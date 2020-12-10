Belfry is in familiar territory. Ashland will be experiencing it for the first time in 30 years.
The Pirates and the Tomcats meet at Putnam Stadium tonight with a spot in the Class 3A state final on the line.
Belfry, a seven-time state champion, makes its ninth appearance in the Final Four in the last 11 seasons.
Ashland coach Tony Love believes his team is ready to meet the challenge from the Pirates and cement a return to the big stage.
‘“Obviously, they are a tradition-rich program,’” Love said. ‘“They are a constant in the state championship game. You don’t get to that by having up-and-down years. We are going to have to play tough, physical football. I think our kids are built for that.’”
‘“I have challenged the kids to play to the best of their ability,’” he added. ‘“If we play the best that we can play, then we are in good shape. That’s been the challenge to these guys since we went into the second Russell game. We want to be a team that feeds off of each other and picks each other up when times get tough. I believe in these guys.’”
Ashland is 18-4 all-time against Belfry, but last year’s matchup has been the most memorable to the Tomcats this year. Ashland faced some rough waters at Pond Creek and the 41-7 defeat is still a guiding force 55 weeks later.
‘“We watched the video and if you do a couple of different things and get better reading your keys, it will be better this year from a defensive standpoint,’” Love said. ‘“We have maturity, especially the eight guys that were out there last year on the field. Those guys have held on to that loss last year and used it to motivate themselves more than I expected.’”
The Tomcats haven’t faced a setback since that third-round game last season. They enter the contest with a 9-0 record and a defense that has allowed just seven points in the last five games and 42 all season.
Like most teams, Ashland has faced a revolving schedule. It encountered a three-week layoff before the postseason began. Love said the team has stayed the course because they have stayed together.
‘“These guys have done a fantastic job,’” Love said. ‘“They have been dialed in all season and are appreciating the moment. It’s important to them. The biggest thing with our team this year is how close the kids are. They spend a lot of time together. … They depend on each other through the tough times.’”
Senior Keontae Pittman has rushed for 1,226 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. JT Garrett has become a triple threat on offense and has accounted for 16 TDs this season. The slew of offensive weapons has the full attention of Belfry coach Phillip Haywood.
‘“I think they are an outstanding football team and are well-balanced on both sides of the ball,’” Haywood said. ‘“Ashland is very athletic. They run well and they have great speed. Keontae Pittman is a great back. He can score from anywhere. Garrett really stands out. He can catch and run the ball. He’s a pretty versatile young man.’”
‘“I’ve watched a few games and they play so hard,’” he added. ‘“They are undefeated, and they are very confident. It’s going to be a great challenge for us.’”
Haywood is Kentucky’s all-time winningest coach and has increased his tally to 457 victories this season as the Pirates hold an 8-3 record. The seasons change at Belfry, but the expectations and the philosophy stay the same.
‘“We take the approach that we want to get a little better every day,’” Haywood said. ‘“We never know how the season is going to transpire. We play a good schedule every year. Sometimes we get through it pretty good and sometimes we don’t. We lost three games this year. Our kids always know that our ultimate goal is to be pretty good by playoff time. I still think we’re getting better.’”
Love feels the Tomcats are playing their best football of the season. Ashland hasn’t advanced to the semifinal round of the playoffs since its last championship season in 1990.
The team will go through the same routine this week that it has since the first day of practice back in August despite the momentous occasion that awaits them tonight.
‘“To me, it’s just about getting ready for another game,’” Love said. ‘“It’s been the same process that we’ve always done. We’re excited to be at this place in the playoffs. We know who we’re playing. They’re not fancy. They play hard, tough-nosed football.’”
‘“We are all creatures of habit in the coaching world,’” he continued. ‘“You don’t want to put something new in or change up the routine. We went several weeks without playing a game and we still hung in there with that routine. When you get into a situation where it gets tough during a football game, we go back to our foundation and fundamentals that got us to that point.’”
Experience won’t be a factor in the contest, according to Haywood, with two talented teams competing. The Pirates always have players on the roster who have performed well in big games.
Senior running back Isaac Dixon recorded his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season, accumulating 1,405 yards on the ground and 22 scores. He also has all three touchdown tosses from quarterback Brett Coleman, who has nine rushing TDs and leads the team in tackles on defense.
‘“Isaac is an outstanding athlete and a great running back for us,’” Haywood said. ‘“We had two backs last year that were both 1,000-yard rushers. They graduated this year, so we had young players that have stepped up into those roles. Isaac’s role has been much greater this year, but we still feel like we have a balanced attack. We are still running a fullback and quarterback. We have a balanced offense, but he is a key guy for us.’”
Love said his team handled adversity on and off the field this season. If and when it arises during the state semifinal game, he expects the players will face it in the same manner.
‘“We’ve had our share of struggles all year long,’” Love said. ‘“It keeps you grounded going through those experiences and makes you appreciate the important things in life. Football is important to our kids, our school and the community, but it’s not the end-all, be-all. The kids have kept that in perspective probably better than I have.’”
