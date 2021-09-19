ASHLAND There was no one reason why Ashland scored 20 more points on Saturday night than it had in its first three games combined.
Tony Love instead rattled off a list -- and against West Jessamine, it wasn't a wish list. The Tomcats fulfilled it.
Better ball security. Fewer penalties. An offensive line shored up personnel-wise to what it expected before early-season injury decimation. Don't forget team maturity and settling into the tweaks inherent with a new offensive play-caller.
It all contributed as Ashland got its offense flowing in a 58-21 victory over the Colts at Putnam Stadium.
The Tomcats took care of business up front, compiling a 326-104 advantage in rushing yardage. Though West Jessamine kick-started its passing offense late in the second quarter and quarterback Jacob Jones threw for 251 yards, by then, Ashland had already built a three-score lead.
"We've been running the ball fairly physical, but tonight was a different level," Love said. "It was a challenge to the running backs and the offensive line to play a physical football game and to try to get back to the nuts and bolts of what makes our foundation, of what's made us good over the past several years."
Vinincio Palladino ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns and Brett Mullins collected 148 yards and a 40-yard scoring run on the Tomcats' first offensive play. Backup quarterback Brandon Houston added Ashland's fifth rushing TD on a 1-yard plunge with 5:43 remaining.
"Our guys came back to work," Love said. "They wanted to run the ball, they wanted to be physical, and that's what we went into the game planning to do. And we threw the ball around well, too."
The Tomcats (2-3, including a COVID-19 forfeit) took advantage of West Jessamine's defensive alignment to try to slow their rushing attack, Love said, as Bailey Thacker threw for 164 yards and three scores on 8-of-12 passing.
Thacker hit Ricky Padron with a 41-yard scoring pass at the 8:55 mark of the second quarter and connected with Terell Jordan on a 29-yard TD just over six minutes later. They were similar scores -- Thacker got the ball to playmakers on the perimeter, and they did the work from there.
"(West Jessamine was) really packing the box on us, challenging us to throw the ball," Love said, "and so when they played their man coverage, that gave us a couple more opportunities to exploit it. It took us a while to get there, but I thought Bailey did a good job of figuring out where we needed to go and what we needed to do with the ball."
Jones hooked up with Dalton Carter on a 76-yard scoring strike just 28 seconds after Jordan's first scoring reception of two. But by then, West Jessamine coach Scott Marsh said, it was "too little, too late."
"It was a good old-fashioned butt-kicking, is what it was," said Marsh, a 1993 Ashland alumnus in his second year leading the Colts. "We've gotta accept it and take it for what it is and move forward."
Playing the defending Class 3A state champions on their turf was designed to do exactly that, Marsh said.
"We're not a very physical team. We're not," Marsh said. "We've had some serious injuries that have played a role in that, but that was part of the deal here. We've gotta get our kids in these types of environments. For us to learn how to play a more physical style of football, we've gotta do that."
Jordan caught two passes for 70 yards -- both for touchdowns -- and Padron made six receptions for 94 yards and a TD. Padron also ended his night with a ferocious strip-sack from Jones's blind side on the Colts' final full possession. Landon Humphreys recovered the fumble to set up SJ Lycans's 36-yard field goal that closed the scoring.
"We were just the more physical team," Padron said, "practicing all week, hitting hard, not stopping, not slowing down, none of that."
Padron, a transfer who wasn't ruled eligible until Ashland's third game, experienced his first victory as a Tomcat. His teammates won at home for the first time in three tries this season and with the W avoided what would've been their worst start since 2007.
"It was great, man," Padron said. "I feel the love, to be a Tomcat."
Jones completed 13 of 21 passes for 251 yards and two scores and also ran for 46 yards and a TD for West Jessamine (2-2). But the Colts, the No. 8 scoring offense in Class 5A coming in with 36.3 ppg, didn't breach Ashland territory until they were down two scores and never got much going in the run game until the Tomcats were already up comfortably.
"When you can make a good offense, like (West Jessamine), one-dimensional, that really favors you," Love said. "I thought we did that with the guys up front."
Carter caught four passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, and Ernest Stanfield made seven receptions for 111 yards and a 65-yard TD in the third quarter.
W. JESSAMINE 0 7 14 0 -- 21
ASHLAND 7 21 20 10 -- 58
FIRST QUARTER
A -- Brett Mullins 40 run (SJ Lycans kick), 8:49
SECOND QUARTER
A -- Ricky Padron 41 pass from Bailey Thacker (Lycans kick), 8:55
A -- Terell Jordan 29 pass from Thacker (Lycans kick), 2:43
WJ -- Dalton Carter 76 pass from Jacob Jones (Isaac Maynard kick), 2:15
A -- Vinincio Palladino 19 run (Lycans kick), :55
THIRD QUARTER
A -- Palladino 10 run (Lycans kick), 10:23
A -- Jordan 41 pass from Thacker (pass fails), 4:44
WJ -- Jones 12 run (Maynard kick), 4:21
A -- Palladino 5 run (Lycans kick), 2:22
WJ -- Ernest Stanfield 65 pass from Jones (Maynard kick), :45
FOURTH QUARTER
A -- Brandon Houston 1 run (Lycans kick), 5:43
A -- Lycans 36 FG, 1:31
WJ A
First Downs 13 17
Rushes-Yards 29-104 37-326
Comp-Att-Int 13-21-0 8-12-0
Passing Yards 251 164
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Punts-Avg. 6-28.3 2-49.5
Penalties-Yards 5-35 3-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
West Jessamine rushing: Chestnut 15-58, Jones 12-46, Team 2-0.
Ashland rushing: Palladino 14-156, Mullins 11-148, Clutters 5-28, Houston 5-4, Thacker 2-(-10).
West Jessamine passing: Jones 13 of 21 for 251 yards.
Ashland passing: Thacker 8 of 12 for 164 yards.
West Jessamine receiving: Carter 4-118, Stanfield 7-111, Maynard 2-22.
Ashland receiving: Padron 6-94, Jordan 2-70.