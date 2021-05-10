ASHLAND Ashland used a strong pitching performance from ace Ryan Atkins and timely hits from Sawyer Alley and NeShawn Peppers to pick up a big home win over Russell on Monday night, 5-1.
Atkins, a brawny left-hander, scattered four hits and allowed one run in six innings of work. He struck out five and also walked five Russell batters. He made key pitches to escape damage in both the third and fourth innings of the contest.
Russell coach Tim Rice knew the missed opportunities would haunt his team.
“I thought we had him on the ropes a couple of times," Rice said. "He made some quality pitches and that is what good pitchers do. We just have to do a better job of fighting in those situations to get a run at the least or possibly a crooked number. You have to tip your hat to Atkins for making the pitches to get out of those jams.”
Atkins walked two and hit a batter in the third before striking out RJ Rigsby to end the threat. A Daniel Blanton hit to start the fourth and a one-out walk by Eric Williams followed by a wild pitch had the Devils in position to break a scoreless tie. Atkins got a strikeout and a fly out to wiggle out of the inning.
Tomcat skipper Evan Yongue remains impressed by the junior Atkins.
"Ryan Atkins stepped up again on the mound for us," Yongue said. "He continues to do that for us and the bats came alive. Our young team showed some growth tonight by holding a lead and finishing the game.”
Red Devil hurler CJ Bartram cruised the first three innings, only allowing one hit. The fourth inning proved to be different as the Tomcats plated four runs.
Alley, a senior first baseman, lined a run-scoring single for the game’s first run. Following a passed ball on a third strike to score the Tomcats' second run, Peppers ripped a double in the left-center-field gap to give Ashland a four-run cushion. Bartram struck out three in the inning but the damage was done.
Rice saw some uncharacteristic defensive play in the inning.
“Peppers shouldn’t even have been up in that spot," Rice said. "RJ catches that third strike 99 times out of 100. Just that one time was unlucky for us. It was a big inning for them.”
Yongue was pleased with the Tomcats' clutch hitting in the decisive frame.
“Sawyer is waking up for us," he said. "He got a big-time hit and then NeShawn comes up with another big hit to extend the lead. We are starting to have more quality at-bats and our guys are having a more mature approach at the plate.”
The Red Devils (16-8) touched up Atkins for a run in the sixth on a single by Rigsby, who advanced to second on a groundout and scored on a single by Williams. Nathan Conley just missed a home run to left field by a few feet foul. He rebounded for an infield single and Bartram drew a walk to lead the bases.
Atkins escaped once again by retiring Trent Tice on a popout to third.
Kaden Brewer came in for Ashland in the seventh inning to earn the save, allowing only a walk to the Red Devils.
Yongue has been looking for Brewer to step into the closer role for the Tomcats (9-12).
“We have been wanting Brewer to be that," Yongue said, "and tonight he came in strong and closed the game for us. He threw a lot of strikes."
Rice knows these are the dog days of the season but offered no excuses for the loss.
“It is that time of the season when everyone is playing almost every day," he said. "Everyone is tired, dinged up, arms are a little sore, but you can’t make excuses. You just got to find a way to win and tonight Ashland did and we didn’t.”
RUSSELL 000 001 0 1 4 2
ASHLAND 000 410 x 5 5 0
Bartram, Tice (6) and Rigsby; Atkins, Brewer (6) and Flowers. W-Atkins. L-Bartram. 2B-Peppers (A).