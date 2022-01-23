ASHLAND Ashland continued to roll as February rapidly approaches.
The Tomcats picked up their eighth straight win, their 14th of the season, against the visiting Bardstown Tigers from the 5th Region.
“It was a good game,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said. “We had to score in different ways tonight.”
Ashland’s 82-57 win over Bardstown comes after a week of weather disruptions, which affected most teams in the area.
“We played a good ball team tonight,” Tigers coach James Brewer said. “For us to be successful we have to go out and compete against these teams.”
Ashland jumped out to an early lead of 16-8 in the first quarter, causing Brewer to call timeout at the 1:23 mark to try to regroup.
The timeout didn’t change much. Ashland continued to disrupt Bardstown’s offense as the Tigers couldn’t seem to find a rhythm in the first quarter.
“They did a good job of making sure we had to work for our points,” Mays said. “They were tight on our 3s.”
Going into the second quarter, the Tomcats led 22-10 and looked to continue bringing the pressure they showed in the first frame.
“It felt like we had to manufacture more offense out of our sets,” Mays said. “But at the same time, we scored 82 points. It shows us our sets, when we have to manufacture offense, is good stuff.”
The second quarter started sloppy on both ends of the court, with a number of turnovers and loose-ball scrambles without many points.
Ashland tried to get back on track with a 3 from Cole Villers, the first of the game for either team at that point.
The Tigers would try to respond with a 3 of their own from Andrew Mason, however it was ruled a 2-pointer during the half. Through it all, Bardstown wasn’t able to put enough together to gain any significant ground on Ashland in second frame.
The Tomcats ended the first half with two more 3s, one from Colin Porter and another from Villers at the buzzer.
Through 16 minutes of play, Ashland led 41-29. Bardstown’s Mason and Ashland’s Ethan Sellars were the leading scorers with 12 apiece.
“We got off to a really good start in the second half,” Mays said. “We really set the tone for the second half, especially defensively.”
Ashland didn’t miss a beat coming out of the break, going on a quick 6-0 run and causing Brewer to call a timeout in the early part of the third quarter.
Bardstown’s Mason tried to pick things up for the Tigers, putting up just over half of the team’s third quarter points, but the Tomcats were just too hot to overcome.
“I thought we did some good things,” Brewer said. “But Ashland showed us some of our weaknesses.”
Ashland led, 64-45, after three quarters.
The Tomcats cruised through the fourth quarter to pick up the win.
Mason scored a team-high 24 points for Bardstown (10-6). Zander Carter and Porter each had 24 points for Ashland (14-4).
“We’re came out of here with a loss, but we’re also going to leave here with a win,” Brewer said. “We’ll look over this game and correct what we need to correct. We have to learn from this and get one percent better tomorrow than we were today.”
Ashland’s next game will be against 64th district rival Boyd County on the road Tuesday night at 7:30. The Tomcats won the first meeting between the two, 72-54, on Jan. 11.
“We’re both going to be fighting for some semblance of normality on Tuesday,” Mays said. “We’re all out of our routine because of weather and COVID. A lot of teams in this area will get upset over the next few days because of that routine being affected.”
“It’s not going to be an easy game,” he continued. “We could have as much talent as the Milwaukee Bucks and it would still probably be a one possession game Tuesday. Fortunately, we have mature kids that realize that and they’re not going to overlook them.”
BARDSTOWN 10 19 16 12 — 57
ASHLAND 22 19 23 18 — 82
Bardstown (57) — Mason 24, Curtsinger 18, Riley 9, Pope 4, Slone 2. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Curtsinger 1). FT:7-12. Fouls: 15.
Ashland (82) — Carter 24, Porter 24, Sellars 15, Villers 10, Atkins 8, Thacker 1. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Carter 2, Porter 2, Villers 2). FT: 12-16. Fouls: 11.