LLOYD Greenup County's baseball team eats cookies after most of its games.
On Thursday, Ashland caught the Musketeers with their figurative hands in the jar of no-bake oat clusters, chocolate chip and marshmallow-chocolate s'mores. The Tomcats took a 7-5 win by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Ashland scored its last runs on consecutive singles from Asher Stevens, Ryan Brown and Nick Jividen and a bases loaded walk by Tristin Davis. The Tomcats secured the win because Ryan Atkins, after walking two, struck out three straight.
Brown wasn't concerned.
“We had a great team win,” Brown said. “We were all in there. Everyone was in that game.”
Ashland started this week with losses to Boyd County and Spring Valley by a combined 26-4, and Coach Evan Yongue was curious about his team's ability to recover.
“I think (Thursday) was a perfect call to how we react to adversity,” Yongue said. “ … We had a rough first inning, but we cleaned it up after that.”
To Musketeers coach Greg Logan, 2021 has often resembled the 2019 film “The Jack in the Box” because the figurative killer clown popped up too often in his team's five straight losses.
“Jack, he showed his face in the seventh,” Logan said. “ … I think we've had the lead in every game that we've played this year. Our bad moments are when the pressure starts being applied. We're kind of like a balloon, and we just pop.
“Instead of letting just a little bit of air out, we let the whole thing pop.”
Greenup County (4-6) took advantage of Ashland starter NeShawn Peppers' first-inning struggles. The Musketeers parlayed four wild pitches, a hit batter and singles by Carson Wireman and Brock Kitchen into a 3-0 lead.
A two-run single from Davis in the second closed the lead to 3-2. Peppers absolutely atoned for the first-inning frustration because his fourth-inning double – his second two-bagger of the game – off starter Cam Carroll scored Brett Mullins from first base.
“It atoned a lot,” Peppers said of his hits. “(Yongue) said, 'Keep your head up, keep pushing.'”
Greenup County's Cohen Underwood's third-inning double scored Hunter Clevenger.
The Musketeers' other problem: stranding runners in scoring position. Greenup County left five through four innings and nine for the game.
Carroll struck out nine over 6 1/3 innings, and he threw 114 pitches.
“I didn't want his pitch count to get up that high,” Logan said. “ … I didn't see his velocity dropping, so I wanted to stick with him and hopefully find out how to close one out.”
Atkins walked Clevenger and Kitchen to open the seventh. He struck out Underwood on a fastball up and in, took down Gibson on a curve and fanned pinch hitter Dakota Tuel on a called third strike with an inside fastball.
“I've been in situations like that,” Atkins said. “I've been playing varsity baseball since eighth grade. I just know that I have my self-confidence at just a high level. I feel like I can do my thing on the mound even if I walk three guys or two guys.
“I feel like I can get the job done easily.”
ASHLAND 021 100 3 — 7 10 1
GREENUP CO. 301 001 0 — 5 6 2
