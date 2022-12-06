ASHLAND The Ashland Tomcats defeated the Fairview Eagles 89-63 on Tuesday night. The win extends Ashland’s win streak to 13 against their 64th District rival, dating back to 2017.
The real momentum-shifting moment of the game was the Tomcats’ ability to shut down the Eagles’ offense in the second quarter, where Ashland outscored Fairview 20-6.
“It feels good and I’m happy for our players,” Ashland coach Ryan Bonner said of the win, “especially coming off a tough loss on Saturday at Great Crossing. We got into the film room and we really hammered down on some of the things that we weren’t getting right that were showing up on film. We had a great day in practice yesterday and I think that all really translated to the floor tonight.”
It wasn’t a complete walk down easy street for the Tomcats. Ashland looked a bit sloppy to start things off, committing four fouls in the first few minutes and looking completely out of sync.
Trailing 14-7 with 3:33 to go in the first quarter, the Tomcats took a timeout. Coming out of that break, Ashland fired off an 8-0 run to take a 15-14 lead less than two minutes later. The Tomcats extended that run to 12-2 and had a 19-16 lead going into the second quarter.
This is where things took a turn for the worse with Fairview.
The Tomcats smothered the Eagles in the second quarter. Ashland’s offense put up 32 points, including nine from sophomore Tyson Lalonde, who went 3-for-3 from behind the arc in the quarter. Meanwhile, Fairview put up just six points off of one made field goal.
“We have a lot of depth and a lot of ways to score,” Bonner said. “It’s something that’s going to be constantly evolving as we get more guys out there and get them more minutes. But you look at Tyson Lalonde, he comes off the bench in the second quarter and hits four 3s for us tonight. It was a huge spark for us and he has the ability to do that every single night.”
The aftermath of that second quarter left Ashland with a 51-22 lead into the half.
“That was the difference of the game,” Fairview coach Clarence Thompson said. “We got outscored 32-6, we won the next two quarters, but we had that big deficit going into the half.”
At the halfway point, Ashland sophomore Zander Carter led both teams in scoring with 21 points. Fairview was led by junior Bubba Day, who made the lone basket of second quarter at the 3:06 mark, with nine points.
“It was our intensity on the defensive end in the second quarter,” Bonner said of what made the difference in the quarter. “We preach that we have to do a good job of turning our defense into offense and I think they really grasped that concept, got into passing lanes, got deflections, got their hands on passes, and it turned into points on our end.”
The Eagles managed to get themselves out of their second-quarter rut to start the third quarter, but Ashland wouldn’t let them gain back any lost ground.
As the third quarter came to a close, Ashland’s lead was nearly unchanged with a score of 70-42.
With such a commanding lead, the fourth quarter was little more than a formality. Though the Eagles were able to stay even with the Tomcats in the second half, Ashland cruised to an 89-63 victory thanks to the impressive efforts of the second quarter.
“We’re not in the conditioning shape we need to be,” Thompson said. “It’s not like the old days where we say ‘Oh, we got beat but we played OK.’ That’s why it was important to come out and win those last two quarters.”
All told, Carter led the night in scoring with 26 points. Fairview senior Tanner Johnson led the Eagles with 21.
“Our team never gives up,” Thompson said. “We’re going to be stronger than before moving forward. The key is going to be, at the end of the season, going into tournament time that no one wants to play us. I think we’ll be that team.”
The win is the Tomcats first in 64th District play under Bonner since taking the reins of the program last month.
Fairview will look to bounce back Thursday in another district game at Boyd County.
“We’re broken down right now,” Thompson said. “We’re hurt, we’ve got the flu, but we have to take things one day at a time. We’re out of school right now for the flu, we’re going to have to fully evaluate and see what happens tomorrow.”
Ashland will also play next at Boyd County, but it will be taking on George Rogers Clark as part of the Boyd County Roundball Classic on Saturday.
“The Classic is a great challenge,” Bonner said. “That’s what’s great about these types of games early in the season, you get to find out early what you’re doing right and what you’re doing wrong and how to correct it moving forward. You couldn’t ask for a better opportunity.”
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB TP
Smith 4-6 4-5 8 15
T. Johnson 7-16 5-5 4 21
I. Johnson 2-3 0-0 3 4
Cox 1-3 0-0 0 3
Day 9-12 1-1 4 19
Kouns 0-0 1-2 1 1
TOTAL 23-40 11-13 20 63
FG Pct.: 57.5. FT Pct.: 84.6. 3-pointers: 7-19 (Smith 3-6, T. Johnson 2-8, Adams 1-1, Cox 1-2, I. Johnson 0-1, Day 0-1). PF: 17. Fouled out: None.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Carter 9-17 8-9 6 27
Adkins 6-9 3-4 2 16
Deboard 2-10 0-1 6 4
T. Davis 5-12 3-7 1 14
Conway 3-8 0-2 4 8
Lalonde 4-5 0-0 2 12
C. Davis 2-4 1-1 0 6
Clarke 1-1 0-0 0 2
Freize 0-5 0-0 12 0
Messer 0-1 0-0 1 0
Lyons 0-0 0-0 2 0
TOTAL 32-72 14-23 36 89
FG Pct.: 44.4. FT Pct.: 60.9. 3-pointers: 10-30 (Lalonde 4-5, Conway 2-7, Carter 1-6, Adkins 1-2, C. Davis 1-2, T. Davis 1-5). PF: 18 Fouled out: None.
FAIRVIEW 16 6 20 21 — 63
ASHLAND 19 32 19 19 — 89