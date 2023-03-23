ONA Cabell Midland entered the bottom of the sixth inning nursing a 3-1 lead on Ashland.
What a sixth it turned out to be. The Knights had 10 straight batters reach and scored eight runs to register a mercy-rule win over the Tomcats, 11-1, on Wednesday night at Cabell Midland.
Jack Eastone started the onslaught with a single. The hits and runs kept coming, much to the delight of Knights coach Tracy Brumfield. His team was coming off a 4-3 win at Hurricane a day earlier.
“I was worried about a lull from yesterday,” he said. “Emotions have to be there no matter who you play. Keep the levels up.”
Isaac Petitt led the Knights (5-1) with a double, triple and three runs batted in. Winning pitcher Jared Nethercutt helped his cause with a two-run double in the sixth. Ben Fulks had his first career three-hit game.
Ryan Brown worked into the sixth for the Tomcats (0-4) and allowed three runs. Cabell Midland did the damage against relievers Colin Howard and Cash Compliment.
“(Brown) threw well and kept us off-balance,” Brumfield said. “We had chances to open things up and finally did.”
Petitt is finding a groove after coming off basketball season.
“He’s been hitting the ball well. He’s getting his eye down,” Brumfield said.
In the bottom of the first, Cabell Midland took advantage of a hit and error to score twice. Ray Ray Williams led off with a walk, went to second on a balk and that call prompted a long discussion between the home plate umpire and Ashland coaches over the call.
Petitt got Williams home on a misplayed grounder up the middle, and after Kenyon Collins advanced runners with a groundout, Luke Samuel belted a lined single to center for an RBI and 2-0 lead.
The Knights, who turned a double play to end the top of the second, had runners on second and third with two out in their at-bat, but Brown got Williams on a called third strike. Nethercutt and Fulks had reached on singles.
Cabell Midland did score once in the third. Petitt reached second when the Ashland center fielder misplayed his fly. Petitt moved to third on a groundout and scored on a passed ball. The Ashland catcher stopped a low pitch, but the ball rolled up the first-base line far enough for Petitt to score on a headfirst slide.
The Knights then had runners at second and third with two out in the fourth, but Brown then got Williams on a swinging third strike.
Ashland broke through in the fifth. Rheyce Deboard reached on a walk, moved to second on a passed ball and took third on Brown’s infield single. After another passed ball, Jayse Mays lofted a sacrifice fly to right.
Nethercutt ended the threat when he fanned pinch hitter Drew Kelley. Nethercutt gave up three hits and the run.
Akers took over in the sixth. After retiring the first batter, he then walked two straight. Austin Pack pinch hit and Collins fielded his grounder to short and got the force at third. Layne Brammer stepped in, but failed to check his swing and got called out on strikes to end the inning.
ASHLAND 000 010 — 1 5 2
C. MIDLAND 201 008 — 11 12 1
Brown, Howard (6), Compliment (6) and Marushi; Nethercutt, Akers (6) and Nida.
Hitting: (A) Brown 2-3, Mays RBI, Howard 2B. (CM) Petitt 2-4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Collins RBI, Samuel RBI, McSweeney RBI, Nethercutt 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Fulks 3-3, 2 RBI.