 for 193 yards and 1 interception.
Russell receiving: Patrick 5-62, McDaniels 2-28, Oborne 2-16, Harless 1-2.
Ashland receiving: Jordan 1-33, Brown 1-32, Adkins 2-68, Houston 3-60.