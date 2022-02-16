ASHLAND In the 41 seasons Alumni Gym opened its doors to Ashland basketball, it seldom saw the accelerated pace it experienced on Tuesday night.
The 2021-22 version of the Tomcats were up and down the floor quickly against visiting Olive Hill (a.k.a West Carter).
Ashland hit nine 3-pointers in the opening half, a shot that wasn’t available in the high school game until 1987, and the Tomcats used the long ball to build a huge lead.
Ashland finished with 13 from downtown in a 75-37 victory over the Comets.
The contest was part of the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame’s “Glory Road” project. It honors venues that made contributions to high school basketball and their communities.
“It’s a cool thing the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame is doing,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said. “They’re not forgetting the past. I’ve coached college basketball for many years, and you can tell when you are recruiting in a state that doesn’t have a lot of basketball tradition.”
“In Kentucky and Indiana, it’s a way of life,” he added. “Gyms like Alumni Gym played a big part in that. They were the focal point of the town. They were a gathering place. People have memories here. These (former players) didn’t come to see our team play. They came back to be in this building.”
The Tomcats won 730 games and posted a 72.7 winning percentage at Alumni Gym from 1927 to 1968. Former Ashland basketball players returned to their home court and were honored in a ceremony during halftime.
Dale Sexton, a member of the 1961 champion team, said he was star struck standing alongside the group of Tomcats legends in attendance.
“It’s just unbelievable how well-preserved and remodeled the gym is,” Sexton said. “There is a lot of nostalgia here. To tell you the truth, it looks a lot smaller. … It’s a great experience to have the guys (back). These guys were all my idols. We really looked up to them. When we won it all in 1961, it felt like a blur. It happened so fast. We won a lot of ball games right here.”
Ashland built a large margin by intermission, but Mays did not want his team to let up. Ashland had players sitting behind them that played a role in laying the foundation for its tradition. It provided them inspiration in the final 16 minutes.
“You look at your guys and say don’t play the scoreboard,” Mays said. “You want a legitimate reason to play hard in the second half, just look at the guys behind you. They came from all over, so play hard for them. You are representing the all-time winningest program in Kentucky high school history and it’s because of them.”
Junior Tucker Conway was vital to the Tomcats’ offensive attack. He tallied seven buckets from beyond the arc and led Ashland with 21 points.
“Honestly, it can help sometimes,” Conway said about shooting on a smaller court. “At Anderson Gym, we can only shoot so much, and we have only practiced here at Alumni only once. Our defense helped with our transition”
“We pressured a lot better than we had in previous games,” he added. “We had to pressure and box out because they were a physical team. It paid off.”
Ashland’s quick tempo and defensive pressure gave the Comets problems during the game. The Tomcats forced 18 turnovers and won the rebounding battle, 39-23.
“(Ashland) moved the ball extremely well,” Olive Hill coach Jeremy Webb said. “(The gym is) condensed and it feels like it pays tighter than normal. They moved it and shot it really well in the first half. Our guys obviously didn’t do a very good job of handling that.”
Conway supplied a pair of triples to ignite a 14-2 Tomcats run after Olive Hill had cut their opponent’s early lead to 14-10 midway through the opening frame.
Zander Carter and Cole Villers hit two more 3s, Villers’s bucket from long range found the bottom of the net just before the horn to end the first quarter.
Ashland and Olive Hill have had their share of battles before West Carter opened in 1971. Mays felt the Comets were the perfect visitor for the festivities on Tuesday.
“You have to have an opponent that wants to come in here and be a part of it,” he continued. “Jeremy Webb is the class of the 16th Region. He is a man of his word, and his team is well-prepared. He was the perfect opponent to bring in here tonight.”
Webb said his team took pride in playing for the Olive Hill jersey. The program also boosts a rich basketball history.
“It was cool to have the throwback look,” Webb said. “Our kids were really excited to wear that uniform. We will have it moving forward and have the chance to use them in some games next season. A lot of kids have played here. I had the opportunity to play here in junior high and in some freshman games. It’s a very unique situation.”
Ethan Sellers opened the second quarter with an old-fashioned 3-point play and Villers turned a steal into a slam. The plays set the tone for a decisive frame and a 30-point halftime advantage for the Tomcats.
Ashland (20-5) placed four players in double figures. Sellars had 13 points. Asher Adkins netted 12 points and Carter added 10.
“I feel blessed, and I am thanking the Man above,” Conway said. “This is amazing. (The former players) drove all this way. I am glad that we played hard. We played that second half for them.”
Jackson Bond recorded 12 points to lead Olive Hill (11-14).
O. HILL FG FT REB TP
Dailey 1-5 0-0 1 2
Bond 4-11 2-2 4 12
L. Nichols 2-8 0-1 5 4
Jones 1-3 1-2 3 3
Boggs 4-9 1-2 2 9
A. Nichols 0-0 0-0 1 0
Fuston 0-0 0-1 2 0
Maddix 0-1 0-0 0 0
Lambert 0-0 1-2 0 1
McGlone 1-3 4-4 1 6
Webb 0-0 0-0 0 0
Rayburn 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 4
TOTAL 13-40 9-14 23 37
FG Pct: 32.5. FT Pct: 64.3. 3-point FGs: 2-7 (Bond 2-4, McGlone 0-2, Maddix 0-1) PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 18.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Carter 4-6 0-0 6 10
Atkins 1-5 1-2 12 3
Sellars 6-11 1-1 4 13
Villers 4-10 0-0 3 9
Adkins 4-9 1-3 2 12
Padron 0-0 0-0 2 0
Thacker 0-0 0-0 0 0
Conway 7-10 0-0 3 21
Mayor 0-0 0-0 0 0
Davis 1-3 2-2 3 5
Williams 1-1 0-1 0 2
Troxler 0-0 0-0 0 0
Jackson 0-0 0-0 1 0
Strader 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTAL 28-56 5-9 39 75
FG Pct: 50.0. FT Pct: 55.6. 3-point FGs: 13-34 (Carter 2-4, Atkins 0-2, Sellars 0-3, Villers 1-5, Conway 7-10, Adkins 2-7, Davis 1-3) PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
O. HILL 12 11 8 6 — 37
ASHLAND 28 25 13 9 — 75
Officials: Roy Wright, Justin Middleton, Jeff Callahan