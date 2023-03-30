ASHLAND Sawyer Edens proved he could hit it as far as he could throw it during a big fourth inning for Ashland.
Lewis County had designs on denting the scoreboard in the top half of the frame. The Lions had loaded the bases, but couldn’t push one across.
Earlier in the inning, Lewis County decided to test his arm, but the left fielder threw a strike to the plate and Tomcats catcher Brady Marushi had plenty of time to tag the runner out.
Edens led off the home half of the fourth with a solo home run near the same location where he made the impressive toss minutes earlier. It started a five-run inning that complimented a strong outing by Drew Kelley in Ashland’s 6-2 win on Thursday night.
“He looked more confident to me,” Ashland coach Shane Marushi said of Edens. “Even in his first at-bat, he hit it hard but right at a guy. Sawyer has the ability to do that. A lot times, he just tries too hard instead of taking what the pitcher gives you. It was good to see (that big hit).”
Kelley hurled five complete innings to pick up the win on the mound. The sophomore located his pitches during the game and struck out six. He gave up five hits and one earned run.
“He’s a bulldog,” Shane Marushi said. “He’s not going to throw the ball by you but he is going to battle and locate. He will pitch to contact. It’s what we tell our guys. You don’t have to swing and miss in high school to get guys out. You are not afraid to allow contact and let your defense work behind you. It’s what Drew does.”
Kelley allowed just one base runner in the first three innings and found a way to pitch out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth unscathed.
“It’s what these games come down to is execution,” Lewis County coach Sammy Holder said. “We didn’t execute there in that inning. That’s tough. We have to manufacture runs somehow. From the top to the bottom (of the order), we have to get guys on, get them over and get them in. It’s the name of the game and we didn’t do that tonight. Hats off to Ashland. The pitcher threw a good game.”
Ashland (3-7) plated four more runs in the fourth frame after the Edens dinger, all with two outs. Parker Church reached on an error and eventually crossed home plate on Ryan Brown’s RBI single. LaBryant Strader cashed in with two more runs on a base hit.
Brady Marushi knocked in a final run on a single. Strader hustled around third base and beat the throw home with a head-first slide.
"It's exactly what I have been talking to them about," Shane Marushi said. "We can't shy away from big moments. When you have a chance to execute against good teams, you have to. We have been a little shaky in those situations early in games. We've been good in the middle of games but bad at the start and finish. Now, we are learning how to finish."
Brown was 3 for 4 from his lead off spot for the Tomcats and scored twice. Edens came on in relief and closed the game after securing the final six outs.
Reis Bentley scored the first run for Lewis County (5-3). He laced a double and came home on a Tomcats’ miscue. Caden Box also doubled in the sixth and scored on a groundout.
Kyran Ferguson went the distance for the Lions on the bump. He entered the game with a 0.00 ERA in three appearances this season.
Holder used similar words as Shane Marushi to describe his pitcher.
"He's a bulldog," Holder said. "It was just one bad inning. We had a two-out error and they get four runs out of it. We have to mentally reset and get that third out. As a sophomore going six strong, he gave us a chance to win and that's all you can ask for. Every time Kyran Ferguson is on the mound, we have a chance to win."
Ashland has won three of its last four games after falling in its first six. Marushi has seen his team grow over the last week before they head on their spring break trip.
“We are just maturing a little bit,” Shane Marushi said. “Coming into this week, our goal was to just win the week. We knew Rowan County was a good club, but we let that one slip away (on Wednesday night). We are getting better and it’s just going to take time. We are not hitting the panic button after the 0-6 start. … We are going to control what we can and get better each day.”
LEWIS CO. 000 011 0 — 2 5 3
ASHLAND 001 500 X — 6 10 3
Ferguson and Tackett; Kelley, Edens (6) and Marushi. W—Kelley. L—Ferguson. 2B—Bentley (LC), Box (LC), Brown (A). HR—Edens (A).