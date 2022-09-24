HAZARD For the first time since 1975 on Friday night, two of Kentucky's most tradition-rich football programs laced up their cleats against each other at the historic Daniel Field.
From 1934 through that meeting in '75, Hazard and Ashland played on 15 occasions. The Tomcats have dominated the series, winning 11 of those games and, heading into Friday, they had won six straight, by an average of more than 27 points.
Hazard got one back on Friday, 14-7.
Some may have thought this game would provide plenty of scoring. After all, Hazard entered the night averaging 43 points a game. In comparison, Ashland seemed to have figured out its offensive woes by dropping 69 a week earlier in a shoot-out win over West Jessamine.
However, the chill of the fall air seemed to stifle both sides and, nostalgically, provided a defensive battle like the games many old-timers might remember.
"I thought both defenses played superb," Ashland coach Chad Tackett said.
Despite both teams' later struggles, both offenses got off to quick starts.
It didn't take long for Hazard to strike first. On the Bulldogs' second play from scrimmage, Max Pelfrey hit Max Johnson for a 68-yard catch and run.
The Tomcats would respond with a drive of their own. Using a balanced attack and strong running game, Ashland methodically marched its way down the field, ending with a 38-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback LaBryant Strader to senior wide receiver Terell Jordan, knotting the game at seven apiece.
Following the early scores, the Tomcats moved the ball, staying ahead of the chains but failing to finish drives with points.
The Ashland defense shut down a potent Hazard offense by limiting running lanes and putting pressure on Pelfrey.
"We knew they had a high-powered offense coming into the game," Tackett said. "We just did the little things fundamental-wise to make sure we gave ourselves the chance to be successful, and it paid off."
The turning point in the game came as Hazard was able to flip the field with a few punts from Johnson. Ending two straight Hazard drives, the Bulldogs pinned the Tomcats inside their own 5-yard line.
With the game tied at seven, a breakthrough came when Hazard linebacker Ryan Dean picked off Strader with about 40 seconds to play in the game, rumbling down the sideline to the 7.
"So happy for Ryan. He is one of the leaders on our team," Hazard coach Dan Howard said. "We had seen that play on film and adjusted to it at halftime. He read the play perfectly and put us in a position to win the game."
On the ensuing play, Pelfrey would hit senior receiver Landon Smith on a jump ball in the end zone for the eventual game-winning touchdown.
The Tomcats clawed their way down to the Hazard 17-yard-line with two seconds left. Strader's final heave connected with a receiver who was tackled inside the Bulldogs 5.
"I told the team after the game we just have to keep working and fighting," Tackett said. "Good things are on the horizon for us. We just have to keep improving."