ASHLAND "Shooter!" Patrick Kelsch yelled as he saw Ashland's Tristin Davis spot up in the corner.
Robertson County's coach was too late. The Tomcats' sophomore reserve guard bottomed out the 3-pointer with a minute to play on Monday night.
It was the last of a dozen treys Ashland converted in an 89-68 victory over the Black Devils in Anderson Gym.
"It was really the ball movement," Tomcats freshman Zander Carter said. "We were playing together, more as one, and then once we do that, it gets us open shots, penetrate-and-kicks. And we just hit them tonight."
Carter had four 3s en route to 12 points. Ethan Sellars converted three triples and scored 23 points, and Colin Porter added 22, including two 3s. Cole Villers worked around foul trouble to pitch in 15 points -- 11 in the second half.
"They're playing loose and confidently right now," Ashland coach Jason Mays said of Sellars and Porter, who combined for 37 first-half points. "This team is getting better, that's for sure."
Kelsch didn't need convincing.
"Normally, when we play against teams and we help out on drivers like Porter, we can close out sometimes aggressively enough that we can rush a shot," Kelsch said. "These kids are comfortable in their spots, they do a good job running that sideline break and that created a lot of easy baskets. We're not used to teams doing that to us, so this is good for us."
The Tomcats had 19 assists and just two turnovers, taking advantage of transition mismatches when they were available and getting good looks in the half-court when they weren't.
"That's who we are," Mays said. "We're shooters. We're guards that share the ball. They place equal value on an assist that leads to their teammate's score. It's just who they are in their basketball DNA, and that was evidenced tonight."
Ashland (5-1) used the perimeter game to break loose in the second quarter, on consecutive Sellars treys -- one from each quarter -- to stretch an 11-point lead to 17 as part of the Tomcats' 30-point second frame.
Carter continued the theme after intermission. Robertson County's Justin Becker hit a 3 on the first possession of the third frame, but Carter countered 17 seconds later and the Black Devils didn't get back within 15 the rest of the way.
That was the first of Carter's three third-quarter 3s. His 12 points were the most he's scored since transferring from Greenup County before his freshman season.
"I felt a lot more comfortable (after) just putting up shots after games and in practice," Carter said. "I felt a lot more me today."
Robertson County (4-1), which won the 10th Region All "A" Classic on Thursday, trailed just 30-24 after Eli Dotson's drive with 4:38 to go in the second quarter. The Tomcats then used a 17-6 run -- which included back-to-back steal-and-scores from Sellars and Porter, and culminated in Sellars's consecutive 3s -- to pull away.
"I thought Justin held his own well. I thought our guards did OK," Kelsch said. "I just think it took us a little bit early on to adjust to the fact that when they throw two quick passes, they're getting layups or a shot. We're used to (opponents) setting up an offense because we're usually the quickest team on the floor. Tonight, I felt like they were quicker than we were."
Becker produced 26 points and 10 rebounds as the game leader in both categories. He hit four 3s, all in the second half. Sebastian Dixon scored 11 points and Brandon Dice and Dotson added 10 apiece.
Porter, Sean Marcum and Tate Ashby each collected six of Ashland's 38 rebounds. Ashby cleaned the offensive glass four times.
"I told him this summer, 'Just go get balls like Justin Bradley did last year, and you'll play,'" Mays said of Ashby, "and he's taken that to heart."
Ashland won its fifth straight since a season-opening loss at Highlands.
(606) 326-2658 |
ROBERTSON CO. FG FT REB TP
Dixon 4-8 2-2 3 11
Dice 5-11 0-1 4 10
Becker 10-18 2-3 10 26
Dotson 5-10 0-1 0 10
Pilosky 0-3 0-0 2 0
Horn 2-6 0-0 6 4
Jefferson 1-2 0-0 0 2
Gooden 1-1 0-0 0 3
Gay 0-0 0-0 0 0
Boyd 1-2 0-0 2 2
Team 9
TOTAL 29-61 4-7 36 68
FG Pct.: 47.5. FT Pct.: 57.1. 3-pointers: 6-15 (Becker 4-6, Dixon 1-3, Gooden 1-1, Pilosky 0-2, Dotson 0-2, Dice 0-1). PF: 4. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Carter 4-8 0-0 3 12
Porter 10-13 0-0 6 22
Sellars 10-14 0-0 1 23
Villers 6-11 2-3 4 15
Marcum 3-9 0-0 6 6
Atkins 0-0 1-2 0 1
Gillum 0-1 0-0 2 0
Adkins 0-3 0-0 3 0
Ashby 0-4 0-0 6 0
Freize 2-8 0-0 1 4
Conway 1-1 0-0 1 3
Davis 1-2 0-0 0 3
Williams 0-1 0-0 0 0
Jackson 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 4
TOTAL 37-75 3-5 38 89
FG Pct: 49.3. FT Pct.: 60.0. 3-pointers: 12-30 (Carter 4-6, Sellars 3-5, Porter 2-4, Villers 1-4, Conway 1-1, Davis 1-1, Marcum 0-1, Adkins 0-2, Freize 0-5, Williams 0-1). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 2.
ROBERTSON CO. 14 20 16 18 -- 68
ASHLAND 19 30 26 14 -- 89
Officials: Dave Fields, Gavin Ramsey and Kenny Kegley.